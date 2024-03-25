ASU business school launches new AI degree program

The W. P. Carey School of Business introduces innovative new graduate degree for AI in business

TEMPE, Ariz., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following ASU's groundbreaking announcement of the first university collaboration with OpenAI, the W. P. Carey School of Business is officially launching a new degree program — the Master of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Business (MS-AIB). Backed by faculty from the Department of Information Systems, it is the first AI graduate degree program from a business school in the United States.

"There is no doubt that AI is quickly becoming a vital business skill. We are excited to meet the needs of students and employers through our new graduate degree program within our top-ranked information systems department," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business.

ASU launches first AI graduate degree program from a business school in the United States. Post this

The new W. P. Carey MS-AIB program incorporates an applied curriculum and career coaching to prepare graduates for success in emerging roles across industries. Taught by world-renowned faculty, the MS-AIB degree develops technical AI and professional skills needed to thrive in the constantly evolving landscape of technology and business.

New master's degree allows students to lead what's next

The goal of the program is to equip leaders with a business-aligned framework and strategies for implementing AI — delivering both technical skills and business skills to design, deploy, and apply AI mindfully in diverse business contexts. The program begins in the fall of 2024 on ASU's Tempe campus.

"Students will learn to understand and plan for the implications and possibilities enabled by artificial intelligence, in addition to the importance of governance, ethics, and principled innovation," explained Pei-yu Chen , chair of the Department of Information Systems and Red Avenue Foundation Professor. Chen is also the co-director of the Center for AI and Data Analytics for Business and Society.

Students will complete the program able to:

Analyze diverse business situations and apply AI to further business goals.

Understand and effectively communicate the impact of AI transformations.

Practice mindful AI and pay attention to ethics, bias, welfare, privacy, and trust.

Lead cross-functional conversations and collaboration for effective implementation.

Advance their careers and solve pressing challenges for global businesses.

W. P. Carey additionally has a continuing education Certificate in Artificial Intelligence in Business , allowing learners to train in the mechanics of this cutting-edge technology, design intelligent systems, learn how to harness these systems mindfully for value creation, and how to embed them into business to transform organizational strategy and revolutionize business processes and operations. Credit completed in the certificate program can later be transferred toward several W. P. Carey master's degrees.

Learn more about the MS-AIB , now accepting applications for fall 2024 admission.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is the largest and one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members. Students come from more than 100 countries, and W. P. Carey is represented by alums in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu .

For more information/media contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University