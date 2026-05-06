ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2026
News provided byGrupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
May 06, 2026, 16:30 ET
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5. 6% in Colombia, and decreased by 2.6% in México and 2.2 % in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2026 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 0.7% compared to April 2025.
Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 5.6% in Colombia, while traffic declined 2.6% in Mexico and 2.2% in Puerto Rico. Growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 5.9% in domestic traffic and 4.7% in international traffic, while Mexico reported decreases of 3.3% and 1.9% in in international and domestic traffic, respectively, and Puerto Rico decreases of 6.4% and 1.7% in international and domestic traffic, respectively.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to April 30, 2026, and from April 1 to March 30, 2025. Note that Easter Week in 2026 took place from April 29 to April 5, while in 2025 it was from April 13 to April 20, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2024
|
2025
|
Mexico
|
3,511,745
|
3,419,141
|
(2.6)
|
14,456,882
|
14,357,116
|
(0.7)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,653,649
|
1,622,844
|
(1.9)
|
6,234,133
|
6,168,238
|
(1.1)
|
International Traffic
|
1,858,096
|
1,796,297
|
(3.3)
|
8,222,749
|
8,188,878
|
(0.4)
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
1,174,568
|
1,148,395
|
(2.2)
|
4,783,150
|
4,678,193
|
(2.2)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,033,889
|
1,016,764
|
(1.7)
|
4,261,135
|
4,158,077
|
(2.4)
|
International Traffic
|
140,679
|
131,631
|
(6.4)
|
522,015
|
520,116
|
(0.4)
|
Colombia
|
1,340,348
|
1,415,450
|
5.6
|
5,386,702
|
5,908,668
|
9.7
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,032,952
|
1,093,626
|
5.9
|
4,111,608
|
4,545,060
|
10.5
|
International Traffic
|
307,396
|
321,824
|
4.7
|
1,275,094
|
1,363,608
|
6.9
|
Total Traffic
|
6,026,661
|
5,982,986
|
(0.7)
|
24,626,734
|
24,943,977
|
1.3
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,720,490
|
3,733,234
|
0.3
|
14,606,876
|
14,871,375
|
1.8
|
International Traffic
|
2,306,171
|
2,249,752
|
(2.4)
|
10,019,858
|
10,072,602
|
0.5
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,653,649
|
1,622,844
|
(1.9)
|
6,234,133
|
6,168,238
|
(1.1)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
835,045
|
789,691
|
(5.4)
|
3,122,813
|
2,911,321
|
(6.8)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
22,995
|
23,333
|
1.5
|
75,554
|
80,094
|
6.0
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
55,891
|
53,325
|
(4.6)
|
216,020
|
206,547
|
(4.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
287,801
|
308,622
|
7.2
|
1,095,167
|
1,205,524
|
10.1
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,069
|
11,836
|
(9.4)
|
49,405
|
44,408
|
(10.1)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
133,769
|
128,678
|
(3.8)
|
524,781
|
507,866
|
(3.2)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
41,372
|
41,641
|
0.7
|
170,834
|
165,506
|
(3.1)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
142,650
|
145,219
|
1.8
|
526,546
|
566,067
|
7.5
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
121,057
|
120,499
|
(0.5)
|
453,013
|
480,905
|
6.2
|
International Traffic
|
1,858,096
|
1,796,297
|
(3.3)
|
8,222,749
|
8,188,878
|
(0.4)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,739,253
|
1,674,788
|
(3.7)
|
7,636,701
|
7,586,254
|
(0.7)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
33,368
|
33,777
|
1.2
|
184,035
|
180,054
|
(2.2)
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
12,885
|
14,489
|
12.4
|
93,311
|
104,085
|
11.5
|
MID
|
Merida
|
32,524
|
31,690
|
(2.6)
|
144,275
|
153,679
|
6.5
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
558
|
794
|
42.3
|
2,378
|
2,824
|
18.8
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
19,800
|
17,104
|
(13.6)
|
94,435
|
85,434
|
(9.5)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
3,246
|
4,999
|
54.0
|
8,830
|
11,322
|
28.2
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
12,207
|
12,414
|
1.7
|
45,408
|
48,635
|
7.1
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
4,255
|
6,242
|
46.7
|
13,376
|
16,591
|
24.0
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,511,745
|
3,419,141
|
(2.6)
|
14,456,882
|
14,357,116
|
(0.7)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,574,298
|
2,464,479
|
(4.3)
|
10,759,514
|
10,497,575
|
(2.4)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
56,363
|
57,110
|
1.3
|
259,589
|
260,148
|
0.2
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
68,776
|
67,814
|
(1.4)
|
309,331
|
310,632
|
0.4
|
MID
|
Merida
|
320,325
|
340,312
|
6.2
|
1,239,442
|
1,359,203
|
9.7
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,627
|
12,630
|
(7.3)
|
51,783
|
47,232
|
(8.8)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
153,569
|
145,782
|
(5.1)
|
619,216
|
593,300
|
(4.2)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
44,618
|
46,640
|
4.5
|
179,664
|
176,828
|
(1.6)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
154,857
|
157,633
|
1.8
|
571,954
|
614,702
|
7.5
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
125,312
|
126,741
|
1.1
|
466,389
|
497,496
|
6.7
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
SJU Total
|
1,174,568
|
1,148,395
|
(2.2)
|
4,783,150
|
4,678,193
|
(2.2)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,033,889
|
1,016,764
|
(1.7)
|
4,261,135
|
4,158,077
|
(2.4)
|
International Traffic
|
140,679
|
131,631
|
(6.4)
|
522,015
|
520,116
|
(0.4)
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
April
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,032,952
|
1,093,626
|
5.9
|
4,111,608
|
4,545,060
|
10.5
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
784,536
|
833,027
|
6.2
|
3,102,383
|
3,468,805
|
11.8
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
93,071
|
89,875
|
(3.4)
|
366,513
|
362,535
|
(1.1)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
110,138
|
123,137
|
11.8
|
460,764
|
526,326
|
14.2
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,078
|
15,202
|
0.8
|
55,241
|
60,089
|
8.8
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
26,544
|
30,228
|
13.9
|
104,987
|
118,569
|
12.9
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,585
|
2,157
|
(39.8)
|
21,720
|
8,736
|
(59.8)
|
International Traffic
|
307,396
|
321,824
|
4.7
|
1,275,094
|
1,363,608
|
6.9
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
307,396
|
321,824
|
4.7
|
1,275,094
|
1,363,608
|
6.9
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,340,348
|
1,415,450
|
5.6
|
5,386,702
|
5,908,668
|
9.7
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
1,091,932
|
1,154,851
|
5.8
|
4,377,477
|
4,832,413
|
10.4
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
93,071
|
89,875
|
(3.4)
|
366,513
|
362,535
|
(1.1)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
110,138
|
123,137
|
11.8
|
460,764
|
526,326
|
14.2
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,078
|
15,202
|
0.8
|
55,241
|
60,089
|
8.8
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
26,544
|
30,228
|
13.9
|
104,987
|
118,569
|
12.9
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
3,585
|
2,157
|
(39.8)
|
21,720
|
8,736
|
(59.8)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
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