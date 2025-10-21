ASU launches Global Institute for the Future of Energy with $50 million gift from alumnus Robert Zorich

PHOENIX, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona State University announced today the creation of the Global Institute for the Future of Energy, supported by a $50 million gift from Robert Zorich, managing partner of EnCap Investments and an alumnus of ASU's Thunderbird School of Global Management.

The institute, a collaboration between Thunderbird and ASU's Global Futures Laboratory, will focus on energy education, research and innovation to address global challenges tied to complex energy issues. It is designed to serve as a vanguard for energy education and innovation, advancing practical, fact-based solutions to global energy challenges.

"ASU has long been a pioneer in building bold, pragmatic solutions for the future," Zorich said. "I was excited to fund the formation of this energy institute at ASU because of the university's unique ability to scale and reach a global audience."

The gift will fund an endowed chair, scholarships and fellowships, as well as provide support for public programs and "Energy Switch," a PBS show featuring expert debates on energy.

The institute will be jointly led by ASU's Global Futures Laboratory and Thunderbird School of Global Management, with programming designed to expand access to energy information and develop solutions that support human flourishing while advancing global energy systems.

"Energy is central to nearly every facet of our daily lives and we have to prepare now for an evolving energy future," said ASU President Michael Crow. "With the rapid growth of AI and other fast-moving innovations, we have a responsibility to ready the next generation of energy leaders and solutions. Bob Zorich's visionary investment will empower our global understanding of energy, our vital literacy and how we can work together to develop the best paths forward."

The institute will begin by developing curriculum and building fellowship programs. It will then launch an executive-in-residence program, bringing industry leaders directly into research, teaching and community engagement, and roll-out public programs sparking conversations and innovation in Arizona and beyond.

Zorich's gift is part of ASU's Changing Futures campaign, a global effort to create lasting impact.

