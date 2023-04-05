ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2023

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Apr 05, 2023, 16:30 ET

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 11.8% in Mexico and 9.3% in Puerto Rico and decreased 9.1% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2023 reached a total of 6.1 million passengers, 6.7% above the levels reported in March 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 11.8% in Mexico and 9.3% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 9.1% in Colombia. The growth of passenger traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 20.1% and 6.4%, respectively and in international traffic of 6.2% and 47.9%, respectively.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods March 1 through March 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mexico

3,482,664

3,893,840

11.8

9,020,754

11,073,291

22.8

Domestic Traffic

1,406,987

1,689,638

20.1

3,745,688

4,784,188

27.7

International Traffic

2,075,677

2,204,202

6.2

5,275,066

6,289,103

19.2

San Juan, Puerto Rico

918,236

1,003,705

9.3

2,390,719

2,907,038

21.6

Domestic Traffic

854,401

909,289

6.4

2,213,014

2,641,929

19.4

International Traffic

63,835

94,416

47.9

177,705

265,109

49.2

Colombia

1,288,207

1,170,420

(9.1)

3,571,973

3,885,317

8.8

Domestic Traffic

1,104,248

969,642

(12.2)

3,051,342

3,176,155

4.1

International Traffic

183,959

200,778

9.1

520,631

709,162

36.2

Total Traffic

5,689,107

6,067,965

6.7

14,983,446

17,865,646

19.2

Domestic Traffic

3,365,636

3,568,569

6.0

9,010,044

10,602,272

17.7

International Traffic

2,323,471

2,499,396

7.6

5,973,402

7,263,374

21.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic



March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,406,987

1,689,638

20.1

3,745,688

4,784,188

27.7

CUN

Cancun

784,985

917,858

16.9

2,081,647

2,596,480

24.7

CZM

Cozumel

16,368

11,613

(29.1)

44,146

32,041

(27.4)

HUX

Huatulco

67,753

73,891

9.1

192,955

215,172

11.5

MID

Merida

210,273

284,069

35.1

546,667

809,320

48.0

MTT

Minatitlan

8,415

8,756

4.1

20,296

25,332

24.8

OAX

Oaxaca

86,012

115,438

34.2

236,209

333,826

41.3

TAP

Tapachula

38,021

44,742

17.7

108,469

123,523

13.9

VER

Veracruz

100,660

122,646

21.8

266,246

338,146

27.0

VSA

Villahermosa

94,500

110,625

17.1

249,053

310,348

24.6

International Traffic

2,075,677

2,204,202

6.2

5,275,066

6,289,103

19.2

CUN

Cancun

1,951,459

2,058,778

5.5

4,960,299

5,888,218

18.7

CZM

Cozumel

56,730

61,629

8.6

132,282

158,203

19.6

HUX

Huatulco

17,319

19,925

15.0

42,333

57,362

35.5

MID

Merida

22,240

32,796

47.5

59,668

92,741

55.4

MTT

Minatitlan

870

724

(16.8)

2,958

2,053

(30.6)

OAX

Oaxaca

16,570

17,855

7.8

46,635

55,070

18.1

TAP

Tapachula

1,116

2,189

96.1

3,244

5,687

75.3

VER

Veracruz

6,851

7,916

15.5

21,172

23,170

9.4

VSA

Villahermosa

2,522

2,390

(5.2)

6,475

6,599

1.9

Traffic Total Mexico

3,482,664

3,893,840

11.8

9,020,754

11,073,291

22.8

CUN

Cancun

2,736,444

2,976,636

8.8

7,041,946

8,484,698

20.5

CZM

Cozumel

73,098

73,242

0.2

176,428

190,244

7.8

HUX

Huatulco

85,072

93,816

10.3

235,288

272,534

15.8

MID

Merida

232,513

316,865

36.3

606,335

902,061

48.8

MTT

Minatitlan

9,285

9,480

2.1

23,254

27,385

17.8

OAX

Oaxaca

102,582

133,293

29.9

282,844

388,896

37.5

TAP

Tapachula

39,137

46,931

19.9

111,713

129,210

15.7

VER

Veracruz

107,511

130,562

21.4

287,418

361,316

25.7

VSA

Villahermosa

97,022

113,015

16.5

255,528

316,947

24.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

SJU Total

918,236

1,003,705

9.3

2,390,719

2,907,038

21.6

Domestic Traffic

854,401

909,289

6.4

2,213,014

2,641,929

19.4

International Traffic

63,835

94,416

47.9

177,705

265,109

49.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

March

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,104,248

969,642

(12.2)

3,051,342

3,176,155

4.1

MDE

Rionegro

825,456

717,445

(13.1)

2,230,486

2,401,054

7.6

EOH

Medellin

96,561

98,626

2.1

286,520

275,386

(3.9)

MTR

Monteria

125,507

105,664

(15.8)

371,255

359,440

(3.2)

APO

Carepa

23,223

18,246

(21.4)

63,763

49,631

(22.2)

UIB

Quibdo

27,946

27,774

(0.6)

84,143

84,270

0.2

CZU

Corozal

5,555

1,887

(66.0)

15,175

6,374

(58.0)

International Traffic

183,959

200,778

9.1

520,631

709,162

36.2

MDE

Rionegro

183,959

200,778

9.1

520,631

709,162

36.2

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,288,207

1,170,420

(9.1)

3,571,973

3,885,317

8.8

MDE

Rionegro

1,009,415

918,223

(9.0)

2,751,117

3,110,216

13.1

EOH

Medellin

96,561

98,626

2.1

286,520

275,386

(3.9)

MTR

Monteria

125,507

105,664

(15.8)

371,255

359,440

(3.2)

APO

Carepa

23,223

18,246

(21.4)

63,763

49,631

(22.2)

UIB

Quibdo

27,946

27,774

(0.6)

84,143

84,270

0.2

CZU

Corozal

5,555

1,887

(66.0)

15,175

6,374

(58.0)

