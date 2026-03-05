ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.7% in Colombia and 1.6% in México, and decreased by 2.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for February 2026 reached a total of 5.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 1.6% compared to February 2025.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 4.7% in Colombia and 1.6% in México, while it decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 4.6% in domestic traffic and 5.2% in international traffic. Mexico experienced an increase of 3.4% in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 1.0%. Puerto Rico saw a 3.1% increase in international traffic that was offset by a 2.7% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between February 1 to 28, 2026 and from February 1 to 28, 2025. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2024 2025 Mexico 3,328,265 3,380,228 1.6

7,042,417 7,128,665 1.2 Domestic Traffic 1,375,440 1,361,182 (1.0)

2,987,321 2,954,402 (1.1) International Traffic 1,952,825 2,019,046 3.4

4,055,096 4,174,263 2.9 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,068,916 1,046,277 (2.1)

2,285,084 2,236,855 (2.1) Domestic Traffic 956,531 930,447 (2.7)

2,038,167 1,984,093 (2.7) International Traffic 112,385 115,830 3.1

246,917 252,762 2.4 Colombia 1,230,431 1,288,534 4.7

2,726,357 3,008,268 10.3 Domestic Traffic 946,659 990,060 4.6

2,058,454 2,305,744 12.0 International Traffic 283,772 298,474 5.2

667,903 702,524 5.2 Total Traffic 5,627,612 5,715,039 1.6

12,053,858 12,373,788 2.7 Domestic Traffic 3,278,630 3,281,689 0.1

7,083,942 7,244,239 2.3 International Traffic 2,348,982 2,433,350 3.6

4,969,916 5,129,549 3.2

Mexico Passenger Traffic













February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,375,440 1,361,182 (1.0)

2,987,321 2,954,402 (1.1) CUN Cancun 680,189 630,468 (7.3)

1,493,653 1,374,074 (8.0) CZM Cozumel 16,059 16,151 0.6

36,138 37,562 3.9 HUX Huatulco 49,056 46,090 (6.0)

106,249 100,738 (5.2) MID Merida 248,115 271,434 9.4

526,843 587,389 11.5 MTT Minatitlan 10,861 9,359 (13.8)

23,558 20,732 (12.0) OAX Oaxaca 117,554 115,498 (1.7)

254,609 248,263 (2.5) TAP Tapachula 37,838 37,853 0.0

85,028 81,656 (4.0) VER Veracruz 116,775 125,772 7.7

243,615 268,787 10.3 VSA Villahermosa 98,993 108,557 9.7

217,628 235,201 8.1 International Traffic 1,952,825 2,019,046 3.4

4,055,096 4,174,263 2.9 CUN Cancun 1,809,498 1,868,343 3.3

3,755,093 3,857,232 2.7 CZM Cozumel 47,145 46,668 (1.0)

93,684 93,218 (0.5) HUX Huatulco 26,099 29,267 12.1

52,996 59,961 13.1 MID Merida 34,932 38,726 10.9

72,685 80,159 10.3 MTT Minatitlan 391 543 38.9

1,216 1,391 14.4 OAX Oaxaca 21,657 20,060 (7.4)

48,208 47,820 (0.8) TAP Tapachula 1,779 1,765 (0.8)

3,112 3,987 28.1 VER Veracruz 8,629 10,828 25.5

22,314 24,307 8.9 VSA Villahermosa 2,695 2,846 5.6

5,788 6,188 6.9 Traffic Total Mexico 3,328,265 3,380,228 1.6

7,042,417 7,128,665 1.2 CUN Cancun 2,489,687 2,498,811 0.4

5,248,746 5,231,306 (0.3) CZM Cozumel 63,204 62,819 (0.6)

129,822 130,780 0.7 HUX Huatulco 75,155 75,357 0.3

159,245 160,699 0.9 MID Merida 283,047 310,160 9.6

599,528 667,548 11.3 MTT Minatitlan 11,252 9,902 (12.0)

24,774 22,123 (10.7) OAX Oaxaca 139,211 135,558 (2.6)

302,817 296,083 (2.2) TAP Tapachula 39,617 39,618 0.0

88,140 85,643 (2.8) VER Veracruz 125,404 136,600 8.9

265,929 293,094 10.2 VSA Villahermosa 101,688 111,403 9.6

223,416 241,389 8.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,068,916 1,046,277 (2.1)

2,285,084 2,236,855 (2.1) Domestic Traffic 956,531 930,447 (2.7)

2,038,167 1,984,093 (2.7) International Traffic 112,385 115,830 3.1

246,917 252,762 2.4

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











February % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 946,659 990,060 4.6

2,058,454 2,305,744 12.0 MDE Rionegro 717,098 762,596 6.3

1,547,431 1,770,549 14.4 EOH Medellin 80,998 79,047 (2.4)

182,290 178,124 (2.3) MTR Monteria 106,683 107,089 0.4

241,600 266,415 10.3 APO Carepa 12,693 13,657 7.6

24,996 28,407 13.6 UIB Quibdo 23,598 25,893 9.7

51,379 57,770 12.4 CZU Corozal 5,589 1,778 (68.2)

10,758 4,479 (58.4) International Traffic 283,772 298,474 5.2

667,903 702,524 5.2 MDE Rionegro 283,772 298,474 5.2

667,903 702,524 5.2 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,230,431 1,288,534 4.7

2,726,357 3,008,268 10.3 MDE Rionegro 1,000,870 1,061,070 6.0

2,215,334 2,473,073 11.6 EOH Medellin 80,998 79,047 (2.4)

182,290 178,124 (2.3) MTR Monteria 106,683 107,089 0.4

241,600 266,415 10.3 APO Carepa 12,693 13,657 7.6

24,996 28,407 13.6 UIB Quibdo 23,598 25,893 9.7

51,379 57,770 12.4 CZU Corozal 5,589 1,778 (68.2)

10,758 4,479 (58.4)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR Airports operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

