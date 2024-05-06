ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2024

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

May 06, 2024, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 17.9% in Colombia and 9.4% in Puerto Rico while Mexico reported a 5.6% decrease

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.3% compared to April 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 17.9% in Colombia and 9.4% in Puerto Rico, while in Mexico traffic decreased 5.6%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 25.3% in international traffic and 16.2% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, 9.4% and 9.2%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Mexico decreased 5.6%, reflecting decreases of 10.7% in domestic traffic and 1.0% in international traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to April 30, 2024, and from April 1 to April 30, 2023. Note that in 2024 Holy Week occurred in March while in 2023 it took place in April. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Mexico

3,702,142

3,495,197

(5.6)

14,775,433

14,991,607

1.5

Domestic Traffic

1,761,767

1,573,816

(10.7)

6,545,955

6,188,901

(5.5)

International Traffic

1,940,375

1,921,381

(1.0)

8,229,478

8,802,706

7.0

San Juan, Puerto Rico

945,802

1,034,830

9.4

3,852,840

4,296,726

11.5

Domestic Traffic

846,406

926,318

9.4

3,488,335

3,862,258

10.7

International Traffic

99,396

108,512

9.2

364,505

434,468

19.2

Colombia

1,084,201

1,278,688

17.9

4,969,518

5,082,918

2.3

Domestic Traffic

871,899

1,012,775

16.2

4,048,054

3,976,235

(1.8)

International Traffic

212,302

265,913

25.3

921,464

1,106,683

20.1

Total Traffic

5,732,145

5,808,715

1.3

23,597,791

24,371,251

3.3

Domestic Traffic

3,480,072

3,512,909

0.9

14,082,344

14,027,394

(0.4)

International Traffic

2,252,073

2,295,806

1.9

9,515,447

10,343,857

8.7

Mexico Passenger Traffic 






April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,761,767

1,573,816

(10.7)

6,545,955

6,188,901

(5.5)

CUN

Cancun

992,922

796,486

(19.8)

3,589,402

3,116,167

(13.2)

CZM

Cozumel

14,194

18,631

31.3

46,235

77,134

66.8

HUX

Huatulco

74,711

57,383

(23.2)

289,883

233,856

(19.3)

MID

Merida

279,838

263,609

(5.8)

1,089,158

1,064,694

(2.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

10,887

12,022

10.4

36,219

40,041

10.6

OAX

Oaxaca

116,725

124,477

6.6

450,551

499,673

10.9

TAP

Tapachula

41,099

52,215

27.0

164,622

200,171

21.6

VER

Veracruz

126,081

127,889

1.4

464,227

483,618

4.2

VSA

Villahermosa

105,310

121,104

15.0

415,658

473,547

13.9

International Traffic

1,940,375

1,921,381

(1.0)

8,229,478

8,802,706

7.0

CUN

Cancun

1,832,472

1,796,360

(2.0)

7,720,690

8,206,770

6.3

CZM

Cozumel

39,478

46,575

18.0

197,681

236,805

19.8

HUX

Huatulco

13,928

14,550

4.5

71,290

94,979

33.2

MID

Merida

27,638

31,679

14.6

120,379

130,827

8.7

MTT

Minatitlan

602

543

(9.8)

2,655

2,135

(19.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

15,032

17,922

19.2

70,102

74,917

6.9

TAP

Tapachula

1,338

983

(26.5)

7,025

4,589

(34.7)

VER

Veracruz

7,654

9,753

27.4

30,824

40,464

31.3

VSA

Villahermosa

2,233

3,016

35.1

8,832

11,220

27.0

Traffic Total Mexico

3,702,142

3,495,197

(5.6)

14,775,433

14,991,607

1.5

CUN

Cancun

2,825,394

2,592,846

(8.2)

11,310,092

11,322,937

0.1

CZM

Cozumel

53,672

65,206

21.5

243,916

313,939

28.7

HUX

Huatulco

88,639

71,933

(18.8)

361,173

328,835

(9.0)

MID

Merida

307,476

295,288

(4.0)

1,209,537

1,195,521

(1.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

11,489

12,565

9.4

38,874

42,176

8.5

OAX

Oaxaca

131,757

142,399

8.1

520,653

574,590

10.4

TAP

Tapachula

42,437

53,198

25.4

171,647

204,760

19.3

VER

Veracruz

133,735

137,642

2.9

495,051

524,082

5.9

VSA

Villahermosa

107,543

124,120

15.4

424,490

484,767

14.2

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

SJU Total

945,802

1,034,830

9.4

3,852,840

4,296,726

11.5

Domestic Traffic

846,406

926,318

9.4

3,488,335

3,862,258

10.7

International Traffic

99,396

108,512

9.2

364,505

434,468

19.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

871,899

1,012,775

16.2

4,048,054

3,976,235

(1.8)

MDE

Rionegro

643,596

757,231

17.7

3,044,650

2,924,149

(4.0)

EOH

Medellin

93,347

97,065

4.0

368,733

400,410

8.6

MTR

Monteria

90,096

114,331

26.9

449,536

476,168

5.9

APO

Carepa

16,207

15,308

(5.5)

65,838

56,909

(13.6)

UIB

Quibdo

26,722

26,406

(1.2)

110,992

108,108

(2.6)

CZU

Corozal

1,931

2,434

26.0

8,305

10,491

26.3

International Traffic

212,302

265,913

25.3

921,464

1,106,683

20.1

MDE

Rionegro

212,302

265,913

25.3

921,464

1,106,683

20.1

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,084,201

1,278,688

17.9

4,969,518

5,082,918

2.3

MDE

Rionegro

855,898

1,023,144

19.5

3,966,114

4,030,832

1.6

EOH

Medellin

93,347

97,065

4.0

368,733

400,410

8.6

MTR

Monteria

90,096

114,331

26.9

449,536

476,168

5.9

APO

Carepa

16,207

15,308

(5.5)

65,838

56,909

(13.6)

UIB

Quibdo

26,722

26,406

(1.2)

110,992

108,108

(2.6)

CZU

Corozal

1,931

2,434

26.0

8,305

10,491

26.3

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

