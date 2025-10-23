ASUENE USA Completes Acquisition and Integration of Iconic Air to Advance Leadership in Carbon and Methane Tracking Across North America

The consecutive M&A strengthens ASUENE Group's climate-tech capabilities in the U.S. with oil and gas–focused GHG monitoring and methane-leak management SaaS, expanding its data-driven decarbonization portfolio.

TOKYO, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUENE Inc. today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, ASUENE USA, has completed the full acquisition and integration of Iconic Air, Inc. , a leading U.S.-based SaaS provider specializing in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions monitoring and methane-leak detection. Iconic Air has officially joined the ASUENE Group, further accelerating its North American growth and strengthening its technology foundation for data-driven decarbonization.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal step in advancing our U.S. presence," said Kohei Nishiwada , Founder & CEO of ASUENE Inc. "With Iconic Air's proven technology and strong customer base, we can now deliver integrated solutions addressing both CO₂ and methane emissions—empowering companies across sectors to accelerate their green transformation."

Strategic Synergies

By combining ASUENE's global carbon accounting and supply chain management platform with Iconic Air's advanced GHG monitoring, methane-leak management, and asset-tracking tools, the Group will provide a unified system for operational and environmental data management. The integrated platform enables energy-sector operators to measure, visualize, and manage emissions with greater precision—supporting compliance, reporting, and real-time performance optimization.

Drawing on Iconic Air's Emissions Intelligence™ capabilities, the collaboration expands ASUENE's reach into high-emissions industries such as oil and gas, where data accuracy and speed are crucial under evolving U.S. EPA regulations, the Inflation Reduction Act and market pressures from investors. The synergy brings together ASUENE's expertise in supply-chain carbon transparency with Iconic Air's real-time emissions analytics—advancing digital sustainability across North America.

"Joining ASUENE allows us to scale our mission faster—to help energy-intensive industries manage carbon as carefully as financial performance," said James Carnes , Co-Founder & CEO of Iconic Air, Inc. "Together, we're building a future where emissions intelligence powers the clean, reliable energy systems needed to meet the growing demands of AI and our global economy."

Iconic Air Acquisition Background

With growing global pressure to reduce GHG emissions, methane management has become a top priority for the oil and gas industry. Methane's warming potential—about 25 times greater than CO₂—amplifies the environmental and financial risks of leakage. Tightening regulations such as the U.S. EPA's Subpart W and Europe's upcoming methane rules impose heavy penalties for non-compliance, pushing operators to adopt precise, auditable emissions monitoring systems.

ASUENE has pursued a strategic roll-up of leading U.S. climate-tech SaaS companies to build an integrated decarbonization ecosystem. Following its acquisition of NZero in May 2025, the Iconic Air transaction marks the Group's second U.S. M&A this year, underscoring its commitment to scaling advanced data and emissions intelligence solutions.

About ASUENE

ASUENE Inc. is a leading Climate Tech company committed to driving global efforts toward a net-zero society, providing comprehensive sustainability solutions for businesses on their decarbonization journey. The ASUENE carbon accounting platform enables the measurement, reporting, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. Learn more at https://corp.asuene.com/en .

