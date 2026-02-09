ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2026

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Feb 09, 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México; decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2026 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.6% compared to January 2025.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México, while it decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 18.3% in domestic traffic and 5.2% in international traffic. Mexico experienced an increase of 2.5% in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 1.2%. Puerto Rico saw a 1.8% increase in international traffic and a 2.6% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between January 1 to 31, 2026 and from January 1 to 31, 2025. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2024

2025

Mexico

3,714,152

3,748,437

0.9

3,714,152

3,748,437

0.9

Domestic Traffic

1,611,881

1,593,220

(1.2)

1,611,881

1,593,220

(1.2)

International Traffic

2,102,271

2,155,217

2.5

2,102,271

2,155,217

2.5

San Juan, Puerto Rico

1,216,168

1,190,578

(2.1)

1,216,168

1,190,578

(2.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,081,636

1,053,646

(2.6)

1,081,636

1,053,646

(2.6)

International Traffic

134,532

136,932

1.8

134,532

136,932

1.8

Colombia

1,495,926

1,719,734

15.0

1,495,926

1,719,734

15.0

Domestic Traffic

1,111,795

1,315,684

18.3

1,111,795

1,315,684

18.3

International Traffic

384,131

404,050

5.2

384,131

404,050

5.2

Total Traffic

6,426,246

6,658,749

3.6

6,426,246

6,658,749

3.6

Domestic Traffic

3,805,312

3,962,550

4.1

3,805,312

3,962,550

4.1

International Traffic

2,620,934

2,696,199

2.9

2,620,934

2,696,199

2.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic








January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,611,881

1,593,220

(1.2)

1,611,881

1,593,220

(1.2)

CUN

Cancun

813,464

743,606

(8.6)

813,464

743,606

(8.6)

CZM

Cozumel

20,079

21,411

6.6

20,079

21,411

6.6

HUX

Huatulco

57,193

54,648

(4.4)

57,193

54,648

(4.4)

MID

Merida

278,728

315,955

13.4

278,728

315,955

13.4

MTT

Minatitlan

12,697

11,373

(10.4)

12,697

11,373

(10.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

137,055

132,765

(3.1)

137,055

132,765

(3.1)

TAP

Tapachula

47,190

43,803

(7.2)

47,190

43,803

(7.2)

VER

Veracruz

126,840

143,015

12.8

126,840

143,015

12.8

VSA

Villahermosa

118,635

126,644

6.8

118,635

126,644

6.8

International Traffic

2,102,271

2,155,217

2.5

2,102,271

2,155,217

2.5

CUN

Cancun

1,945,595

1,988,889

2.2

1,945,595

1,988,889

2.2

CZM

Cozumel

46,539

46,550

0.0

46,539

46,550

0.0

HUX

Huatulco

26,897

30,694

14.1

26,897

30,694

14.1

MID

Merida

37,753

41,433

9.7

37,753

41,433

9.7

MTT

Minatitlan

825

848

2.8

825

848

2.8

OAX

Oaxaca

26,551

27,760

4.6

26,551

27,760

4.6

TAP

Tapachula

1,333

2,222

66.7

1,333

2,222

66.7

VER

Veracruz

13,685

13,479

(1.5)

13,685

13,479

(1.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

3,093

3,342

8.1

3,093

3,342

8.1

Traffic Total Mexico

3,714,152

3,748,437

0.9

3,714,152

3,748,437

0.9

CUN

Cancun

2,759,059

2,732,495

(1.0)

2,759,059

2,732,495

(1.0)

CZM

Cozumel

66,618

67,961

2.0

66,618

67,961

2.0

HUX

Huatulco

84,090

85,342

1.5

84,090

85,342

1.5

MID

Merida

316,481

357,388

12.9

316,481

357,388

12.9

MTT

Minatitlan

13,522

12,221

(9.6)

13,522

12,221

(9.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

163,606

160,525

(1.9)

163,606

160,525

(1.9)

TAP

Tapachula

48,523

46,025

(5.1)

48,523

46,025

(5.1)

VER

Veracruz

140,525

156,494

11.4

140,525

156,494

11.4

VSA

Villahermosa

121,728

129,986

6.8

121,728

129,986

6.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

SJU Total

1,216,168

1,190,578

(2.1)

1,216,168

1,190,578

(2.1)

Domestic Traffic

1,081,636

1,053,646

(2.6)

1,081,636

1,053,646

(2.6)

International Traffic

134,532

136,932

1.8

134,532

136,932

1.8

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





January

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2025

2026

2025

2026

Domestic Traffic

1,111,795

1,315,684

18.3

1,111,795

1,315,684

18.3

MDE

Rionegro

830,333

1,007,953

21.4

830,333

1,007,953

21.4

EOH

Medellin

101,292

99,077

(2.2)

101,292

99,077

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

134,917

159,326

18.1

134,917

159,326

18.1

APO

Carepa

12,303

14,750

19.9

12,303

14,750

19.9

UIB

Quibdo

27,781

31,877

14.7

27,781

31,877

14.7

CZU

Corozal

5,169

2,701

(47.7)

5,169

2,701

(47.7)

International Traffic

384,131

404,050

5.2

384,131

404,050

5.2

MDE

Rionegro

384,131

404,050

5.2

384,131

404,050

5.2

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,495,926

1,719,734

15.0

1,495,926

1,719,734

15.0

MDE

Rionegro

1,214,464

1,412,003

16.3

1,214,464

1,412,003

16.3

EOH

Medellin

101,292

99,077

(2.2)

101,292

99,077

(2.2)

MTR

Monteria

134,917

159,326

18.1

134,917

159,326

18.1

APO

Carepa

12,303

14,750

19.9

12,303

14,750

19.9

UIB

Quibdo

27,781

31,877

14.7

27,781

31,877

14.7

CZU

Corozal

5,169

2,701

(47.7)

5,169

2,701

(47.7)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia. 

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

