ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.7% in Mexico and 12.6% in Puerto Rico and decreased 3.4% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 4.8% compared to February 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 5.7% in Mexico, 12.6% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 3.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was driven by a 10.9% increase in international traffic which more than offset a 1.3% decline in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 12% and 17.9%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia, remained impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines from the beginning of 2023, resulting in a 7.8% drop in domestic traffic, while international traffic improved 16.9% year-on-year.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from February 1 to 29, 2024 and from February 1 to 28, 2023. It is noted that this year the month of February 2024 has one more day on the calendar. Traffic in Mexico and Colombia exclude passengers in transit and general aviation.

Passenger Traffic Summary













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Mexico 3,404,744 3,599,822 5.7

7,179,451 7,471,557 4.1 Domestic Traffic 1,435,653 1,416,632 (1.3)

3,094,550 3,039,786 (1.8) International Traffic 1,969,091 2,183,190 10.9

4,084,901 4,431,771 8.5 San Juan, Puerto Rico 874,406 984,244 12.6

1,903,333 2,097,374 10.2 Domestic Traffic 794,414 889,959 12.0

1,732,640 1,891,417 9.2 International Traffic 79,992 94,285 17.9

170,693 205,957 20.7 Colombia 1,233,907 1,191,695 (3.4)

2,714,897 2,523,476 (7.1) Domestic Traffic 1,015,714 936,703 (7.8)

2,206,513 1,959,194 (11.2) International Traffic 218,193 254,992 16.9

508,384 564,282 11.0 Total Traffic 5,513,057 5,775,761 4.8

11,797,681 12,092,407 2.5 Domestic Traffic 3,245,781 3,243,294 (0.1)

7,033,703 6,890,397 (2.0) International Traffic 2,267,276 2,532,467 11.7

4,763,978 5,202,010 9.2

Mexico Passenger Traffic













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,435,653 1,416,632 (1.3)

3,094,550 3,039,786 (1.8) CUN Cancun 763,729 705,560 (7.6)

1,678,622 1,529,718 (8.9) CZM Cozumel 9,512 17,380 82.7

20,428 38,860 90.2 HUX Huatulco 63,268 52,866 (16.4)

141,281 115,318 (18.4) MID Merida 250,908 249,509 (0.6)

525,251 527,201 0.4 MTT Minatitlan 7,736 8,869 14.6

16,576 18,749 13.1 OAX Oaxaca 103,072 115,819 12.4

218,388 244,912 12.1 TAP Tapachula 38,845 44,735 15.2

78,781 98,842 25.5 VER Veracruz 103,025 110,977 7.7

215,500 233,423 8.3 VSA Villahermosa 95,558 110,917 16.1

199,723 232,763 16.5 International Traffic 1,969,091 2,183,190 10.9

4,084,901 4,431,771 8.5 CUN Cancun 1,846,489 2,032,642 10.1

3,829,440 4,128,885 7.8 CZM Cozumel 46,596 60,593 30.0

96,574 116,791 20.9 HUX Huatulco 18,439 27,211 47.6

37,437 53,441 42.7 MID Merida 30,083 31,235 3.8

59,945 62,807 4.8 MTT Minatitlan 502 401 (20.1)

1,329 1,075 (19.1) OAX Oaxaca 16,812 18,515 10.1

37,215 39,994 7.5 TAP Tapachula 1,755 1,064 (39.4)

3,498 2,782 (20.5) VER Veracruz 6,535 8,986 37.5

15,254 20,373 33.6 VSA Villahermosa 1,880 2,543 35.3

4,209 5,623 33.6 Traffic Total Mexico 3,404,744 3,599,822 5.7

7,179,451 7,471,557 4.1 CUN Cancun 2,610,218 2,738,202 4.9

5,508,062 5,658,603 2.7 CZM Cozumel 56,108 77,973 39.0

117,002 155,651 33.0 HUX Huatulco 81,707 80,077 (2.0)

178,718 168,759 (5.6) MID Merida 280,991 280,744 (0.1)

585,196 590,008 0.8 MTT Minatitlan 8,238 9,270 12.5

17,905 19,824 10.7 OAX Oaxaca 119,884 134,334 12.1

255,603 284,906 11.5 TAP Tapachula 40,600 45,799 12.8

82,279 101,624 23.5 VER Veracruz 109,560 119,963 9.5

230,754 253,796 10.0 VSA Villahermosa 97,438 113,460 16.4

203,932 238,386 16.9

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 SJU Total 874,406 984,244 12.6

1,903,333 2,097,374 10.2 Domestic Traffic 794,414 889,959 12.0

1,732,640 1,891,417 9.2 International Traffic 79,992 94,285 17.9

170,693 205,957 20.7

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2023 2024

2023 2024 Domestic Traffic 1,015,714 936,703 (7.8)

2,206,513 1,959,194 (11.2) MDE Rionegro 781,793 689,754 (11.8)

1,683,609 1,418,967 (15.7) EOH Medellin 79,673 92,782 16.5

176,760 205,629 16.3 MTR Monteria 112,591 113,143 0.5

253,776 246,224 (3.0) APO Carepa 15,337 14,131 (7.9)

31,385 27,572 (12.1) UIB Quibdo 24,683 24,791 0.4

56,496 55,286 (2.1) CZU Corozal 1,637 2,102 28.4

4,487 5,516 22.9 International Traffic 218,193 254,992 16.9

508,384 564,282 11.0 MDE Rionegro 218,193 254,992 16.9

508,384 564,282 11.0 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,233,907 1,191,695 (3.4)

2,714,897 2,523,476 (7.1) MDE Rionegro 999,986 944,746 (5.5)

2,191,993 1,983,249 (9.5) EOH Medellin 79,673 92,782 16.5

176,760 205,629 16.3 MTR Monteria 112,591 113,143 0.5

253,776 246,224 (3.0) APO Carepa 15,337 14,131 (7.9)

31,385 27,572 (12.1) UIB Quibdo 24,683 24,791 0.4

56,496 55,286 (2.1) CZU Corozal 1,637 2,102 28.4

4,487 5,516 22.9

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.