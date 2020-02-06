ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Feb 06, 2020, 16:30 ET

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for January 2020 increased 7.8% when compared to January 2019. Passenger traffic increased 6.2% in Mexico, 11.4% in Puerto Rico and 9.3% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between January 1 through January 31, 2020 and 2019. As well as figures for 2020 and 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary







January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Mexico

2,881,277

3,060,553

6.2

2,881,277

3,060,553

6.2

Domestic Traffic

1,254,069

1,364,809

8.8

1,254,069

1,364,809

8.8

International Traffic

1,627,208

1,695,744

4.2

1,627,208

1,695,744

4.2

San Juan, Puerto Rico

796,878

888,012

11.4

796,878

888,012

11.4

Domestic Traffic

718,282

806,123

12.2

718,282

806,123

12.2

International Traffic

78,596

81,889

4.2

78,596

81,889

4.2

Colombia

1,010,533

1,104,574

9.3

1,010,533

1,104,574

9.3

Domestic Traffic

854,056

933,431

9.3

854,056

933,431

9.3

International Traffic

156,477

171,143

9.4

156,477

171,143

9.4

Total Traffic

4,688,688

5,053,139

7.8

4,688,688

5,053,139

7.8

Domestic Traffic

2,826,407

3,104,363

9.8

2,826,407

3,104,363

9.8

International Traffic

1,862,281

1,948,776

4.6

1,862,281

1,948,776

4.6


















Mexico Passenger Traffic








January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,254,069

1,364,809

8.8

1,254,069

1,364,809

8.8

CUN Cancun

674,760

704,340

4.4

674,760

704,340

4.4

CZM Cozumel

13,540

15,143

11.8

13,540

15,143

11.8

HUX Huatulco

59,817

59,468

(0.6)

59,817

59,468

(0.6)

MID Merida

192,368

224,585

16.7

192,368

224,585

16.7

MTT Minatitlan

11,426

11,243

(1.6)

11,426

11,243

(1.6)

OAX Oaxaca

71,796

101,316

41.1

71,796

101,316

41.1

TAP Tapachula

30,396

35,125

15.6

30,396

35,125

15.6

VER Veracruz

104,991

113,766

8.4

104,991

113,766

8.4

VSA Villahermosa

94,975

99,823

5.1

94,975

99,823

5.1

International Traffic

1,627,208

1,695,744

4.2

1,627,208

1,695,744

4.2

CUN Cancun

1,513,106

1,572,774

3.9

1,513,106

1,572,774

3.9

CZM Cozumel

41,636

43,294

4.0

41,636

43,294

4.0

HUX Huatulco

28,004

28,085

0.3

28,004

28,085

0.3

MID Merida

20,669

23,007

11.3

20,669

23,007

11.3

MTT Minatitlan

855

798

(6.7)

855

798

(6.7)

OAX Oaxaca

13,517

16,941

25.3

13,517

16,941

25.3

TAP Tapachula

1,630

1,570

(3.7)

1,630

1,570

(3.7)

VER Veracruz

6,055

6,912

14.2

6,055

6,912

14.2

VSA Villahermosa

1,736

2,363

36.1

1,736

2,363

36.1

Traffic Total Mexico

2,881,277

3,060,553

6.2

2,881,277

3,060,553

6.2

CUN Cancun

2,187,866

2,277,114

4.1

2,187,866

2,277,114

4.1

CZM Cozumel

55,176

58,437

5.9

55,176

58,437

5.9

HUX Huatulco

87,821

87,553

(0.3)

87,821

87,553

(0.3)

MID Merida

213,037

247,592

16.2

213,037

247,592

16.2

MTT Minatitlan

12,281

12,041

(2.0)

12,281

12,041

(2.0)

OAX Oaxaca

85,313

118,257

38.6

85,313

118,257

38.6

TAP Tapachula

32,026

36,695

14.6

32,026

36,695

14.6

VER Veracruz

111,046

120,678

8.7

111,046

120,678

8.7

VSA Villahermosa

96,711

102,186

5.7

96,711

102,186

5.7








Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)





January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

SJU Total

796,878

888,012

11.4

796,878

888,012

11.4

Domestic Traffic

718,282

806,123

12.2

718,282

806,123

12.2

International Traffic

78,596

81,889

4.2

78,596

81,889

4.2








Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

854,056

933,431

9.3

854,056

933,431

9.3

MDE Rionegro

619,373

669,179

8.0

619,373

669,179

8.0

EOH Medellin

89,058

96,033

7.8

89,058

96,033

7.8

MTR Monteria

89,449

109,461

22.4

89,449

109,461

22.4

APO Carepa

15,349

18,618

21.3

15,349

18,618

21.3

UIB Quibdo

31,146

34,342

10.3

31,146

34,342

10.3

CZU Corozal

9,681

5,798

(40.1)

9,681

5,798

(40.1)

International Traffic

156,477

171,143

9.4

156,477

171,143

9.4

MDE Rionegro

156,477

171,143

9.4

156,477

171,143

9.4

EOH Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,010,533

1,104,574

9.3

1,010,533

1,104,574

9.3

MDE Rionegro

775,850

840,322

8.3

775,850

840,322

8.3

EOH Medellin

89,058

96,033

7.8

89,058

96,033

7.8

MTR Monteria

89,449

109,461

22.4

89,449

109,461

22.4

APO Carepa

15,349

18,618

21.3

15,349

18,618

21.3

UIB Quibdo

31,146

34,342

10.3

31,146

34,342

10.3

CZU Corozal

9,681

5,798

(40.1)

9,681

5,798

(40.1)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

You just read:

ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2020

News provided by

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Feb 06, 2020, 16:30 ET