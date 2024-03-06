ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2024

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 5.7% in Mexico and 12.6% in Puerto Rico and decreased 3.4% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2024 reached a total of 5.8 million passengers, representing an increase of 4.8% compared to February 2023.

Passenger traffic presented year-on-year increases of 5.7% in Mexico, 12.6% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 3.4% in Colombia. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico was driven by a 10.9% increase in international traffic which more than offset a 1.3% decline in domestic traffic. Puerto Rico reported growth in both domestic and international traffic, up 12% and 17.9%, respectively. Passenger traffic in Colombia, remained impacted by the suspension of operations of two local airlines from the beginning of 2023, resulting in a 7.8% drop in domestic traffic, while international traffic improved 16.9% year-on-year.

All figures in this statement reflect comparisons between the period from February 1 to 29, 2024 and from February 1 to 28, 2023. It is noted that this year the month of February 2024 has one more day on the calendar. Traffic in Mexico and Colombia exclude passengers in transit and general aviation.

Passenger Traffic Summary






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Mexico

3,404,744

3,599,822

5.7

7,179,451

7,471,557

4.1

Domestic Traffic

1,435,653

1,416,632

(1.3)

3,094,550

3,039,786

(1.8)

International Traffic

1,969,091

2,183,190

10.9

4,084,901

4,431,771

8.5

San Juan, Puerto Rico

874,406

984,244

12.6

1,903,333

2,097,374

10.2

Domestic Traffic

794,414

889,959

12.0

1,732,640

1,891,417

9.2

International Traffic

79,992

94,285

17.9

170,693

205,957

20.7

Colombia

1,233,907

1,191,695

(3.4)

2,714,897

2,523,476

(7.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,015,714

936,703

(7.8)

2,206,513

1,959,194

(11.2)

International Traffic

218,193

254,992

16.9

508,384

564,282

11.0

Total Traffic

5,513,057

5,775,761

4.8

11,797,681

12,092,407

2.5

Domestic Traffic

3,245,781

3,243,294

(0.1)

7,033,703

6,890,397

(2.0)

International Traffic

2,267,276

2,532,467

11.7

4,763,978

5,202,010

9.2

Mexico Passenger Traffic








February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,435,653

1,416,632

(1.3)

3,094,550

3,039,786

(1.8)

CUN

Cancun

763,729

705,560

(7.6)

1,678,622

1,529,718

(8.9)

CZM

Cozumel

9,512

17,380

82.7

20,428

38,860

90.2

HUX

Huatulco

63,268

52,866

(16.4)

141,281

115,318

(18.4)

MID

Merida

250,908

249,509

(0.6)

525,251

527,201

0.4

MTT

Minatitlan

7,736

8,869

14.6

16,576

18,749

13.1

OAX

Oaxaca

103,072

115,819

12.4

218,388

244,912

12.1

TAP

Tapachula

38,845

44,735

15.2

78,781

98,842

25.5

VER

Veracruz

103,025

110,977

7.7

215,500

233,423

8.3

VSA

Villahermosa

95,558

110,917

16.1

199,723

232,763

16.5

International Traffic

1,969,091

2,183,190

10.9

4,084,901

4,431,771

8.5

CUN

Cancun

1,846,489

2,032,642

10.1

3,829,440

4,128,885

7.8

CZM

Cozumel

46,596

60,593

30.0

96,574

116,791

20.9

HUX

Huatulco

18,439

27,211

47.6

37,437

53,441

42.7

MID

Merida

30,083

31,235

3.8

59,945

62,807

4.8

MTT

Minatitlan

502

401

(20.1)

1,329

1,075

(19.1)

OAX

Oaxaca

16,812

18,515

10.1

37,215

39,994

7.5

TAP

Tapachula

1,755

1,064

(39.4)

3,498

2,782

(20.5)

VER

Veracruz

6,535

8,986

37.5

15,254

20,373

33.6

VSA

Villahermosa

1,880

2,543

35.3

4,209

5,623

33.6

Traffic Total Mexico

3,404,744

3,599,822

5.7

7,179,451

7,471,557

4.1

CUN

Cancun

2,610,218

2,738,202

4.9

5,508,062

5,658,603

2.7

CZM

Cozumel

56,108

77,973

39.0

117,002

155,651

33.0

HUX

Huatulco

81,707

80,077

(2.0)

178,718

168,759

(5.6)

MID

Merida

280,991

280,744

(0.1)

585,196

590,008

0.8

MTT

Minatitlan

8,238

9,270

12.5

17,905

19,824

10.7

OAX

Oaxaca

119,884

134,334

12.1

255,603

284,906

11.5

TAP

Tapachula

40,600

45,799

12.8

82,279

101,624

23.5

VER

Veracruz

109,560

119,963

9.5

230,754

253,796

10.0

VSA

Villahermosa

97,438

113,460

16.4

203,932

238,386

16.9

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

SJU Total

874,406

984,244

12.6

1,903,333

2,097,374

10.2

Domestic Traffic

794,414

889,959

12.0

1,732,640

1,891,417

9.2

International Traffic

79,992

94,285

17.9

170,693

205,957

20.7

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2023

2024

2023

2024

Domestic Traffic

1,015,714

936,703

(7.8)

2,206,513

1,959,194

(11.2)

MDE

Rionegro

781,793

689,754

(11.8)

1,683,609

1,418,967

(15.7)

EOH

Medellin

79,673

92,782

16.5

176,760

205,629

16.3

MTR

Monteria

112,591

113,143

0.5

253,776

246,224

(3.0)

APO

Carepa

15,337

14,131

(7.9)

31,385

27,572

(12.1)

UIB

Quibdo

24,683

24,791

0.4

56,496

55,286

(2.1)

CZU

Corozal

1,637

2,102

28.4

4,487

5,516

22.9

International Traffic

218,193

254,992

16.9

508,384

564,282

11.0

MDE

Rionegro

218,193

254,992

16.9

508,384

564,282

11.0

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,233,907

1,191,695

(3.4)

2,714,897

2,523,476

(7.1)

MDE

Rionegro

999,986

944,746

(5.5)

2,191,993

1,983,249

(9.5)

EOH

Medellin

79,673

92,782

16.5

176,760

205,629

16.3

MTR

Monteria

112,591

113,143

0.5

253,776

246,224

(3.0)

APO

Carepa

15,337

14,131

(7.9)

31,385

27,572

(12.1)

UIB

Quibdo

24,683

24,791

0.4

56,496

55,286

(2.1)

CZU

Corozal

1,637

2,102

28.4

4,487

5,516

22.9

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

