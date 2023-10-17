ASUCLA brings açaí bowls to campus with new SAMBAZON location

ASUCLA Restaurants' newest location SAMBAZON opened on Sept. 16th in Ackerman Union, providing an option for açaí bowls and other superfood-blends.  

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A delicious, quick-service açaí bowl shop is now open in Ackerman Union; SAMBAZON, the world's largest brand of organic and Fair Trade certified açaí products, is now serving refreshing bowls topped with fruits, berries, and other superfoods. 

SAMBAZON Açaí Bowls location at UCLA
"We are excited to partner with ASUCLA to open our doors on UCLA's campus and serve delicious food with purpose to the students and faculty," said Ryan Black, SAMBAZON cofounder and CEO. "What's unique about SAMBAZON is that in addition to sharing our signature açaí bowls, we have an opportunity to share our brand's mission and values, which include a proactive solution to sustainable management of the Amazon Rainforest."

Adding to the diverse repertoire of the Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA) Restaurant locations on campus, SAMBAZON, which stands for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, is housed in Ackerman Union, A-Level, across from Lollicup Fresh. 

On the menu, Bruins can order from a number of SAMBAZON original assorted açaí bowls including Coconut Mango, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Strawberry Sunrise and more. All SAMBAZON bowls are made with certified organic and Fair Trade açaí, and the menu features vegan, halal and kosher options.  

"We're thrilled to bring SAMBAZON to Ackerman Union," said ASUCLA Food Operations Assistant Director Thomas Beres. "Come take a break in your day with a delicious, organic, vegan açaí bowl and see for yourself what all the excitement is about." 

SAMBAZON is open Monday-Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m.7 p.m., Fridays between 9 a.m.5 p.m., and 9 a.m.4 p.m. on Saturday. For more information about ASUCLA Restaurants hours, visit the website here. 

About SAMBAZON 

Founded in 2000, SAMBAZON, an acronym for Sustainable Management of the Brazilian Amazon, was the first company to introduce "certified Açaí" to the world, supplying organic and Fair Trade certified Açaí products such as Smoothie Packs, Ready to Eat Açaí Bowls, Juices, Energy drinks and Açaí Bites from a proprietary supply chain to ensure transparency from the "palm of the tree to the palm of your hand." SAMBAZON's Fair Trade certification has helped to protect the Amazon Rainforest and its rich biodiversity and has helped to positively impact thousands of local growers by donating over $1 million to build or renovate healthcare centers, community centers and schools. To learn more about SAMBAZON, follow @sambazon on Instagram. 

About ASUCLA: 
Founded in 1919, Associated Students UCLA (ASUCLA) is a nonprofit association that drives vitally essential student services and activities throughout the UCLA campus. ASUCLA boasts the largest college store in the U.S., an extensive food program, UCLA® brand licensing programming through UCLA Trademarks & Licensing, and other services and programs that include student government and student media, which significantly enhances the quality of UCLA's campus life. For more information and to stay connected, follow @asucla on Instagram or visit asucla.ucla.edu.

SOURCE SAMBAZON

