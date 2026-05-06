ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5. 6% in Colombia, and decreased by 2.6% in México and 2.2 % in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2026 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 0.7% compared to April 2025.

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 5.6% in Colombia, while traffic declined 2.6% in Mexico and 2.2% in Puerto Rico. Growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 5.9% in domestic traffic and 4.7% in international traffic, while Mexico reported decreases of 3.3% and 1.9% in in international and domestic traffic, respectively, and Puerto Rico decreases of 6.4% and 1.7% in international and domestic traffic, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to April 30, 2026, and from April 1 to March 30, 2025. Note that Easter Week in 2026 took place from April 29 to April 5, while in 2025 it was from April 13 to April 20, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2024 2025 Mexico 3,511,745 3,419,141 (2.6)

14,456,882 14,357,116 (0.7) Domestic Traffic 1,653,649 1,622,844 (1.9)

6,234,133 6,168,238 (1.1) International Traffic 1,858,096 1,796,297 (3.3)

8,222,749 8,188,878 (0.4) San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,174,568 1,148,395 (2.2)

4,783,150 4,678,193 (2.2) Domestic Traffic 1,033,889 1,016,764 (1.7)

4,261,135 4,158,077 (2.4) International Traffic 140,679 131,631 (6.4)

522,015 520,116 (0.4) Colombia 1,340,348 1,415,450 5.6

5,386,702 5,908,668 9.7 Domestic Traffic 1,032,952 1,093,626 5.9

4,111,608 4,545,060 10.5 International Traffic 307,396 321,824 4.7

1,275,094 1,363,608 6.9 Total Traffic 6,026,661 5,982,986 (0.7)

24,626,734 24,943,977 1.3 Domestic Traffic 3,720,490 3,733,234 0.3

14,606,876 14,871,375 1.8 International Traffic 2,306,171 2,249,752 (2.4)

10,019,858 10,072,602 0.5















Mexico Passenger Traffic













April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,653,649 1,622,844 (1.9)

6,234,133 6,168,238 (1.1) CUN Cancun 835,045 789,691 (5.4)

3,122,813 2,911,321 (6.8) CZM Cozumel 22,995 23,333 1.5

75,554 80,094 6.0 HUX Huatulco 55,891 53,325 (4.6)

216,020 206,547 (4.4) MID Merida 287,801 308,622 7.2

1,095,167 1,205,524 10.1 MTT Minatitlan 13,069 11,836 (9.4)

49,405 44,408 (10.1) OAX Oaxaca 133,769 128,678 (3.8)

524,781 507,866 (3.2) TAP Tapachula 41,372 41,641 0.7

170,834 165,506 (3.1) VER Veracruz 142,650 145,219 1.8

526,546 566,067 7.5 VSA Villahermosa 121,057 120,499 (0.5)

453,013 480,905 6.2 International Traffic 1,858,096 1,796,297 (3.3)

8,222,749 8,188,878 (0.4) CUN Cancun 1,739,253 1,674,788 (3.7)

7,636,701 7,586,254 (0.7) CZM Cozumel 33,368 33,777 1.2

184,035 180,054 (2.2) HUX Huatulco 12,885 14,489 12.4

93,311 104,085 11.5 MID Merida 32,524 31,690 (2.6)

144,275 153,679 6.5 MTT Minatitlan 558 794 42.3

2,378 2,824 18.8 OAX Oaxaca 19,800 17,104 (13.6)

94,435 85,434 (9.5) TAP Tapachula 3,246 4,999 54.0

8,830 11,322 28.2 VER Veracruz 12,207 12,414 1.7

45,408 48,635 7.1 VSA Villahermosa 4,255 6,242 46.7

13,376 16,591 24.0 Traffic Total Mexico 3,511,745 3,419,141 (2.6)

14,456,882 14,357,116 (0.7) CUN Cancun 2,574,298 2,464,479 (4.3)

10,759,514 10,497,575 (2.4) CZM Cozumel 56,363 57,110 1.3

259,589 260,148 0.2 HUX Huatulco 68,776 67,814 (1.4)

309,331 310,632 0.4 MID Merida 320,325 340,312 6.2

1,239,442 1,359,203 9.7 MTT Minatitlan 13,627 12,630 (7.3)

51,783 47,232 (8.8) OAX Oaxaca 153,569 145,782 (5.1)

619,216 593,300 (4.2) TAP Tapachula 44,618 46,640 4.5

179,664 176,828 (1.6) VER Veracruz 154,857 157,633 1.8

571,954 614,702 7.5 VSA Villahermosa 125,312 126,741 1.1

466,389 497,496 6.7











US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,174,568 1,148,395 (2.2)

4,783,150 4,678,193 (2.2) Domestic Traffic 1,033,889 1,016,764 (1.7)

4,261,135 4,158,077 (2.4) International Traffic 140,679 131,631 (6.4)

522,015 520,116 (0.4)













Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











April % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,032,952 1,093,626 5.9

4,111,608 4,545,060 10.5 MDE Rionegro 784,536 833,027 6.2

3,102,383 3,468,805 11.8 EOH Medellin 93,071 89,875 (3.4)

366,513 362,535 (1.1) MTR Monteria 110,138 123,137 11.8

460,764 526,326 14.2 APO Carepa 15,078 15,202 0.8

55,241 60,089 8.8 UIB Quibdo 26,544 30,228 13.9

104,987 118,569 12.9 CZU Corozal 3,585 2,157 (39.8)

21,720 8,736 (59.8) International Traffic 307,396 321,824 4.7

1,275,094 1,363,608 6.9 MDE Rionegro 307,396 321,824 4.7

1,275,094 1,363,608 6.9 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,340,348 1,415,450 5.6

5,386,702 5,908,668 9.7 MDE Rionegro 1,091,932 1,154,851 5.8

4,377,477 4,832,413 10.4 EOH Medellin 93,071 89,875 (3.4)

366,513 362,535 (1.1) MTR Monteria 110,138 123,137 11.8

460,764 526,326 14.2 APO Carepa 15,078 15,202 0.8

55,241 60,089 8.8 UIB Quibdo 26,544 30,228 13.9

104,987 118,569 12.9 CZU Corozal 3,585 2,157 (39.8)

21,720 8,736 (59.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.