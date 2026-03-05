ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2026

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B. de C.V.

Mar 05, 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.7% in Colombia and 1.6% in México, and decreased by 2.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2026 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.6% compared to February 2025.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 4.7% in Colombia and 1.6% in México, while it decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 4.6% in domestic traffic and 5.2% in international traffic. Mexico experienced an increase of 3.4% in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 1.0%. Puerto Rico saw a 3.1% increase in international traffic that was offset by a 2.7% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between February 1 to 28, 2026 and from February 1 to 28, 2025. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2024

2025

Mexico

3,328,265

3,380,228

1.6

7,042,417

7,128,665

1.2

Domestic Traffic

1,375,440

1,361,182

(1.0)

2,987,321

2,954,402

(1.1)

International Traffic

1,952,825

2,019,046

3.4

4,055,096

4,174,263

2.9

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,068,916

1,046,277

(2.1)

2,285,084

2,236,855

(2.1)

Domestic Traffic

956,531

930,447

(2.7)

2,038,167

1,984,093

(2.7)

International Traffic

112,385

115,830

3.1

246,917

252,762

2.4

Colombia

1,230,431

1,288,534

4.7

2,726,357

3,008,268

10.3

Domestic Traffic

946,659

990,060

4.6

2,058,454

2,305,744

12.0

International Traffic

283,772

298,474

5.2

667,903

702,524

5.2

Total Traffic

5,627,612

5,715,039

1.6

12,053,858

12,373,788

2.7

Domestic Traffic

3,278,630

3,281,689

0.1

7,083,942

7,244,239

2.3

International Traffic

2,348,982

2,433,350

3.6

4,969,916

5,129,549

3.2

Mexico Passenger Traffic








February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,375,440

1,361,182

(1.0)

2,987,321

2,954,402

(1.1)

CUN

Cancun

680,189

630,468

(7.3)

1,493,653

1,374,074

(8.0)

CZM

Cozumel

16,059

16,151

0.6

36,138

37,562

3.9

HUX

Huatulco

49,056

46,090

(6.0)

106,249

100,738

(5.2)

MID

Merida

248,115

271,434

9.4

526,843

587,389

11.5

MTT

Minatitlan

10,861

9,359

(13.8)

23,558

20,732

(12.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

117,554

115,498

(1.7)

254,609

248,263

(2.5)

TAP

Tapachula

37,838

37,853

0.0

85,028

81,656

(4.0)

VER

Veracruz

116,775

125,772

7.7

243,615

268,787

10.3

VSA

Villahermosa

98,993

108,557

9.7

217,628

235,201

8.1

International Traffic

1,952,825

2,019,046

3.4

4,055,096

4,174,263

2.9

CUN

Cancun

1,809,498

1,868,343

3.3

3,755,093

3,857,232

2.7

CZM

Cozumel

47,145

46,668

(1.0)

93,684

93,218

(0.5)

HUX

Huatulco

26,099

29,267

12.1

52,996

59,961

13.1

MID

Merida

34,932

38,726

10.9

72,685

80,159

10.3

MTT

Minatitlan

391

543

38.9

1,216

1,391

14.4

OAX

Oaxaca

21,657

20,060

(7.4)

48,208

47,820

(0.8)

TAP

Tapachula

1,779

1,765

(0.8)

3,112

3,987

28.1

VER

Veracruz

8,629

10,828

25.5

22,314

24,307

8.9

VSA

Villahermosa

2,695

2,846

5.6

5,788

6,188

6.9

Traffic Total Mexico

3,328,265

3,380,228

1.6

7,042,417

7,128,665

1.2

CUN

Cancun

2,489,687

2,498,811

0.4

5,248,746

5,231,306

(0.3)

CZM

Cozumel

63,204

62,819

(0.6)

129,822

130,780

0.7

HUX

Huatulco

75,155

75,357

0.3

159,245

160,699

0.9

MID

Merida

283,047

310,160

9.6

599,528

667,548

11.3

MTT

Minatitlan

11,252

9,902

(12.0)

24,774

22,123

(10.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

139,211

135,558

(2.6)

302,817

296,083

(2.2)

TAP

Tapachula

39,617

39,618

0.0

88,140

85,643

(2.8)

VER

Veracruz

125,404

136,600

8.9

265,929

293,094

10.2

VSA

Villahermosa

101,688

111,403

9.6

223,416

241,389

8.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

SJU Total

1,068,916

1,046,277

(2.1)

2,285,084

2,236,855

(2.1)

Domestic Traffic

956,531

930,447

(2.7)

2,038,167

1,984,093

(2.7)

International Traffic

112,385

115,830

3.1

246,917

252,762

2.4

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





February

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

946,659

990,060

4.6

2,058,454

2,305,744

12.0

MDE

Rionegro

717,098

762,596

6.3

1,547,431

1,770,549

14.4

EOH

Medellin

80,998

79,047

(2.4)

182,290

178,124

(2.3)

MTR

Monteria

106,683

107,089

0.4

241,600

266,415

10.3

APO

Carepa

12,693

13,657

7.6

24,996

28,407

13.6

UIB

Quibdo

23,598

25,893

9.7

51,379

57,770

12.4

CZU

Corozal

5,589

1,778

(68.2)

10,758

4,479

(58.4)

International Traffic

283,772

298,474

5.2

667,903

702,524

5.2

MDE

Rionegro

283,772

298,474

5.2

667,903

702,524

5.2

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,230,431

1,288,534

4.7

2,726,357

3,008,268

10.3

MDE

Rionegro

1,000,870

1,061,070

6.0

2,215,334

2,473,073

11.6

EOH

Medellin

80,998

79,047

(2.4)

182,290

178,124

(2.3)

MTR

Monteria

106,683

107,089

0.4

241,600

266,415

10.3

APO

Carepa

12,693

13,657

7.6

24,996

28,407

13.6

UIB

Quibdo

23,598

25,893

9.7

51,379

57,770

12.4

CZU

Corozal

5,589

1,778

(68.2)

10,758

4,479

(58.4)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. 

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

