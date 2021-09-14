ASU undergraduate business program continues ascent in US News & World Report rankings

TEMPE, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newest U.S. News & World Report rankings are out, and once again the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University improved its position. The school's undergraduate programs are ranked No. 23, ahead of the University of Arizona, Johns Hopkins University, and Purdue University.

The school also improved in 10 department rankings, including jumping to the No. 2 spot in the historically strong supply chain management degree. The undergraduate business analytics program made the Top 5, making it the top destination for business analytics in the Southwest.

"We're very proud of these new rankings, and think they represent the consistent work W. P. Carey is doing to provide students with an excellent business education that readies them for professional success," said Amy Ostrom, interim dean of ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business and PetSmart Chair in Services Leadership. "It is an honor to be recognized by U.S. News and our peer schools as one of the top business schools in the country."

Other key department rankings include:

Accounting, No. 11

Finance, No. 19

Management information systems, No. 9

International, No. 16

Entrepreneurship, No. 32

Management, No. 15

Marketing, No. 11

Production operations, No. 7

Quantitative analysis, No. 10

In spring and early summer, U.S. News asked deans and senior faculty members at each of the 514 undergraduate business programs accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business to rate the quality of all programs. Average peer assessment scores were used to calculate the rankings.

In March, U.S. News also released the latest graduate school rankings. The school is ranked Top 25 nationwide for part-time MBA programs, while 12 MBA specialties and the school's Full-time MBA are ranked in the Top 30. In total, U.S. News ranks 30 W. P. Carey programs and disciplines among the Top 25, the most of any business school in the country.

"Amidst a tumultuous year in higher education, these rankings show that W. P. Carey continues to deliver value for our students. We will continue to innovate and adapt to fulfill our vision of rethinking the nature of business," said Ostrom.

See the school's full list of rankings at wpcarey.asu.edu/rankings .

The W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is internationally regarded for its research productivity and its distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries and W. P. Carey is represented by alumni in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu .

