ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018

This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2018 and 2017. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2018, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on March 23, while in 2017 it began on April 7.

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary















April % Chg

Accumulated % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 Mexico 2,758,623 2,874,891 4.2

10,556,418 11,396,807 8.0 Domestic Traffic 1,194,557 1,287,135 7.7

4,272,356 4,746,093 11.1 International Traffic 1,564,066 1,587,756 1.5

6,284,062 6,650,714 5.8 San Juan, Puerto Rico 799,588 695,954 (13.0)

3,099,524 2,554,252 (17.6) Domestic Traffic 699,543 624,998 (10.7)

2,727,225 2,307,955 (15.4) International Traffic 100,045 70,956 (29.1)

372,299 246,297 (33.8) Colombia 848,314 808,387 (4.7)

3,363,864 3,193,213 (5.1) Domestic Traffic 736,210 686,535 (6.7)

2,940,983 2,698,652 (8.2) International Traffic 112,104 121,852 8.7

422,881 494,561 17.0 Total Traffic 4,406,525 4,379,232 (0.6)

17,019,806 17,144,272 0.7 Domestic Traffic 2,630,310 2,598,668 (1.2)

9,940,564 9,752,700 (1.9) International Traffic 1,776,215 1,780,564 0.2

7,079,242 7,391,572 4.4

















Mexico Passenger Traffic















April % Chg

Accumulated % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 1,194,557 1,287,135 7.7

4,272,356 4,746,093 11.1 CUN Cancun 649,971 705,655 8.6

2,221,011 2,534,913 14.1 CZM Cozumel 11,646 12,858 10.4

39,578 49,113 24.1 HUX Huatulco 57,630 55,544 (3.6)

195,101 217,177 11.3 MID Merida 162,191 184,180 13.6

621,844 693,241 11.5 MTT Minatitlan 16,556 17,211 4.0

65,354 60,873 (6.9) OAX Oaxaca 60,307 64,369 6.7

230,818 274,256 18.8 TAP Tapachula 23,373 24,935 6.7

96,601 94,929 (1.7) VER Veracruz 107,066 121,442 13.4

396,422 440,398 11.1 VSA Villahermosa 105,817 100,941 (4.6)

405,627 381,193 (6.0) International Traffic 1,564,066 1,587,756 1.5

6,284,062 6,650,714 5.8 CUN Cancun 1,481,640 1,506,275 1.7

5,880,939 6,222,218 5.8 CZM Cozumel 37,588 32,822 (12.7)

179,991 174,281 (3.2) HUX Huatulco 13,243 12,239 (7.6)

94,756 96,553 1.9 MID Merida 16,079 18,677 16.2

64,255 82,011 27.6 MTT Minatitlan 560 611 9.1

2,375 2,182 (8.1) OAX Oaxaca 4,911 7,017 42.9

23,848 34,398 44.2 TAP Tapachula 1,273 1,615 26.9

4,882 5,910 21.1 VER Veracruz 5,577 5,481 (1.7)

20,932 21,023 0.4 VSA Villahermosa 3,195 3,019 (5.5)

12,084 12,138 0.4 Traffic Total Mexico 2,758,623 2,874,891 4.2

10,556,418 11,396,807 8.0 CUN Cancun 2,131,611 2,211,930 3.8

8,101,950 8,757,131 8.1 CZM Cozumel 49,234 45,680 (7.2)

219,569 223,394 1.7 HUX Huatulco 70,873 67,783 (4.4)

289,857 313,730 8.2 MID Merida 178,270 202,857 13.8

686,099 775,252 13.0 MTT Minatitlan 17,116 17,822 4.1

67,729 63,055 (6.9) OAX Oaxaca 65,218 71,386 9.5

254,666 308,654 21.2 TAP Tapachula 24,646 26,550 7.7

101,483 100,839 (0.6) VER Veracruz 112,643 126,923 12.7

417,354 461,421 10.6 VSA Villahermosa 109,012 103,960 (4.6)

417,711 393,331 (5.8)

















Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















April % Chg

Accumulated % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 SJU Total 799,588 695,954 (13.0)

3,099,524 2,554,252 (17.6) Domestic Traffic 699,543 624,998 (10.7)

2,727,225 2,307,955 (15.4) International Traffic 100,045 70,956 (29.1)

372,299 246,297 (33.8)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















April % Chg

Accumulated % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 736,210 686,535 (6.7)

2,940,983 2,698,652 (8.2) MDE Rionegro 524,013 483,700 (7.7)

2,091,053 1,885,937 (9.8) EOH Medellin 79,712 80,988 1.6

328,794 330,927 0.6 MTR Monteria 79,441 70,046 (11.8)

308,391 278,810 (9.6) APO Carepa 16,173 16,963 4.9

66,973 61,883 (7.6) UIB Quibdo 30,554 28,282 (7.4)

120,111 113,769 (5.3) CZU Corozal 6,317 6,556 3.8

25,661 27,326 6.5 International Traffic 112,104 121,852 8.7

422,881 494,561 17.0 MDE Rionegro 112,104 121,852 8.7

422,881 494,561 17.0 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 848,314 808,387 (4.7)

3,363,864 3,193,213 (5.1) MDE Rionegro 636,117 605,552 (4.8)

2,513,934 2,380,498 (5.3) EOH Medellin 79,712 80,988 1.6

328,794 330,927 0.6 MTR Monteria 79,441 70,046 (11.8)

308,391 278,810 (9.6) APO Carepa 16,173 16,963 4.9

66,973 61,883 (7.6) UIB Quibdo 30,554 28,282 (7.4)

120,111 113,769 (5.3) CZU Corozal 6,317 6,556 3.8

25,661 27,326 6.5

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-april-2018-300642567.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.