Astyra Corporation Shines as a Top Fast-Growing Inner-City Company in America

Astyra is Recognized as a Leader in the Inner-City Business Landscape

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 6th time, Astyra Corporation earns a spotlight on the Inner City 100 list. The Initiative for a Competitive Inner City (ICIC) annually highlights the 100 of the fastest-growing businesses in inner cities. This prestigious recognition honors companies that have not only experienced rapid growth but have also made significant contributions and positive impacts within their communities.

"We are honored to be recognized once again among the top 100 inner city businesses in America. For the entirety of our 27-year history, our offices have been in the city proper, and we are as proud of that as we are in receiving this award for our growth." CEO Ken Ampy proudly states.

Earlier this year, Astyra's co-founders, Ken Ampy and Sam Young, were also honored as Junior Achievement Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame Laureates. The founders were celebrated alongside some of Richmond's most esteemed business leaders, recognized for their ongoing dedication and investment in the community.

President Sam Young proudly shares, "Being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in an inner city for sixth time is a true honor. This achievement highlights the dedication of our team and reinforces our commitment to positive impact. We are proud to continue driving growth and opportunity in the heart of our city."

Headquartered in downtown Richmond, Astyra has gladly served the community since 1997. Specializing in workforce solutions, Astyra connects skilled professionals with top-tier clients across a wide range of industries. Astyra's expertise includes Information Technology, Healthcare, Professional Services, and Call Center Staffing. Astyra is a national provider with contractors placed in multiple states.

SOURCE Astyra Corporation