ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018

Passenger traffic increased 4.2% YoY in Mexico, and decreased 13.0% in Puerto Ricoand 4.7% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2018 decreased 0.6% when compared to April 2017. Passenger traffic rose 4.2% in Mexico, and declined 13.0% in San Juan and 4.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2018 and 2017. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2018, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on March 23, while in 2017 it began on April 7.

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017. 

Passenger Traffic Summary







April

% Chg

Accumulated

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Mexico

2,758,623

2,874,891

4.2

10,556,418

11,396,807

8.0

Domestic Traffic

1,194,557

1,287,135

7.7

4,272,356

4,746,093

11.1

International Traffic

1,564,066

1,587,756

1.5

6,284,062

6,650,714

5.8

San Juan, Puerto Rico

799,588

695,954

(13.0)

3,099,524

2,554,252

(17.6)

Domestic Traffic

699,543

624,998

(10.7)

2,727,225

2,307,955

(15.4)

International Traffic

100,045

70,956

(29.1)

372,299

246,297

(33.8)

Colombia

848,314

808,387

(4.7)

3,363,864

3,193,213

(5.1)

Domestic Traffic

736,210

686,535

(6.7)

2,940,983

2,698,652

(8.2)

International Traffic

112,104

121,852

8.7

422,881

494,561

17.0

Total Traffic

4,406,525

4,379,232

(0.6)

17,019,806

17,144,272

0.7

Domestic Traffic

2,630,310

2,598,668

(1.2)

9,940,564

9,752,700

(1.9)

International Traffic

1,776,215

1,780,564

0.2

7,079,242

7,391,572

4.4









Mexico Passenger Traffic









April

% Chg

Accumulated

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

1,194,557

1,287,135

7.7

4,272,356

4,746,093

11.1

CUN

Cancun

649,971

705,655

8.6

2,221,011

2,534,913

14.1

CZM

Cozumel

11,646

12,858

10.4

39,578

49,113

24.1

HUX

Huatulco

57,630

55,544

(3.6)

195,101

217,177

11.3

MID

Merida

162,191

184,180

13.6

621,844

693,241

11.5

MTT

Minatitlan

16,556

17,211

4.0

65,354

60,873

(6.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

60,307

64,369

6.7

230,818

274,256

18.8

TAP

Tapachula

23,373

24,935

6.7

96,601

94,929

(1.7)

VER

Veracruz

107,066

121,442

13.4

396,422

440,398

11.1

VSA

Villahermosa

105,817

100,941

(4.6)

405,627

381,193

(6.0)

International Traffic

1,564,066

1,587,756

1.5

6,284,062

6,650,714

5.8

CUN

Cancun

1,481,640

1,506,275

1.7

5,880,939

6,222,218

5.8

CZM

Cozumel

37,588

32,822

(12.7)

179,991

174,281

(3.2)

HUX

Huatulco

13,243

12,239

(7.6)

94,756

96,553

1.9

MID

Merida

16,079

18,677

16.2

64,255

82,011

27.6

MTT

Minatitlan

560

611

9.1

2,375

2,182

(8.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

4,911

7,017

42.9

23,848

34,398

44.2

TAP

Tapachula

1,273

1,615

26.9

4,882

5,910

21.1

VER

Veracruz

5,577

5,481

(1.7)

20,932

21,023

0.4

VSA

Villahermosa

3,195

3,019

(5.5)

12,084

12,138

0.4

Traffic Total Mexico

2,758,623

2,874,891

4.2

10,556,418

11,396,807

8.0

CUN

Cancun

2,131,611

2,211,930

3.8

8,101,950

8,757,131

8.1

CZM

Cozumel

49,234

45,680

(7.2)

219,569

223,394

1.7

HUX

Huatulco

70,873

67,783

(4.4)

289,857

313,730

8.2

MID

Merida

178,270

202,857

13.8

686,099

775,252

13.0

MTT

Minatitlan

17,116

17,822

4.1

67,729

63,055

(6.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

65,218

71,386

9.5

254,666

308,654

21.2

TAP

Tapachula

24,646

26,550

7.7

101,483

100,839

(0.6)

VER

Veracruz

112,643

126,923

12.7

417,354

461,421

10.6

VSA

Villahermosa

109,012

103,960

(4.6)

417,711

393,331

(5.8)









Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







April

% Chg

Accumulated

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

SJU Total

799,588

695,954

(13.0)

3,099,524

2,554,252

(17.6)

Domestic Traffic

699,543

624,998

(10.7)

2,727,225

2,307,955

(15.4)

International Traffic

100,045

70,956

(29.1)

372,299

246,297

(33.8)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







April

% Chg

Accumulated

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

736,210

686,535

(6.7)

2,940,983

2,698,652

(8.2)

MDE

Rionegro

524,013

483,700

(7.7)

2,091,053

1,885,937

(9.8)

EOH

Medellin

79,712

80,988

1.6

328,794

330,927

0.6

MTR

Monteria

79,441

70,046

(11.8)

308,391

278,810

(9.6)

APO

Carepa

16,173

16,963

4.9

66,973

61,883

(7.6)

UIB

Quibdo

30,554

28,282

(7.4)

120,111

113,769

(5.3)

CZU

Corozal

6,317

6,556

3.8

25,661

27,326

6.5

International Traffic

112,104

121,852

8.7

422,881

494,561

17.0

MDE

Rionegro

112,104

121,852

8.7

422,881

494,561

17.0

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

848,314

808,387

(4.7)

3,363,864

3,193,213

(5.1)

MDE

Rionegro

636,117

605,552

(4.8)

2,513,934

2,380,498

(5.3)

EOH

Medellin

79,712

80,988

1.6

328,794

330,927

0.6

MTR

Monteria

79,441

70,046

(11.8)

308,391

278,810

(9.6)

APO

Carepa

16,173

16,963

4.9

66,973

61,883

(7.6)

UIB

Quibdo

30,554

28,282

(7.4)

120,111

113,769

(5.3)

CZU

Corozal

6,317

6,556

3.8

25,661

27,326

6.5

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

 

