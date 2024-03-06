ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2024
06 Mar, 2024, 16:30 ET
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.7% in Mexico and 12.6% in Puerto Rico and decreased 3.4% in Colombia
MEXICO CITY, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 4.8% compared to February 2023.
Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 5.7% in Mexico, 12.6% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 3.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was driven by a 10.9% increase in international traffic which more than offset a 1.3% decline in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 12% and 17.9%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia, remained impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines from the beginning of 2023, resulting in a 7.8% drop in domestic traffic, while international traffic improved 16.9% year-on-year.
All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from February 1 to 29, 2024 and from February 1 to 28, 2023. It is noted that this year the month of February 2024 has one more day on the calendar. Traffic in Mexico and Colombia exclude passengers in transit and general aviation.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
February
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
Mexico
|
3,404,744
|
3,599,822
|
5.7
|
7,179,451
|
7,471,557
|
4.1
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,435,653
|
1,416,632
|
(1.3)
|
3,094,550
|
3,039,786
|
(1.8)
|
International Traffic
|
1,969,091
|
2,183,190
|
10.9
|
4,084,901
|
4,431,771
|
8.5
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
874,406
|
984,244
|
12.6
|
1,903,333
|
2,097,374
|
10.2
|
Domestic Traffic
|
794,414
|
889,959
|
12.0
|
1,732,640
|
1,891,417
|
9.2
|
International Traffic
|
79,992
|
94,285
|
17.9
|
170,693
|
205,957
|
20.7
|
Colombia
|
1,233,907
|
1,191,695
|
(3.4)
|
2,714,897
|
2,523,476
|
(7.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,015,714
|
936,703
|
(7.8)
|
2,206,513
|
1,959,194
|
(11.2)
|
International Traffic
|
218,193
|
254,992
|
16.9
|
508,384
|
564,282
|
11.0
|
Total Traffic
|
5,513,057
|
5,775,761
|
4.8
|
11,797,681
|
12,092,407
|
2.5
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,245,781
|
3,243,294
|
(0.1)
|
7,033,703
|
6,890,397
|
(2.0)
|
International Traffic
|
2,267,276
|
2,532,467
|
11.7
|
4,763,978
|
5,202,010
|
9.2
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
February
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,435,653
|
1,416,632
|
(1.3)
|
3,094,550
|
3,039,786
|
(1.8)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
763,729
|
705,560
|
(7.6)
|
1,678,622
|
1,529,718
|
(8.9)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
9,512
|
17,380
|
82.7
|
20,428
|
38,860
|
90.2
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
63,268
|
52,866
|
(16.4)
|
141,281
|
115,318
|
(18.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
250,908
|
249,509
|
(0.6)
|
525,251
|
527,201
|
0.4
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
7,736
|
8,869
|
14.6
|
16,576
|
18,749
|
13.1
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
103,072
|
115,819
|
12.4
|
218,388
|
244,912
|
12.1
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
38,845
|
44,735
|
15.2
|
78,781
|
98,842
|
25.5
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
103,025
|
110,977
|
7.7
|
215,500
|
233,423
|
8.3
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
95,558
|
110,917
|
16.1
|
199,723
|
232,763
|
16.5
|
International Traffic
|
1,969,091
|
2,183,190
|
10.9
|
4,084,901
|
4,431,771
|
8.5
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,846,489
|
2,032,642
|
10.1
|
3,829,440
|
4,128,885
|
7.8
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
46,596
|
60,593
|
30.0
|
96,574
|
116,791
|
20.9
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
18,439
|
27,211
|
47.6
|
37,437
|
53,441
|
42.7
|
MID
|
Merida
|
30,083
|
31,235
|
3.8
|
59,945
|
62,807
|
4.8
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
502
|
401
|
(20.1)
|
1,329
|
1,075
|
(19.1)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
16,812
|
18,515
|
10.1
|
37,215
|
39,994
|
7.5
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,755
|
1,064
|
(39.4)
|
3,498
|
2,782
|
(20.5)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
6,535
|
8,986
|
37.5
|
15,254
|
20,373
|
33.6
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
1,880
|
2,543
|
35.3
|
4,209
|
5,623
|
33.6
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,404,744
|
3,599,822
|
5.7
|
7,179,451
|
7,471,557
|
4.1
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,610,218
|
2,738,202
|
4.9
|
5,508,062
|
5,658,603
|
2.7
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
56,108
|
77,973
|
39.0
|
117,002
|
155,651
|
33.0
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
81,707
|
80,077
|
(2.0)
|
178,718
|
168,759
|
(5.6)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
280,991
|
280,744
|
(0.1)
|
585,196
|
590,008
|
0.8
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
8,238
|
9,270
|
12.5
|
17,905
|
19,824
|
10.7
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
119,884
|
134,334
|
12.1
|
255,603
|
284,906
|
11.5
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
40,600
|
45,799
|
12.8
|
82,279
|
101,624
|
23.5
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
109,560
|
119,963
|
9.5
|
230,754
|
253,796
|
10.0
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
97,438
|
113,460
|
16.4
|
203,932
|
238,386
|
16.9
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
February
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
SJU Total
|
874,406
|
984,244
|
12.6
|
1,903,333
|
2,097,374
|
10.2
|
Domestic Traffic
|
794,414
|
889,959
|
12.0
|
1,732,640
|
1,891,417
|
9.2
|
International Traffic
|
79,992
|
94,285
|
17.9
|
170,693
|
205,957
|
20.7
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
February
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2023
|
2024
|
2023
|
2024
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,015,714
|
936,703
|
(7.8)
|
2,206,513
|
1,959,194
|
(11.2)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
781,793
|
689,754
|
(11.8)
|
1,683,609
|
1,418,967
|
(15.7)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
79,673
|
92,782
|
16.5
|
176,760
|
205,629
|
16.3
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
112,591
|
113,143
|
0.5
|
253,776
|
246,224
|
(3.0)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,337
|
14,131
|
(7.9)
|
31,385
|
27,572
|
(12.1)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
24,683
|
24,791
|
0.4
|
56,496
|
55,286
|
(2.1)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
1,637
|
2,102
|
28.4
|
4,487
|
5,516
|
22.9
|
International Traffic
|
218,193
|
254,992
|
16.9
|
508,384
|
564,282
|
11.0
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
218,193
|
254,992
|
16.9
|
508,384
|
564,282
|
11.0
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,233,907
|
1,191,695
|
(3.4)
|
2,714,897
|
2,523,476
|
(7.1)
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
999,986
|
944,746
|
(5.5)
|
2,191,993
|
1,983,249
|
(9.5)
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
79,673
|
92,782
|
16.5
|
176,760
|
205,629
|
16.3
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
112,591
|
113,143
|
0.5
|
253,776
|
246,224
|
(3.0)
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
15,337
|
14,131
|
(7.9)
|
31,385
|
27,572
|
(12.1)
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
24,683
|
24,791
|
0.4
|
56,496
|
55,286
|
(2.1)
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
1,637
|
2,102
|
28.4
|
4,487
|
5,516
|
22.9
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.
