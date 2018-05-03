ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018

MEXICO CITY, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for April 2018 decreased 0.6% when compared to April 2017. Passenger traffic rose 4.2% in Mexico, and declined 13.0% in San Juan and 4.7% in Colombia.
This announcement reflects comparisons between April 1 through April 30, 2018 and 2017. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia. During 2018, the impact of Holy Week on passenger traffic in Mexico began on March 23, while in 2017 it began on April 7.
Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Accumulated
|
% Chg
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Mexico
|
2,758,623
|
2,874,891
|
4.2
|
10,556,418
|
11,396,807
|
8.0
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,194,557
|
1,287,135
|
7.7
|
4,272,356
|
4,746,093
|
11.1
|
International Traffic
|
1,564,066
|
1,587,756
|
1.5
|
6,284,062
|
6,650,714
|
5.8
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
799,588
|
695,954
|
(13.0)
|
3,099,524
|
2,554,252
|
(17.6)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
699,543
|
624,998
|
(10.7)
|
2,727,225
|
2,307,955
|
(15.4)
|
International Traffic
|
100,045
|
70,956
|
(29.1)
|
372,299
|
246,297
|
(33.8)
|
Colombia
|
848,314
|
808,387
|
(4.7)
|
3,363,864
|
3,193,213
|
(5.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
736,210
|
686,535
|
(6.7)
|
2,940,983
|
2,698,652
|
(8.2)
|
International Traffic
|
112,104
|
121,852
|
8.7
|
422,881
|
494,561
|
17.0
|
Total Traffic
|
4,406,525
|
4,379,232
|
(0.6)
|
17,019,806
|
17,144,272
|
0.7
|
Domestic Traffic
|
2,630,310
|
2,598,668
|
(1.2)
|
9,940,564
|
9,752,700
|
(1.9)
|
International Traffic
|
1,776,215
|
1,780,564
|
0.2
|
7,079,242
|
7,391,572
|
4.4
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Accumulated
|
% Chg
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,194,557
|
1,287,135
|
7.7
|
4,272,356
|
4,746,093
|
11.1
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
649,971
|
705,655
|
8.6
|
2,221,011
|
2,534,913
|
14.1
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
11,646
|
12,858
|
10.4
|
39,578
|
49,113
|
24.1
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
57,630
|
55,544
|
(3.6)
|
195,101
|
217,177
|
11.3
|
MID
|
Merida
|
162,191
|
184,180
|
13.6
|
621,844
|
693,241
|
11.5
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
16,556
|
17,211
|
4.0
|
65,354
|
60,873
|
(6.9)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
60,307
|
64,369
|
6.7
|
230,818
|
274,256
|
18.8
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
23,373
|
24,935
|
6.7
|
96,601
|
94,929
|
(1.7)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
107,066
|
121,442
|
13.4
|
396,422
|
440,398
|
11.1
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
105,817
|
100,941
|
(4.6)
|
405,627
|
381,193
|
(6.0)
|
International Traffic
|
1,564,066
|
1,587,756
|
1.5
|
6,284,062
|
6,650,714
|
5.8
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,481,640
|
1,506,275
|
1.7
|
5,880,939
|
6,222,218
|
5.8
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
37,588
|
32,822
|
(12.7)
|
179,991
|
174,281
|
(3.2)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
13,243
|
12,239
|
(7.6)
|
94,756
|
96,553
|
1.9
|
MID
|
Merida
|
16,079
|
18,677
|
16.2
|
64,255
|
82,011
|
27.6
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
560
|
611
|
9.1
|
2,375
|
2,182
|
(8.1)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
4,911
|
7,017
|
42.9
|
23,848
|
34,398
|
44.2
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,273
|
1,615
|
26.9
|
4,882
|
5,910
|
21.1
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
5,577
|
5,481
|
(1.7)
|
20,932
|
21,023
|
0.4
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
3,195
|
3,019
|
(5.5)
|
12,084
|
12,138
|
0.4
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
2,758,623
|
2,874,891
|
4.2
|
10,556,418
|
11,396,807
|
8.0
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,131,611
|
2,211,930
|
3.8
|
8,101,950
|
8,757,131
|
8.1
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
49,234
|
45,680
|
(7.2)
|
219,569
|
223,394
|
1.7
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
70,873
|
67,783
|
(4.4)
|
289,857
|
313,730
|
8.2
|
MID
|
Merida
|
178,270
|
202,857
|
13.8
|
686,099
|
775,252
|
13.0
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
17,116
|
17,822
|
4.1
|
67,729
|
63,055
|
(6.9)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
65,218
|
71,386
|
9.5
|
254,666
|
308,654
|
21.2
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
24,646
|
26,550
|
7.7
|
101,483
|
100,839
|
(0.6)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
112,643
|
126,923
|
12.7
|
417,354
|
461,421
|
10.6
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
109,012
|
103,960
|
(4.6)
|
417,711
|
393,331
|
(5.8)
|
Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Accumulated
|
% Chg
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
SJU Total
|
799,588
|
695,954
|
(13.0)
|
3,099,524
|
2,554,252
|
(17.6)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
699,543
|
624,998
|
(10.7)
|
2,727,225
|
2,307,955
|
(15.4)
|
International Traffic
|
100,045
|
70,956
|
(29.1)
|
372,299
|
246,297
|
(33.8)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Accumulated
|
% Chg
|
2017
|
2018
|
2017
|
2018
|
Domestic Traffic
|
736,210
|
686,535
|
(6.7)
|
2,940,983
|
2,698,652
|
(8.2)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
524,013
|
483,700
|
(7.7)
|
2,091,053
|
1,885,937
|
(9.8)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
79,712
|
80,988
|
1.6
|
328,794
|
330,927
|
0.6
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
79,441
|
70,046
|
(11.8)
|
308,391
|
278,810
|
(9.6)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,173
|
16,963
|
4.9
|
66,973
|
61,883
|
(7.6)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
30,554
|
28,282
|
(7.4)
|
120,111
|
113,769
|
(5.3)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
6,317
|
6,556
|
3.8
|
25,661
|
27,326
|
6.5
|
International Traffic
|
112,104
|
121,852
|
8.7
|
422,881
|
494,561
|
17.0
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
112,104
|
121,852
|
8.7
|
422,881
|
494,561
|
17.0
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
848,314
|
808,387
|
(4.7)
|
3,363,864
|
3,193,213
|
(5.1)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
636,117
|
605,552
|
(4.8)
|
2,513,934
|
2,380,498
|
(5.3)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
79,712
|
80,988
|
1.6
|
328,794
|
330,927
|
0.6
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
79,441
|
70,046
|
(11.8)
|
308,391
|
278,810
|
(9.6)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
16,173
|
16,963
|
4.9
|
66,973
|
61,883
|
(7.6)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
30,554
|
28,282
|
(7.4)
|
120,111
|
113,769
|
(5.3)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
6,317
|
6,556
|
3.8
|
25,661
|
27,326
|
6.5
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx
