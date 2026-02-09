ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for January 2026
Feb 09, 2026
Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México; decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico
MEXICO CITY, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for January 2026 reached a total of 6.7 million passengers, representing an increase of 3.6% compared to January 2025.
Passenger traffic showed year-on-year increases of 15.0% in Colombia and 0.9% in México, while it decreased 2.1% in Puerto Rico. Colombia's growth was driven by increases of 18.3% in domestic traffic and 5.2% in international traffic. Mexico experienced an increase of 2.5% in international traffic, while domestic traffic decreased by 1.2%. Puerto Rico saw a 1.8% increase in international traffic and a 2.6% decrease in domestic traffic.
All figures in this release reflect comparisons between January 1 to 31, 2026 and from January 1 to 31, 2025. Figures exclude transit and general aviation passengers in Mexico and Colombia.
|
Passenger Traffic Summary
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2024
|
2025
|
Mexico
|
3,714,152
|
3,748,437
|
0.9
|
3,714,152
|
3,748,437
|
0.9
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,611,881
|
1,593,220
|
(1.2)
|
1,611,881
|
1,593,220
|
(1.2)
|
International Traffic
|
2,102,271
|
2,155,217
|
2.5
|
2,102,271
|
2,155,217
|
2.5
|
San Juan, Puerto Rico
|
1,216,168
|
1,190,578
|
(2.1)
|
1,216,168
|
1,190,578
|
(2.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,081,636
|
1,053,646
|
(2.6)
|
1,081,636
|
1,053,646
|
(2.6)
|
International Traffic
|
134,532
|
136,932
|
1.8
|
134,532
|
136,932
|
1.8
|
Colombia
|
1,495,926
|
1,719,734
|
15.0
|
1,495,926
|
1,719,734
|
15.0
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,111,795
|
1,315,684
|
18.3
|
1,111,795
|
1,315,684
|
18.3
|
International Traffic
|
384,131
|
404,050
|
5.2
|
384,131
|
404,050
|
5.2
|
Total Traffic
|
6,426,246
|
6,658,749
|
3.6
|
6,426,246
|
6,658,749
|
3.6
|
Domestic Traffic
|
3,805,312
|
3,962,550
|
4.1
|
3,805,312
|
3,962,550
|
4.1
|
International Traffic
|
2,620,934
|
2,696,199
|
2.9
|
2,620,934
|
2,696,199
|
2.9
|
Mexico Passenger Traffic
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,611,881
|
1,593,220
|
(1.2)
|
1,611,881
|
1,593,220
|
(1.2)
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
813,464
|
743,606
|
(8.6)
|
813,464
|
743,606
|
(8.6)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
20,079
|
21,411
|
6.6
|
20,079
|
21,411
|
6.6
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
57,193
|
54,648
|
(4.4)
|
57,193
|
54,648
|
(4.4)
|
MID
|
Merida
|
278,728
|
315,955
|
13.4
|
278,728
|
315,955
|
13.4
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
12,697
|
11,373
|
(10.4)
|
12,697
|
11,373
|
(10.4)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
137,055
|
132,765
|
(3.1)
|
137,055
|
132,765
|
(3.1)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
47,190
|
43,803
|
(7.2)
|
47,190
|
43,803
|
(7.2)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
126,840
|
143,015
|
12.8
|
126,840
|
143,015
|
12.8
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
118,635
|
126,644
|
6.8
|
118,635
|
126,644
|
6.8
|
International Traffic
|
2,102,271
|
2,155,217
|
2.5
|
2,102,271
|
2,155,217
|
2.5
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
1,945,595
|
1,988,889
|
2.2
|
1,945,595
|
1,988,889
|
2.2
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
46,539
|
46,550
|
0.0
|
46,539
|
46,550
|
0.0
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
26,897
|
30,694
|
14.1
|
26,897
|
30,694
|
14.1
|
MID
|
Merida
|
37,753
|
41,433
|
9.7
|
37,753
|
41,433
|
9.7
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
825
|
848
|
2.8
|
825
|
848
|
2.8
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
26,551
|
27,760
|
4.6
|
26,551
|
27,760
|
4.6
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
1,333
|
2,222
|
66.7
|
1,333
|
2,222
|
66.7
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
13,685
|
13,479
|
(1.5)
|
13,685
|
13,479
|
(1.5)
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
3,093
|
3,342
|
8.1
|
3,093
|
3,342
|
8.1
|
Traffic Total Mexico
|
3,714,152
|
3,748,437
|
0.9
|
3,714,152
|
3,748,437
|
0.9
|
CUN
|
Cancun
|
2,759,059
|
2,732,495
|
(1.0)
|
2,759,059
|
2,732,495
|
(1.0)
|
CZM
|
Cozumel
|
66,618
|
67,961
|
2.0
|
66,618
|
67,961
|
2.0
|
HUX
|
Huatulco
|
84,090
|
85,342
|
1.5
|
84,090
|
85,342
|
1.5
|
MID
|
Merida
|
316,481
|
357,388
|
12.9
|
316,481
|
357,388
|
12.9
|
MTT
|
Minatitlan
|
13,522
|
12,221
|
(9.6)
|
13,522
|
12,221
|
(9.6)
|
OAX
|
Oaxaca
|
163,606
|
160,525
|
(1.9)
|
163,606
|
160,525
|
(1.9)
|
TAP
|
Tapachula
|
48,523
|
46,025
|
(5.1)
|
48,523
|
46,025
|
(5.1)
|
VER
|
Veracruz
|
140,525
|
156,494
|
11.4
|
140,525
|
156,494
|
11.4
|
VSA
|
Villahermosa
|
121,728
|
129,986
|
6.8
|
121,728
|
129,986
|
6.8
|
US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
SJU Total
|
1,216,168
|
1,190,578
|
(2.1)
|
1,216,168
|
1,190,578
|
(2.1)
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,081,636
|
1,053,646
|
(2.6)
|
1,081,636
|
1,053,646
|
(2.6)
|
International Traffic
|
134,532
|
136,932
|
1.8
|
134,532
|
136,932
|
1.8
|
Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan
|
January
|
% Chg
|
Year to date
|
% Chg
|
2025
|
2026
|
2025
|
2026
|
Domestic Traffic
|
1,111,795
|
1,315,684
|
18.3
|
1,111,795
|
1,315,684
|
18.3
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
830,333
|
1,007,953
|
21.4
|
830,333
|
1,007,953
|
21.4
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
101,292
|
99,077
|
(2.2)
|
101,292
|
99,077
|
(2.2)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
134,917
|
159,326
|
18.1
|
134,917
|
159,326
|
18.1
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
12,303
|
14,750
|
19.9
|
12,303
|
14,750
|
19.9
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
27,781
|
31,877
|
14.7
|
27,781
|
31,877
|
14.7
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
5,169
|
2,701
|
(47.7)
|
5,169
|
2,701
|
(47.7)
|
International Traffic
|
384,131
|
404,050
|
5.2
|
384,131
|
404,050
|
5.2
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
384,131
|
404,050
|
5.2
|
384,131
|
404,050
|
5.2
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Traffic Total Colombia
|
1,495,926
|
1,719,734
|
15.0
|
1,495,926
|
1,719,734
|
15.0
|
MDE
|
Rionegro
|
1,214,464
|
1,412,003
|
16.3
|
1,214,464
|
1,412,003
|
16.3
|
EOH
|
Medellin
|
101,292
|
99,077
|
(2.2)
|
101,292
|
99,077
|
(2.2)
|
MTR
|
Monteria
|
134,917
|
159,326
|
18.1
|
134,917
|
159,326
|
18.1
|
APO
|
Carepa
|
12,303
|
14,750
|
19.9
|
12,303
|
14,750
|
19.9
|
UIB
|
Quibdo
|
27,781
|
31,877
|
14.7
|
27,781
|
31,877
|
14.7
|
CZU
|
Corozal
|
5,169
|
2,701
|
(47.7)
|
5,169
|
2,701
|
(47.7)
About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain, and develop 16 airports across the Americas. The Company operates nine airports in southeast of Mexico, including Cancún Airport, the largest tourist gateway in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Latin America; as well as six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rionegro), the second busiest in Colombia.
ASUR also holds a 60% interest in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, the island's primary international gateway. San Juan Airport was the first and remains the only major airport in the U.S. to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. ASUR has recently expanded into airport commercial services through ASUR US, which partners with airports and airlines to deliver enhanced retail and passenger experiences. ASUR US operates at major U.S. hubs, including Los Angeles International, Chicago O'Hare, and John F. Kennedy International, and has a track record of outperforming U.S. commercial revenue benchmarks.
Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed on both the Mexican Bolsa (BMV) under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) B-series shares. For further information, visit www.asur.com.mx.
