Asuene expands global presence with launch of Asuene USA in Los Angeles, California

TOKYO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Japanese climate tech company Asuene announces a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy with the establishment of its second overseas subsidiary, Asuene USA Inc., headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Driving Climate Innovation on a Global Scale

Asuene, renowned for its carbon accounting platform, has been at the forefront of climate technology in Japan. The company, serving over 4,000 clients, is a market leader in carbon accounting services, emphasizing a comprehensive approach to sustainability.

In November 2022, Asuene took its first step beyond Japanese borders, establishing Asuene APAC in Singapore. Now, with the opening of Asuene USA, the company aims to contribute to the global effort to achieve net-zero emissions.

Seizing Opportunities in the U.S. Market

The United States, as the second-largest emitter of greenhouse gases globally, presents a significant opportunity for Asuene to make a substantial impact on corporate decarbonization efforts. Aligning with the U.S. renewed commitment to global climate action, Asuene USA will focus on supporting American companies in their journey towards net-zero emissions.

Seiichiro Tanigaki, Country Manager of Asuene USA, comments: "We are excited to bring Asuene's holistic suite of services to the United States. Our carbon accounting platform is just the beginning – we offer sustainability consulting, education, and support for carbon credit solutions through "Asuene" the carbon accounting platform. We will be a one-stop solution partner for our customers."

Kohei Nishiwada, Co-Founder & CEO of Asuene Inc., comments: "Asuene recognizes the pivotal role the U.S. market plays in global decarbonization efforts. With its vast potential, the U.S. is a priority for achieving our vision of net-zero emissions by 2050. Following our successful establishment in Singapore, our expansion into the U.S. marks a significant stride in our global business development. We are committed to positioning Asuene as a leading Climate Tech company representing Japan, striving for success on a global scale."

About Asuene USA Inc.

Service: Carbon accounting platform for measuring, reporting, and reducing emissions

Address: 8 The Green, Ste R, Dover, DE 19901

19901 Website: https://earthene.com/asuzero/usa

About Asuene Inc.

Asuene is a leading climate tech company based in Japan, dedicated to creating a better world for future generations. Its flagship service is a cutting-edge carbon accounting platform for enterprises, visualizing greenhouse gas emissions throughout the supply chain. Asuene also provides sustainability transformation consulting, including assistance for TCFD, CDP, SBTi.

CEO: Kohei Nishiwada

Date of Establishment: October 2019

Headquarters: KDX Toranomon Building, 1-10-5 Toranomon, Minato-Ku, Tokyo, Japan

Global websi te: https://earthene.com/asuzero/usa

SOURCE Asuene Inc.