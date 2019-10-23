ASUR 3Q19 Passenger Traffic Increased 0.4% YoY in Mexico, 5.7% in Puerto Rico and 14.0% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S., and Colombia, today announced results for the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

3Q19 Highlights1

Passenger traffic in Mexico rose 0.4% YoY, with domestic traffic up 2.9% offsetting a 2.5% decline in international traffic.

rose 0.4% YoY, with domestic traffic up 2.9% offsetting a 2.5% decline in international traffic. Traffic in Puerto Rico (Aerostar) increased 5.7% YoY, supported by a 7.2% increase in domestic traffic which more than offset a 5.1% decline in international traffic.

(Aerostar) increased 5.7% YoY, supported by a 7.2% increase in domestic traffic which more than offset a 5.1% decline in international traffic. Traffic in Colombia (Airplan) rose 14.0% YoY, driven by growth of 12.8% in domestic traffic and 21.0% in international traffic.

(Airplan) rose 14.0% YoY, driven by growth of 12.8% in domestic traffic and 21.0% in international traffic. Consolidated commercial revenues per passenger reached Ps.99.2.

Consolidated EBITDA increased 8.7% YoY, reaching Ps.2,475.6 million.

Cash position at year-end was Ps.6,196.8 million. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 0.8x.

3Q19 Earnings Call Date & Time: Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM

US ET; 9:00 AM CT Dial-in: 1-800-289-0438 (US & Canada); 1-323-794-2423

(International y Mexico); Code: 3374927. Replay: Thursday, October 24 at 1:00 PM US ET, ending at

11:59 PM US ET on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Dial-in

number: 1-844-512-2921 Dial-in number: 1-844-512-2921

(US & Canada) 1-412-317-6671 (International & Mexico);

Access Code 3374927.













Table 1: Financial & Operational Highlights 1





Third Quarter % Var

2018 2019 Financial Highlights





Total Revenue 3,682,047 4,106,266 11.5 Mexico 2,585,641 2,745,561 6.2 San Juan 692,466 808,251 16.7 Colombia 403,940 552,454 36.8 Commercial Revenues per PAX 92.5 99.2 7.3 Mexico 108.1 114.3 5.7 San Juan 108.0 124.2 14.9 Colombia 35.0 42.2 20.6 EBITDA 2,278,320 2,475,603 8.7 Net Income 1,006,574 1,340,432 33.2 Majority Net Income 988,054 1,314,628 33.1 Earnings per Share (in pesos) 3.2935 4.3821 33.1 Earnings per ADS (in US$) 1.6689 2.2205 33.1 Capex 363,379 445,755 22.7 Cash & Cash Equivalents 4,569,129 6,196,806 35.6 Net Debt 11,006,740 7,777,721 (29.3) Net Debt / LTM EBITDA 1.2 0.8 (38.3) Operational Highlights





Passenger Traffic





Mexico 8,303,559 8,333,227 0.4 San Juan 2,226,595 2,354,372 5.7 Colombia 2,800,730 3,192,585 14.0



1 Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures discussed in this announcement are unaudited, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), including application of IFRS 9 and 15 that came into force in 2018, and represent comparisons between the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019, and the equivalent three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018. All figures in this report are expressed in Mexican pesos, unless otherwise noted. Tables state figures in thousands of pesos, unless otherwise noted. Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, unless otherwise noted. Commercial revenues include revenues from non-permanent ground transportation and parking lots. All U.S. dollar figures are calculated at the exchange rate of US$1.00 = Mexican Ps.19.7345 (source: Diario Oficial de la Federacion de Mexico) while Colombian peso figures are calculated at the exchange rate of COP$176.32 = Mexican Ps.1.00 (source: Investing). Definitions for EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Majority Net Income can be found on page 16 of this report.

Passenger Traffic

ASUR's 3Q19 total passenger traffic increased 4.1% YoY reaching 13.9 million passengers driven by increases of 0.4% in Mexico, 5.7% in Puerto Rico, and 14.0% in Colombia.

Passenger traffic growth of 0.4% YoY in Mexico was mainly driven by a 2.9% increase in domestic traffic which more than offset the 2.5% decline in international traffic. Merida and Oaxaca airports were the main drivers behind domestic traffic growth, with increases of 14.7% and 25.2%, respectively. Oaxaca, in turn, achieved a 59.6% increase in international traffic, while Cancun reported declines of 0.4% and 2.2% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

Traffic in Puerto Rico increased 5.7% YoY, recovering following the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island in September 2017. Domestic traffic increased 7.2% YoY while international traffic declined 5.1%.

Colombia reported a 14.0% YoY increase in total traffic driven by growth of 12.8% and 21.0% in domestic and international traffic, respectively. Rionegro Airport in Medellin was the main driver of traffic growth, reporting increases of 15.5% and 21.0% in domestic and international traffic, respectively.

Tables with detailed passenger traffic information for each airport can be found on page 19 of this report.

Table 2: Passenger Traffic Summary

Third Quarter % Chg.

Nine-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Total Mexico 8,303,559 8,333,227 0.4

25,158,418 25,783,861 2.5 - Cancun 6,251,306 6,160,215 (1.5)

19,189,289 19,374,608 1.0 - 8 Other Airports 2,052,253 2,173,012 5.9

5,969,129 6,409,253 7.4 Domestic Traffic 4,342,594 4,469,498 2.9

11,725,081 12,367,374 5.5 - Cancun 2,493,382 2,484,484 (0.4)

6,525,887 6,703,534 2.7 - 8 Other Airports 1,849,212 1,985,014 7.3

5,199,194 5,663,840 8.9 International Traffic 3,960,965 3,863,729 (2.5)

13,433,337 13,416,487 (0.1) - Cancun 3,757,924 3,675,731 (2.2)

12,663,402 12,671,074 0.1 - 8 Others Airports 203,041 187,998 (7.4)

769,935 745,413 (3.2) Total San Juan, Puerto Rico 2,226,595 2,354,372 5.7

6,362,573 7,072,180 11.2 Domestic Traffic 1,957,414 2,098,971 7.2

5,672,204 6,315,138 11.3 International Traffic 269,181 255,401 (5.1)

690,369 757,042 9.7 Total Colombia 2,800,730 3,192,585 14.0

7,681,418 8,807,551 14.7 Domestic Traffic 2,393,455 2,699,836 12.8

6,516,614 7,457,666 14.4 International Traffic 407,275 492,749 21.0

1,164,804 1,349,885 15.9 Total Traffic 13,330,884 13,880,184 4.1

39,202,409 41,663,592 6.3 Domestic Traffic 8,693,463 9,268,305 6.6

23,913,899 26,140,178 9.3 International Traffic 4,637,421 4,611,879 (0.6)

15,288,510 15,523,414 1.5 Note: Passenger figures for Mexico and Colombia exclude transit and general aviation passengers, while Puerto Rico includes transit and general aviation passengers.

Review of Consolidated Results

Table 3: Summary of Consolidated Results















Third Quarter % Chg.

Nine-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Total Revenues 3,682,047 4,106,266 11.5

11,486,011 12,276,995 6.9 Aeronautical Services 2,251,115 2,380,645 5.8

6,715,133 7,181,875 7.0 Non-Aeronautical Services 1,340,615 1,488,391 11.0

4,160,293 4,577,310 10.0 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 3,591,730 3,869,036 7.7

10,875,426 11,759,185 8.1 Construction Revenues 1 90,317 237,230 162.7

610,585 517,810 (15.2) Total Operating Costs & Expenses 2,025,512 2,079,656 2.7

5,834,738 5,989,758 2.7 Other Income









204,074 n/a Operating Profit 1,656,535 2,026,610 22.3

5,651,273 6,491,311 14.9 Operating Margin 45.0% 49.35% 436 bps

49.2% 52.9% 367 bps Adjusted Operating Margin 2 46.1% 52.38% 626 bps

52.0% 55.2% 324 bps EBITDA 2,278,320 2,475,603 8.7

7,093,833 7,883,561 11.1 EBITDA Margin 61.88% 60.29% (159 bps)

61.8% 64.2% 245 bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 63.43% 63.99% 55 bps

65.2% 67.0% 181 bps Net Income 1,006,574 1,340,432 33.2

3,572,062 4,383,088 22.7 Majority Net Income 988,054 1,314,628 33.1

3,529,012 4,209,817 19.3 Earnings per Share 3.2935 4.3821 33.1

11.7634 14.0327 19.3 Earnings per ADS in US$ 1.6689 2.2205 33.1

5.9608 7.1108 19.3















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 4 92.5 99.2 7.3

97.3 101.2 4.0 Commercial Revenues 1,241,918 1,385,129 11.5

3,840,862 4,242,814 10.5 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 5 17.4 17.9 3.0

18.1 18.8 3.9 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 75.1 81.3 8.2

79.2 82.4 4.0



1 Construction revenues for Airplan in 3Q18 include the actual construction revenues which is equal to the construction cost of Ps.63.1 million, and an estimate to the downside of income derived from the valuation of the intangible to present value (construction income) of Ps.80.9 million, according to IFRIC 12. Construction revenues for Airplan in 3Q19 were equal to the construction cost of Ps.46.9 million. 2 Adjusted operating margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, and is equal to operating income divided by total revenues minus revenues from construction services. 3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia, and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues. 4 Passenger figures include transit and general aviation passengers Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia. 5 Represents ASUR´s operations in convenience stores.

Consolidated Revenues

Consolidated Revenues for 3Q19 rose 11.5% YoY, or Ps.424.2 million to Ps.4,106.3 million, mainly driven by increases of:

5.8% in revenues from aeronautical services to Ps.2,380.6 million. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,552.1 million, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.460.8 million and Ps.367.8 million, respectively;

contributed with Ps.1,552.1 million, while and contributed with Ps.460.8 million and Ps.367.8 million, respectively; 11.0% in revenues from non-aeronautical services to Ps.1,488.4 million, mainly due to the 11.5% increase in commercial revenues. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,056.2 million in revenues from non-aeronautical services, while Puerto Rico and Colombia contributed with Ps.294.4 million and Ps.137.8 million, respectively; and

contributed with Ps.1,056.2 million in revenues from non-aeronautical services, while and contributed with Ps.294.4 million and Ps.137.8 million, respectively; and 162.7%, or Ps.146.9 million in revenues from construction services. This was mainly due to capital expenditures in Cancun and Merida airports in line with Mexico's Master Development Plan, as well as new construction works in Puerto Rico . Construction revenues in Colombia increased reflecting the recognition of a Ps.81.0 million concesion valuation loss in 3Q18. Excluding the impact from the concession valuation loss in Colombia , consolidated construction revenues would have increased YoY by 38.5%, or Ps.65.9 million.

Excluding revenues from construction services, which are deducted as costs under IFRS accounting standards, total revenues would have increased 7.7% YoY to Ps.3,869.0 million. Mexico contributed with 67.4% of total revenues excluding revenues from construction services, while Puerto Rico and Colombia represented 19.5% and 13.1%, respectively.

Commercial Revenues in 3Q19 increased 11.5% YoY to Ps.1,385.1 million, mainly reflecting the 4.1% increase in total passenger traffic. Commercial revenues in Mexico rose 6.1% to Ps.955.8 million, mainly driven by the opening of new commercial spaces, including duty free, retail, food and beverages, and car rentals, among others. Likewise, commercial revenues increased YoY by 21.5% to Ps.292.4 million in Puerto Rico, and 36.4% to Ps.137.0 million in Colombia.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger increased 7.3% YoY to Ps.99.2 in 3Q19. Mexico contributed with commercial revenues per passenger of Ps.114.3 in 3Q19, Puerto Rico with Ps.124.2, and Colombia with Ps.42.2. Commercial revenues per passenger increased 5.7% in Mexico, 14.9% in Puerto Rico and 20.6% in Colombia.

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses

Consolidated Operating Costs and Expenses, including construction costs, for 3Q19 increased 2.7% YoY, or Ps.54.1 million, to Ps.2,079.7 million. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses declined 0.6%, or Ps.11.8 million, year-on-year, reflecting the following variations:

A 3.1%, or Ps.28.5 million, increase in Mexico reflecting higher administrative costs, increases in legal, technical assistance and concession fees. This was partially offset by declines in maintenance and energy costs;

reflecting higher administrative costs, increases in legal, technical assistance and concession fees. This was partially offset by declines in maintenance and energy costs; A 12.4%, or Ps.61.3 million, increase in Puerto Rico mainly mainly as a result of an increase of Ps.12.4 million in payroll expenses along with higher professional fees. Furthermore, concession fees increased 13.4% as a result of higher aeronautical revenues while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 13.6% reflecting higher capex investments; and

mainly mainly as a result of an increase of Ps.12.4 million in payroll expenses along with higher professional fees. Furthermore, concession fees increased 13.4% as a result of higher aeronautical revenues while depreciation and amortization expenses rose 13.6% reflecting higher capex investments; and A 23.0%, or Ps.101.9 million, decline in Colombia composed reflecting a Ps.116.2 million, or 52.3%, decline in depreciation and amortization principally reflecting a change in amortization methodology, which starting January 2019 is on a straight-line basis instead of the percentage of completion method which implied variations in the accumulated amortization rate of the concession. This was partially offset by the 20.3%, or Ps.16.2 million, increase in concession fees as a result of the increase in aeronautical revenues that was mainly driven by a 13.1% increase in passenger traffic.

Cost of Services rose by 4.6%, or Ps.43.1 million. In Mexico, cost of services increased 1.7% YoY, or Ps.8.1 million, mainly reflecting higher legal professional fees and administrative expenses, partially offset by a decline in maintenance and energy costs. By contrast, cost of services in Colombia declined 1.3%, or Ps.1.9 million, principally reflecting higher professional legal fees in 3Q18, partially ofset by an increase in the maintenance provision for the future replacement of fixed assets as per IFRIC 12. Cost of services in Puerto Rico increased 11.8%, or Ps.36.9 million, principally reflecting higher payroll costs along with an increase in professional fees.

Construction Costs increased by 38.5% YoY, or Ps.65.9 million. This was mainly driven by increases of 48.6%, or Ps.44.9 million, in Mexico and 234.4%, or Ps.37.2 million, in Puerto Rico, partially offset by a 25.7%, or Ps.16.2 million, decline in Colombia.

G&A Expenses, which reflect administrative expenses in Mexico, increased 14.0% YoY mainly reflecting higher salaries and professional fees.

Consolidated Technical Assistance increased 5.1% YoY, mainly reflecting EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees increased 11.2% YoY, principally reflecting higher fees paid to the Mexican government, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues in Mexico, a factor in the calculation of the fee. Concession fees for 3Q19 also reflect increases in Puerto Rico and Colombia.

Depreciation and Amortization declined 17.1%, or Ps.92.9 million, principally due to a Ps.116.3 million, or 52.3%, decline in Colombia, resulting mainly from the change in the amortization methodology, which as of January 1, 2019 is on a straight line rather than a percentage of completion basis. By contrast, depreciation and amortization in Mexico increased 1.8%, or Ps.3.0 million, while Puerto Rico reported an increase of 13.6%, or Ps.20.4 million, mainly from the recognition starting March 2018 of the amortization of the intangible asset resulting from the valuation of the investment in Aerostar under IFRS 3.

Consolidated Operating Profit and EBITDA

Consolidated Operating Profit in 3Q19 ammounted to Ps.2,026.6 million with Operating Margin of 49.4%. This was principally due to increases of 5.8%, or Ps.129.5 million, in aeronautical revenues, and 11.0%, or Ps.147.8 million, in non-aeronautical revenues. Mexico reported an operating profit of 1,665.4 million, Puerto Rico of Ps.197.3 million, and Colombia Ps.163.9 million.

Adjusted Operating Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Colombia, and Puerto Rico, and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues, was 52.4% in 3Q19 compared with 46.1% in 3Q19.

EBITDA increased 8.7%, or Ps.197.3 million, to Ps.2,475.6 million in 3Q19. EBITDA increased 5.1%, or Ps.89.6 million in Mexico, 11.6%, or Ps.38.2 million in Puerto Rico, and 34.6%, or Ps.69.5 million in Colombia. 3Q19 EBITDA Margin was 60.3% compared to 61.9% in 3Q18.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of or improvements to concessioned assets in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and Colombia was 64.0% in 3Q19 compared to 63.4% in 3Q18.

Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 4: Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)















Third Quarter % Chg.

Nine-Months % Chg.



2018 2019

2018 2019

Interest Income 58,148 73,708 26.8

209,010 272,744 30.5

Interest Expense (298,931) (279,890) 6.4

(914,861) (838,025) 8.4

Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net (39,492) 70,388 n/a

33,095 60,580 83.0

Total (280,275) (135,794) 51.5

(672,756) (504,701) 25.0



































In 3Q19, ASUR reported a Ps.135.8 million Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Loss, compared to a Ps.280.3 million loss in 3Q18.

Interest expense declined by Ps.19.0 million during the period, or 6.4%, mainly reflecting a Ps.12.9 million decline in interest payments in Mexico as the Company paid down loans in June and November 2018, together with a Ps.10.0 million decline in interest payments in Colombia, reflecting a loan payments in 2H18. Interest income increased Ps.15.6 million, or 26.8%, reflecting a higher cash balance in the quarter.

In 3Q19, ASUR reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.70.4 million, resulting from the 1.14% quarterly average depreciation of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar together with a lower U.S. dollar foreign currency net asset position. This compares to a Ps.39.5 million foreign exchange loss in 3Q18 resulting from the 3.8% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period on a higher foreign currency net asset position.

Income Taxes

Income Taxes for 3Q19 increased by Ps.180.7 million year-over-year, principally due to the combination of following factors:

A Ps.95.5 million YoY increase in deferred income taxes, mainly reflecting a deferred income tax gain in Colombia in 3Q18 resulting from the reduction in the value of the concession as per IFRIC 12 and a decrease in the tax benefit in Mexico resulting from a change in the tax amortization rate on the concessioned assets starting in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the inflation rate from 1.16% in 3Q18 to 0.7% in 3Q19 also contributed to higher deferred income. This was partially offset by a reduction in the tax rate used for the calculation of deferred income taxes in Colombia from 33% to 30% starting on January 2019 , resulting from the fiscal reform enacted on December 23, 2018 .

in 3Q18 resulting from the reduction in the value of the concession as per IFRIC 12 and a decrease in the tax benefit in resulting from a change in the tax amortization rate on the concessioned assets starting in the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the inflation rate from 1.16% in 3Q18 to 0.7% in 3Q19 also contributed to higher deferred income. This was partially offset by a reduction in the tax rate used for the calculation of deferred income taxes in from 33% to 30% starting on , resulting from the fiscal reform enacted on . An Ps.85.4 million increase in income taxes, reflecting mainly a higher taxable income base for Cancun , Veracruz and Villahermosa airports in Mexico . Higher YoY income taxes also reflect a tax gain in Colombia in 2018 resulting from a change in tax legislation according to Decree 2235 published on December 27, 2017 , along with a decline in deferred taxes in connection with the decline in the value of the concession in line with IFRIC12.

Majority Net Income

Majority Net Income for 3Q19 increased by 33.1% or Ps.326.6 million, to Ps.1,314.6 million from Ps.988.0 million in 3Q18. Earnings per common share for the quarter were Ps.4.3821 and earnings per ADS (EPADS) were US$2.2205 (one ADS represents ten series B common shares). This compares with earnings per share of Ps.3.2935 and earnings per ADS of US$1.6689 for the same period last year.

Net Income

Net Income for 3Q19 increased by 33.2%, or Ps.333.9 million, to Ps.1,340.4 million from Ps.1,006.6 million in 3Q19.

Consolidated Financial Position

On September 30, 2019, airport concessions represented 85.5% of the Company's total assets, with current assets representing 13.5% and other assets representing 1.0%. As of September 30, 2019, ASUR had cash and cash equivalents of Ps.6,196.8 million, a 35.2% increase from Ps.4,584.5 million at December 31, 2018. Mexico contributed with Ps.1,260.6 million in cash and cash equivalents in 3Q19, Puerto Rico with Ps.146.9 mmillion and Colombia with Ps.204.8 million.

As of September 30, 2019, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects on the balance sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,013.5 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.601.4 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,366.2 million within stockholders' equity.

Furthermore, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Airplan resulted in the following effects on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2019: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.1,337.0 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.1,504.9, iii) deferred taxes of Ps.212.0 million, and iv) Ps.630.4 million from the recognition of bank loans at fair value.

On May 25, 2018, ASUR acquired an additional 7.6% of the share ownership of Airplan, bringing its ownership stake in the company to 100%. This transaction resulted in the recognition of shareholders' equity of approximately Ps.213.5 million (Ps.37.7 million by majority interest and Ps.175.8 by minority interest).

Stockholders' equity at the close of 3Q19 was Ps.37,974.0 million and total liabilities were Ps.18,998.1 million, representing 66.7% and 33.3% of total assets, respectively. Deferred liabilities represented 16.3% of ASUR's total liabilities.

Total Debt at quarter-end decreased to Ps.13,974.5 million fom Ps.14,500.4 million on December 31, 2018. On September 30, 2019, 28.5% of ASUR's total debt was denominated in Mexican pesos, 56.8% in U.S. Dollars (at Aerostar) and 14.7% in Colombian pesos. Net Debt to LTM EBITDA stood at 0.8x at the close of 3Q19, while the Interest Coverage ratio was 10.3x as of September 30, 2019. This compares with Net Debt to LTM EBITDA of 1.0x and an Interest Coverage Ratio of 8.7x as of December 31, 2018.

Table 5: Consolidated Debt Indicators

September 30, 2018 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2019 Leverage





Total Debt / LTM EBITDA (Times) 1 1.7 1.5 1.4 Total Net Debt / LTM EBITDA (Times) 2 1.2 1.0 0.8 Interest Coverage Ratio 3 9.7 8.7 10.3 Total Debt 15,575,869 14,500,381 13,974,527 Short-term Debt 295,206 500,105 277,847 Long-term Debt 15,280,663 14,000,276 13,696,680 Cash & Cash Equivalents 4,569,129 4,584,507 6,196,806 Total Net Debt 4 11,006,740 9,915,874 7,777,721









1 The Total Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities divided by its EBITDA. 2 The Total Net Debt to EBITDA Ratio is calculated as ASUR's interest-bearing liabilities minus Cash & Cash Equivalents, divided by its EBITDA. 3 The Interest Coverage Ratio is calculated as ASUR's EBIT divided by its interest expenses. 4 Total Net Debt is calculated as Total Debt minus Cash & Cash Equivalents.









































Table 6: Consolidated Debt Profile (in millions)



















Airport Payment of

principal Currency Interest

Rate Amortization Schedule



2019 2020 2021 /23 2024 /35 Total

5 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Cancun To the expiration $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - - 2,000.0 - 2,000.0

7 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Cancun Semi-Annual Amort. $PMx Tiie + 1.25% - 20.0 1,860.0 120.0 2,000.0

22 Yr-Senior Note 2035 San Juan Semi-Annual Amort. $Usd 5.75% - 9.3 31.0 277.2 317.5

20 Yr-Senior Note 2035 San Juan Semi-Annual Amort. $Usd 6.75% - 1.4 4.4 39.6 45.4

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 2,625.0 12,000.0 44,250.0 81,000.0 139,875.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 1,785.0 8,160.0 30,090.0 55,077.0 95,112.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 1,575.0 7,200.0 26,550.0 48,600.0 83,925.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 647.5 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 34,502.5

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 647.5 2,960.0 10,915.0 19,980.0 34,502.5

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 140.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,460.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 140.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,460.0

12 Yr-Syndicated Credit Facility Colombia Qtly. Amort. $Pcol DTF1 + 4 140.0 640.0 2,360.0 4,320.0 7,460.0





Note: Mexican syndicated loans were contracted in October 2017, Puerto Rico bonds were contracted in March 2013 and June 2015, respectively, and the syndicated loan from Colombia was contracted in June 2015 with a three-year grace period. 1 DTF is an average 90-day rate to which the credit facilities in Colombia are pegged.



































Capex

Capex during 3Q19 ammounted to Ps.445.7 million. Of this, Ps.339.4 million reflect the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans, Ps.59.4 million were made by Aerostar in Puerto Rico and Ps.46.9 million by Airplan in Colombia. This compares with Ps.363.4 million invested in 3Q18, Ps.102.8 million in Mexico, Ps.245.6 million in Puerto Rico, and Ps.14.9 million in Colombia.

During 9M19 ASUR invested a total of Ps.886.9 million, Ps.542.3 million in Mexico, Ps.238.4 million in Puerto Rico, and Ps.106.2 million in Colombia. This compares with capex of Ps.1,369.8 million in 9M18, of which Ps.329.6 million were invested in Mexico mainly for the construction of Terminal 4, in line with the Master Development Plan, Ps.645.9 million in Puerto Rico and Ps.394.2 million in Colombia.

Review of Mexico Operations

Table 7: Mexico Revenues & Commercial Revenues Per Passenger (in thousands of Mexican pesos)

Third Quarter % Chg.

Nine-Months % Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Total Passenger (in thousands) 8,333 8,365 0.4

25,263 25,884 2.5















Total Revenues 2,585,641 2,745,561 6.2

7,762,541 8,315,658 7.1 Aeronautical Services 1,495,944 1,552,105 3.8

4,483,133 4,765,464 6.3 Non-Aeronautical Services 997,370 1,056,224 5.9

3,154,213 3,358,960 6.5 Construction Revenues 92,327 137,232 48.6

125,195 191,234 52.7 Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,493,314 2,608,329 4.6

7,637,346 8,124,424 6.4















Total Commercial Revenues 900,884 955,752 6.1

2,843,468 3,036,476 6.8 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations 183,285 190,006 3.7

568,518 609,054 7.1 Commercial Revenues Excluding Direct Operations 717,599 765,746 6.7

2,274,950 2,427,422 6.7















Total Commercial Revenues per Passenger 108.1 114.3 5.7

112.6 117.3 4.2 Commercial Revenues from Direct Operations per Passenger 1 22.0 22.7 3.2

22.5 23.5 4.6 Commercial Revenues Excl. Direct Operations per Passenger 86.1 91.5 6.3

90.1 93.8 4.1

Note: For purpose of this table, approximately 29.0 and 31.7 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 3Q18 and 3Q19, respectively, while 105.0 and 100.3 thousand transit and general aviation passengers are included in 9M18 and 9M19.

1 Represents the operation of ASUR in its convenience stores in Mexico.

Mexico Revenues

Mexico Revenues for 3Q19 increased 6.2% YoY to Ps.2,745.6 million. Excluding construction, revenues rose 4.6% YoY, reflecting the following increases:

3.8% in revenues from aeronautical services, principally due to the 0.4% increase in passenger traffic; and

5.9% in revenues from non-aeronautical services, principally reflecting the 6.1% growth in commercial revenues.

Commercial Revenues increased 6.1% YoY, mainly due to the 0.4% increase in total passenger traffic (including transit and general aviation passengers) and reported increases across all categories, except car rentals, as shown on Table 8.

Commercial Revenues per Passenger for 3Q19 increased 5.7% YoY to Ps.114.3 from Ps.108.1 in 3Q18.

ASUR classifies commercial revenues as those derived from the following activities: duty-free stores, car rentals, retail operations, banking and currency exchange services, advertising, teleservices, non-permanent ground transportation, food and beverage operations, and parking lot fees.

As shown in Table 9, during the last 12 months, ASUR opened 7 new commercial spaces at Cancun Airport, and one commercial space at its other eight Mexican airports. More details of these openings can be found on page 20 of this report.

Table 8: Mexico Commercial Revenue Performance



Table 9: Mexico Summary Retail and Other Commercial Spaces

Opened since September 30, 2018. Business Line YoY Chg

Type of Commercial Space 1 # Of Spaces Opened 3Q19 9M19

Teleservices 16.5% 11.4%

Cancun 7 Advertising Revenues 10.0% 20.2%

Retail Operations 5 Ground Transportation 9.5% 14.5%

Other Revenue 2 Food and Beverage Operations 8.6% 9.8%

8 Others Airport 1 Duty Free 8.4% 5.0%

Car Rental Revenues 1 Other Revenue 5.9% 9.3%

Mexico 8 Retail Operations 5.1% 5.5%

1 Only includes new stores opened during the period and excludes

remodelings or contract renewals. Parking Lot Fees 3.1% 7.1%

Banking and Currency Exchange Services 2.7% (3.5%)

Car Rental Revenues (1.7%) 5.5%





Total Commercial Revenues 6.1% 6.8%

































Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses

Table 10: Mexico Operating Costs & Expenses















Third Quarter %

Chg.

Nine-Months %

Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Cost of Services 483,261 491,336 1.7

1,328,522 1,419,733 6.9 Administrative 56,436 64,333 14.0

173,738 185,212 6.6 Technical Assistance 92,038 96,883 5.3

289,607 307,911 6.3 Concession Fees 113,389 118,119 4.2

344,895 367,034 6.4 Depreciation and Amortization 169,226 172,228 1.8

506,298 515,234 1.8 Operating Costs and Expenses Excluding Construction Costs 914,350 942,899 3.1

2,643,060 2,795,124 5.8 Construction Costs 92,327 137,232 48.6

125,195 191,234 52.7 Total Operating Costs & Expenses 1,006,677 1,080,131 7.3

2,768,255 2,986,358 7.9

Total Mexico Operating Costs and Expenses for 3Q19 increased 7.3% YoY. This includes construction costs, which rose 48.6%, reflecting higher levels of capital improvements made to concessioned assets during the period. Excluding construction costs, operating costs and expenses increased 3.1% to Ps.942.9 million.

Cost of Services rose 1.7% YoY, mainly due to higher legal fees, partially offset by a decline in maintenance and energy expenses.

Administrative expenses increased by 14.0% YoY, principally as a result of higher salaries and professional fees.

The 5.3% increase in the Technical Assistance fee paid to ITA reflects EBITDA growth in Mexico, excluding extraordinary items in the quarter, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Concession Fees, which include fees paid to the Mexican government, rose 4.2%, mainly due to an increase in regulated revenues, a factor in the calculation of the fee.

Depreciation and Amortization increased 1.8% YoY, reflecting higher investments to-date.

Mexico Consolidated Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Table 11: Mexico Comprehensive Financing Gain (Loss)

Third Quarter %

Chg.

Nine-Months %

Chg.

2018 2019

2018 2019 Interest Income 70,836 78,385 10.7

251,529 264,400 5.1 Interest Expense (114,677) (101,770) (11.3)

(351,684) (309,136) 12.1 Foreign Exchange Gain (Loss), Net (39,479) 70,735 n/a

32,906 60,725 84.5 Total (83,320) 47,350 n/a

(67,249) 15,989 n/a

ASUR's Mexico operations reported a Ps.47.4 million Comprehensive Financing Gain, compared to an Ps.83.3 million loss in 3Q18. Mexican operations reported a foreign exchange gain of Ps.70.7 million in the quarter, resulting from the 1.14% quarterly average Mexican peso depreciation against the U.S. dollar on a lower foreign currency net asset position, compared with a Ps.39.5 million foreign exchange loss in 3Q18, resulting from the 3.8% quarterly average Mexican peso appreciation during that period and a higher foreign currency net asset position.

In addition, interest expense declined 11.3% YoY to Ps.101.8 million as the Company paid down debt between June and November 2018. Furthermore, interest income increased 10.7%, reflecting a higher cash balance.

Mexico Operating Profit and EBITDA









Table 12: Mexico Operating Profit & EBITDA

















Third Quarter %

Chg.

Nine-Months %

Chg.



2018 2019

2018 2019

Total Revenue 2,585,641 2,745,561 6.2

7,762,541 8,315,658 7.1

Total Revenues Excluding Construction Revenues 2,493,314 2,608,329 4.6

7,637,346 8,124,424 6.4

Operating Profit 1,578,964 1,665,430 5.5

4,994,286 5,329,300 6.7

Operating Margin 61.1% 60.7% (41 bps)

64.3% 64.1% (25 bps)

Adjusted Operating Margin 1 63.3% 63.9% 52 bps

65.4% 65.6% 20 bps

Net Profit 2 1,072,267 1,206,695 12.5

3,525,768 3,767,755 6.9

EBITDA 1,748,064 1,837,658 5.1

5,500,592 5,844,534 6.3

EBITDA Margin 67.6% 66.9% (67 bps)

70.9% 70.3% (58 bps)

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3 70.1% 70.5% 34 bps

72.0% 71.9% (8 bps)



















1 Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues. Adjusted Operating Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is equal to operating profit divided by total revenues less construction services revenues.

2 Net Income for 3Q19 and 3Q18 include gains of Ps.64.3 million and Ps.48.8 million, respectively, rom the participation in the results of Aerostar in Puerto Rico. Airplan in Colombia contributed with gains of Ps.118.1 million and Ps.97.6 million in 3Q19 and 3Q18, respectively.

3 Adjusted EBITDA Margin excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated by dividing EBITDA by total revenues less construction services revenues.



Mexico reported an Operating Profit of Ps.1,665.4 million in 3Q19, resulting in an Operating Margin of 60.7% compared with 61.1% in 3Q18 mainly as a result of a YoY increase in construction works in 3Q19.

Adjusted Operating Margin in 3Q19, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction or improvements to concessioned assets and is calculated as operating profit divided by total revenues excluding construction services revenues, was 63.9%, compared to 63.3% in 3Q18 reflecting higher cost dilution.

EBITDA increased 5.1% to Ps.1,837.7 million from Ps.1,748.1 million in 2Q18, resulting in an EBITDA Margin of 66.9% in 3Q19, compared with 67.6% in 3Q18.

During 3Q19, ASUR's operations in Mexico recognized Ps.137.2 million in "Construction Revenues," a year-on-year increase of 48.6%, due to higher capital expenditures and investments in concessioned assets. Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which excludes the effect of IFRIC 12 with respect to the construction of/or improvements to concessioned assets, increased 34 bps to 70.5%.

Mexico Tariff Regulation

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation regulates the majority of ASUR's activities by setting maximum rates, which represent the maximum possible revenues allowed per traffic unit at each airport.

ASUR's accumulated regulated revenues at its Mexican operations as of September 30, 2019 totaled Ps.4,988.9 million, with an average tariff per workload unit of Ps.189.9 (December 2018 pesos), accounting for approximately 60.8% of total Mexico income (excluding construction income) for the period.

The Mexican Ministry of Communications and Transportation reviews compliance with maximum rate regulations at the close of each year.

Mexico Capital Expenditures

During 3Q19, ASUR's operations in Mexico made capital investments of Ps.339.4 million in connection with the Company's plan to modernize its Mexican airports pursuant to its master development plans. This compares with capex of Ps.102.8 million in 3Q18. Accumulated capex for 9M19 amounted to Ps.542.3 million, compared to Ps.329.7 million in 9M18.

Review of Puerto Rico Operations

As of September 30, 2019, the valuation of ASUR's investment in Aerostar in accordance with IFRS 3 "Business Combinations" resulted in the following effects on the balance sheet: i) the recognition of a net intangible asset of Ps.6,013.5 million, ii) goodwill of Ps.887.2 (net of an impairment of Ps.4,719.1 million), iii) deferred taxes of Ps.601.4 million, and iv) a minority interest of Ps.5,366.2 million within stockholders' equity.