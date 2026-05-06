ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2026

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

May 06, 2026, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5. 6% in Colombia, and decreased by 2.6% in México and 2.2 % in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for April 2026 reached a total of 6.0 million passengers, representing a decrease of 0.7% compared to April 2025.  

Passenger traffic showed a year-on-year increase of 5.6% in Colombia, while traffic declined 2.6% in Mexico and 2.2% in Puerto Rico. Growth in Colombia was driven by increases of 5.9% in domestic traffic and 4.7% in international traffic, while Mexico reported decreases of 3.3% and 1.9% in in international and domestic traffic, respectively, and Puerto Rico decreases of 6.4% and 1.7% in international and domestic traffic, respectively.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from April 1 to April 30, 2026, and from April 1 to March 30, 2025. Note that Easter Week in 2026 took place from April 29 to April 5, while in 2025 it was from April 13 to April 20, 2025. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded only for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2024

2025

Mexico

3,511,745

3,419,141

(2.6)

14,456,882

14,357,116

(0.7)

Domestic Traffic

1,653,649

1,622,844

(1.9)

6,234,133

6,168,238

(1.1)

International Traffic

1,858,096

1,796,297

(3.3)

8,222,749

8,188,878

(0.4)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,174,568

1,148,395

(2.2)

4,783,150

4,678,193

(2.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,033,889

1,016,764

(1.7)

4,261,135

4,158,077

(2.4)

International Traffic

140,679

131,631

(6.4)

522,015

520,116

(0.4)

Colombia

1,340,348

1,415,450

5.6

5,386,702

5,908,668

9.7

Domestic Traffic

1,032,952

1,093,626

5.9

4,111,608

4,545,060

10.5

International Traffic

307,396

321,824

4.7

1,275,094

1,363,608

6.9

Total Traffic

6,026,661

5,982,986

(0.7)

24,626,734

24,943,977

1.3

Domestic Traffic

3,720,490

3,733,234

0.3

14,606,876

14,871,375

1.8

International Traffic

2,306,171

2,249,752

(2.4)

10,019,858

10,072,602

0.5







Mexico Passenger Traffic








April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,653,649

1,622,844

(1.9)

6,234,133

6,168,238

(1.1)

CUN

Cancun

835,045

789,691

(5.4)

3,122,813

2,911,321

(6.8)

CZM

Cozumel

22,995

23,333

1.5

75,554

80,094

6.0

HUX

Huatulco

55,891

53,325

(4.6)

216,020

206,547

(4.4)

MID

Merida

287,801

308,622

7.2

1,095,167

1,205,524

10.1

MTT

Minatitlan

13,069

11,836

(9.4)

49,405

44,408

(10.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

133,769

128,678

(3.8)

524,781

507,866

(3.2)

TAP

Tapachula

41,372

41,641

0.7

170,834

165,506

(3.1)

VER

Veracruz

142,650

145,219

1.8

526,546

566,067

7.5

VSA

Villahermosa

121,057

120,499

(0.5)

453,013

480,905

6.2

International Traffic

1,858,096

1,796,297

(3.3)

8,222,749

8,188,878

(0.4)

CUN

Cancun

1,739,253

1,674,788

(3.7)

7,636,701

7,586,254

(0.7)

CZM

Cozumel

33,368

33,777

1.2

184,035

180,054

(2.2)

HUX

Huatulco

12,885

14,489

12.4

93,311

104,085

11.5

MID

Merida

32,524

31,690

(2.6)

144,275

153,679

6.5

MTT

Minatitlan

558

794

42.3

2,378

2,824

18.8

OAX

Oaxaca

19,800

17,104

(13.6)

94,435

85,434

(9.5)

TAP

Tapachula

3,246

4,999

54.0

8,830

11,322

28.2

VER

Veracruz

12,207

12,414

1.7

45,408

48,635

7.1

VSA

Villahermosa

4,255

6,242

46.7

13,376

16,591

24.0

Traffic Total Mexico

3,511,745

3,419,141

(2.6)

14,456,882

14,357,116

(0.7)

CUN

Cancun

2,574,298

2,464,479

(4.3)

10,759,514

10,497,575

(2.4)

CZM

Cozumel

56,363

57,110

1.3

259,589

260,148

0.2

HUX

Huatulco

68,776

67,814

(1.4)

309,331

310,632

0.4

MID

Merida

320,325

340,312

6.2

1,239,442

1,359,203

9.7

MTT

Minatitlan

13,627

12,630

(7.3)

51,783

47,232

(8.8)

OAX

Oaxaca

153,569

145,782

(5.1)

619,216

593,300

(4.2)

TAP

Tapachula

44,618

46,640

4.5

179,664

176,828

(1.6)

VER

Veracruz

154,857

157,633

1.8

571,954

614,702

7.5

VSA

Villahermosa

125,312

126,741

1.1

466,389

497,496

6.7





US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

SJU Total

1,174,568

1,148,395

(2.2)

4,783,150

4,678,193

(2.2)

Domestic Traffic

1,033,889

1,016,764

(1.7)

4,261,135

4,158,077

(2.4)

International Traffic

140,679

131,631

(6.4)

522,015

520,116

(0.4)






Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





April

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,032,952

1,093,626

5.9

4,111,608

4,545,060

10.5

MDE

Rionegro

784,536

833,027

6.2

3,102,383

3,468,805

11.8

EOH

Medellin

93,071

89,875

(3.4)

366,513

362,535

(1.1)

MTR

Monteria

110,138

123,137

11.8

460,764

526,326

14.2

APO

Carepa

15,078

15,202

0.8

55,241

60,089

8.8

UIB

Quibdo

26,544

30,228

13.9

104,987

118,569

12.9

CZU

Corozal

3,585

2,157

(39.8)

21,720

8,736

(59.8)

International Traffic

307,396

321,824

4.7

1,275,094

1,363,608

6.9

MDE

Rionegro

307,396

321,824

4.7

1,275,094

1,363,608

6.9

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,340,348

1,415,450

5.6

5,386,702

5,908,668

9.7

MDE

Rionegro

1,091,932

1,154,851

5.8

4,377,477

4,832,413

10.4

EOH

Medellin

93,071

89,875

(3.4)

366,513

362,535

(1.1)

MTR

Monteria

110,138

123,137

11.8

460,764

526,326

14.2

APO

Carepa

15,078

15,202

0.8

55,241

60,089

8.8

UIB

Quibdo

26,544

30,228

13.9

104,987

118,569

12.9

CZU

Corozal

3,585

2,157

(39.8)

21,720

8,736

(59.8)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeastern Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. 

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US Airports, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has historically shown competitive performance against U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

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