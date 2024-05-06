ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 17.9% in Colombia and 9.4% in Puerto Rico while Mexico reported a 5.6% decrease

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.3% compared to April 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 17.9% in Colombia and 9.4% in Puerto Rico, while in Mexico traffic decreased 5.6%. Passenger traffic growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 25.3% in international traffic and 16.2% in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in domestic and international traffic, 9.4% and 9.2%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Mexico decreased 5.6%, reflecting decreases of 10.7% in domestic traffic and 1.0% in international traffic.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to April 30, 2024, and from April 1 to April 30, 2023. Note that in 2024 Holy Week occurred in March while in 2023 it took place in April. Passengers in transit and general aviation only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,702,142 3,495,197 (5.6)

14,775,433 14,991,607 1.5 Domestic Traffic 1,761,767 1,573,816 (10.7)

6,545,955 6,188,901 (5.5) International Traffic 1,940,375 1,921,381 (1.0)

8,229,478 8,802,706 7.0 San Juan, Puerto Rico 945,802 1,034,830 9.4

3,852,840 4,296,726 11.5 Domestic Traffic 846,406 926,318 9.4

3,488,335 3,862,258 10.7 International Traffic 99,396 108,512 9.2

364,505 434,468 19.2 Colombia 1,084,201 1,278,688 17.9

4,969,518 5,082,918 2.3 Domestic Traffic 871,899 1,012,775 16.2

4,048,054 3,976,235 (1.8) International Traffic 212,302 265,913 25.3

921,464 1,106,683 20.1 Total Traffic 5,732,145 5,808,715 1.3

23,597,791 24,371,251 3.3 Domestic Traffic 3,480,072 3,512,909 0.9

14,082,344 14,027,394 (0.4) International Traffic 2,252,073 2,295,806 1.9

9,515,447 10,343,857 8.7

Mexico Passenger Traffic













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,761,767 1,573,816 (10.7)

6,545,955 6,188,901 (5.5) CUN Cancun 992,922 796,486 (19.8)

3,589,402 3,116,167 (13.2) CZM Cozumel 14,194 18,631 31.3

46,235 77,134 66.8 HUX Huatulco 74,711 57,383 (23.2)

289,883 233,856 (19.3) MID Merida 279,838 263,609 (5.8)

1,089,158 1,064,694 (2.2) MTT Minatitlan 10,887 12,022 10.4

36,219 40,041 10.6 OAX Oaxaca 116,725 124,477 6.6

450,551 499,673 10.9 TAP Tapachula 41,099 52,215 27.0

164,622 200,171 21.6 VER Veracruz 126,081 127,889 1.4

464,227 483,618 4.2 VSA Villahermosa 105,310 121,104 15.0

415,658 473,547 13.9 International Traffic 1,940,375 1,921,381 (1.0)

8,229,478 8,802,706 7.0 CUN Cancun 1,832,472 1,796,360 (2.0)

7,720,690 8,206,770 6.3 CZM Cozumel 39,478 46,575 18.0

197,681 236,805 19.8 HUX Huatulco 13,928 14,550 4.5

71,290 94,979 33.2 MID Merida 27,638 31,679 14.6

120,379 130,827 8.7 MTT Minatitlan 602 543 (9.8)

2,655 2,135 (19.6) OAX Oaxaca 15,032 17,922 19.2

70,102 74,917 6.9 TAP Tapachula 1,338 983 (26.5)

7,025 4,589 (34.7) VER Veracruz 7,654 9,753 27.4

30,824 40,464 31.3 VSA Villahermosa 2,233 3,016 35.1

8,832 11,220 27.0 Traffic Total Mexico 3,702,142 3,495,197 (5.6)

14,775,433 14,991,607 1.5 CUN Cancun 2,825,394 2,592,846 (8.2)

11,310,092 11,322,937 0.1 CZM Cozumel 53,672 65,206 21.5

243,916 313,939 28.7 HUX Huatulco 88,639 71,933 (18.8)

361,173 328,835 (9.0) MID Merida 307,476 295,288 (4.0)

1,209,537 1,195,521 (1.2) MTT Minatitlan 11,489 12,565 9.4

38,874 42,176 8.5 OAX Oaxaca 131,757 142,399 8.1

520,653 574,590 10.4 TAP Tapachula 42,437 53,198 25.4

171,647 204,760 19.3 VER Veracruz 133,735 137,642 2.9

495,051 524,082 5.9 VSA Villahermosa 107,543 124,120 15.4

424,490 484,767 14.2

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 945,802 1,034,830 9.4

3,852,840 4,296,726 11.5 Domestic Traffic 846,406 926,318 9.4

3,488,335 3,862,258 10.7 International Traffic 99,396 108,512 9.2

364,505 434,468 19.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 871,899 1,012,775 16.2

4,048,054 3,976,235 (1.8) MDE Rionegro 643,596 757,231 17.7

3,044,650 2,924,149 (4.0) EOH Medellin 93,347 97,065 4.0

368,733 400,410 8.6 MTR Monteria 90,096 114,331 26.9

449,536 476,168 5.9 APO Carepa 16,207 15,308 (5.5)

65,838 56,909 (13.6) UIB Quibdo 26,722 26,406 (1.2)

110,992 108,108 (2.6) CZU Corozal 1,931 2,434 26.0

8,305 10,491 26.3 International Traffic 212,302 265,913 25.3

921,464 1,106,683 20.1 MDE Rionegro 212,302 265,913 25.3

921,464 1,106,683 20.1 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,084,201 1,278,688 17.9

4,969,518 5,082,918 2.3 MDE Rionegro 855,898 1,023,144 19.5

3,966,114 4,030,832 1.6 EOH Medellin 93,347 97,065 4.0

368,733 400,410 8.6 MTR Monteria 90,096 114,331 26.9

449,536 476,168 5.9 APO Carepa 16,207 15,308 (5.5)

65,838 56,909 (13.6) UIB Quibdo 26,722 26,406 (1.2)

110,992 108,108 (2.6) CZU Corozal 1,931 2,434 26.0

8,305 10,491 26.3

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

