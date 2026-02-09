ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2026

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México; decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico

MEXICO CITY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2026 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.6% compared to January 2025.

Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México, while it decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 18.3% in domestic traffic and 5.2% in international traffic. Mexico experienced an increase of 2.5% in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 1.2%. Puerto Rico saw a 1.8% increase in international traffic and a 2.6% decrease in domestic traffic.

All figures in this release reflect comparisons between January 1 to 31, 2026 and from January 1 to 31, 2025. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2024 2025 Mexico 3,714,152 3,748,437 0.9

3,714,152 3,748,437 0.9 Domestic Traffic 1,611,881 1,593,220 (1.2)

1,611,881 1,593,220 (1.2) International Traffic 2,102,271 2,155,217 2.5

2,102,271 2,155,217 2.5 San Juan, Puerto Rico 1,216,168 1,190,578 (2.1)

1,216,168 1,190,578 (2.1) Domestic Traffic 1,081,636 1,053,646 (2.6)

1,081,636 1,053,646 (2.6) International Traffic 134,532 136,932 1.8

134,532 136,932 1.8 Colombia 1,495,926 1,719,734 15.0

1,495,926 1,719,734 15.0 Domestic Traffic 1,111,795 1,315,684 18.3

1,111,795 1,315,684 18.3 International Traffic 384,131 404,050 5.2

384,131 404,050 5.2 Total Traffic 6,426,246 6,658,749 3.6

6,426,246 6,658,749 3.6 Domestic Traffic 3,805,312 3,962,550 4.1

3,805,312 3,962,550 4.1 International Traffic 2,620,934 2,696,199 2.9

2,620,934 2,696,199 2.9

Mexico Passenger Traffic













January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,611,881 1,593,220 (1.2)

1,611,881 1,593,220 (1.2) CUN Cancun 813,464 743,606 (8.6)

813,464 743,606 (8.6) CZM Cozumel 20,079 21,411 6.6

20,079 21,411 6.6 HUX Huatulco 57,193 54,648 (4.4)

57,193 54,648 (4.4) MID Merida 278,728 315,955 13.4

278,728 315,955 13.4 MTT Minatitlan 12,697 11,373 (10.4)

12,697 11,373 (10.4) OAX Oaxaca 137,055 132,765 (3.1)

137,055 132,765 (3.1) TAP Tapachula 47,190 43,803 (7.2)

47,190 43,803 (7.2) VER Veracruz 126,840 143,015 12.8

126,840 143,015 12.8 VSA Villahermosa 118,635 126,644 6.8

118,635 126,644 6.8 International Traffic 2,102,271 2,155,217 2.5

2,102,271 2,155,217 2.5 CUN Cancun 1,945,595 1,988,889 2.2

1,945,595 1,988,889 2.2 CZM Cozumel 46,539 46,550 0.0

46,539 46,550 0.0 HUX Huatulco 26,897 30,694 14.1

26,897 30,694 14.1 MID Merida 37,753 41,433 9.7

37,753 41,433 9.7 MTT Minatitlan 825 848 2.8

825 848 2.8 OAX Oaxaca 26,551 27,760 4.6

26,551 27,760 4.6 TAP Tapachula 1,333 2,222 66.7

1,333 2,222 66.7 VER Veracruz 13,685 13,479 (1.5)

13,685 13,479 (1.5) VSA Villahermosa 3,093 3,342 8.1

3,093 3,342 8.1 Traffic Total Mexico 3,714,152 3,748,437 0.9

3,714,152 3,748,437 0.9 CUN Cancun 2,759,059 2,732,495 (1.0)

2,759,059 2,732,495 (1.0) CZM Cozumel 66,618 67,961 2.0

66,618 67,961 2.0 HUX Huatulco 84,090 85,342 1.5

84,090 85,342 1.5 MID Merida 316,481 357,388 12.9

316,481 357,388 12.9 MTT Minatitlan 13,522 12,221 (9.6)

13,522 12,221 (9.6) OAX Oaxaca 163,606 160,525 (1.9)

163,606 160,525 (1.9) TAP Tapachula 48,523 46,025 (5.1)

48,523 46,025 (5.1) VER Veracruz 140,525 156,494 11.4

140,525 156,494 11.4 VSA Villahermosa 121,728 129,986 6.8

121,728 129,986 6.8

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 SJU Total 1,216,168 1,190,578 (2.1)

1,216,168 1,190,578 (2.1) Domestic Traffic 1,081,636 1,053,646 (2.6)

1,081,636 1,053,646 (2.6) International Traffic 134,532 136,932 1.8

134,532 136,932 1.8

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











January % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2025 2026

2025 2026 Domestic Traffic 1,111,795 1,315,684 18.3

1,111,795 1,315,684 18.3 MDE Rionegro 830,333 1,007,953 21.4

830,333 1,007,953 21.4 EOH Medellin 101,292 99,077 (2.2)

101,292 99,077 (2.2) MTR Monteria 134,917 159,326 18.1

134,917 159,326 18.1 APO Carepa 12,303 14,750 19.9

12,303 14,750 19.9 UIB Quibdo 27,781 31,877 14.7

27,781 31,877 14.7 CZU Corozal 5,169 2,701 (47.7)

5,169 2,701 (47.7) International Traffic 384,131 404,050 5.2

384,131 404,050 5.2 MDE Rionegro 384,131 404,050 5.2

384,131 404,050 5.2 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,495,926 1,719,734 15.0

1,495,926 1,719,734 15.0 MDE Rionegro 1,214,464 1,412,003 16.3

1,214,464 1,412,003 16.3 EOH Medellin 101,292 99,077 (2.2)

101,292 99,077 (2.2) MTR Monteria 134,917 159,326 18.1

134,917 159,326 18.1 APO Carepa 12,303 14,750 19.9

12,303 14,750 19.9 UIB Quibdo 27,781 31,877 14.7

27,781 31,877 14.7 CZU Corozal 5,169 2,701 (47.7)

5,169 2,701 (47.7)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.

ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.

Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.