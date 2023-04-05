ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for March 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 11.8% in Mexico and 9.3% in Puerto Rico and decreased 9.1% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for March 2023 reached a total of 6.1 million passengers, 6.7% above the levels reported in March 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 11.8% in Mexico and 9.3% in Puerto Rico, while it decreased 9.1% in Colombia. The growth of passenger traffic in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by increases in domestic traffic of 20.1% and 6.4%, respectively and in international traffic of 6.2% and 47.9%, respectively.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods March 1 through March 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary

March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,482,664 3,893,840 11.8

9,020,754 11,073,291 22.8 Domestic Traffic 1,406,987 1,689,638 20.1

3,745,688 4,784,188 27.7 International Traffic 2,075,677 2,204,202 6.2

5,275,066 6,289,103 19.2 San Juan, Puerto Rico 918,236 1,003,705 9.3

2,390,719 2,907,038 21.6 Domestic Traffic 854,401 909,289 6.4

2,213,014 2,641,929 19.4 International Traffic 63,835 94,416 47.9

177,705 265,109 49.2 Colombia 1,288,207 1,170,420 (9.1)

3,571,973 3,885,317 8.8 Domestic Traffic 1,104,248 969,642 (12.2)

3,051,342 3,176,155 4.1 International Traffic 183,959 200,778 9.1

520,631 709,162 36.2 Total Traffic 5,689,107 6,067,965 6.7

14,983,446 17,865,646 19.2 Domestic Traffic 3,365,636 3,568,569 6.0

9,010,044 10,602,272 17.7 International Traffic 2,323,471 2,499,396 7.6

5,973,402 7,263,374 21.6

Mexico Passenger Traffic



March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,406,987 1,689,638 20.1

3,745,688 4,784,188 27.7 CUN Cancun 784,985 917,858 16.9

2,081,647 2,596,480 24.7 CZM Cozumel 16,368 11,613 (29.1)

44,146 32,041 (27.4) HUX Huatulco 67,753 73,891 9.1

192,955 215,172 11.5 MID Merida 210,273 284,069 35.1

546,667 809,320 48.0 MTT Minatitlan 8,415 8,756 4.1

20,296 25,332 24.8 OAX Oaxaca 86,012 115,438 34.2

236,209 333,826 41.3 TAP Tapachula 38,021 44,742 17.7

108,469 123,523 13.9 VER Veracruz 100,660 122,646 21.8

266,246 338,146 27.0 VSA Villahermosa 94,500 110,625 17.1

249,053 310,348 24.6 International Traffic 2,075,677 2,204,202 6.2

5,275,066 6,289,103 19.2 CUN Cancun 1,951,459 2,058,778 5.5

4,960,299 5,888,218 18.7 CZM Cozumel 56,730 61,629 8.6

132,282 158,203 19.6 HUX Huatulco 17,319 19,925 15.0

42,333 57,362 35.5 MID Merida 22,240 32,796 47.5

59,668 92,741 55.4 MTT Minatitlan 870 724 (16.8)

2,958 2,053 (30.6) OAX Oaxaca 16,570 17,855 7.8

46,635 55,070 18.1 TAP Tapachula 1,116 2,189 96.1

3,244 5,687 75.3 VER Veracruz 6,851 7,916 15.5

21,172 23,170 9.4 VSA Villahermosa 2,522 2,390 (5.2)

6,475 6,599 1.9 Traffic Total Mexico 3,482,664 3,893,840 11.8

9,020,754 11,073,291 22.8 CUN Cancun 2,736,444 2,976,636 8.8

7,041,946 8,484,698 20.5 CZM Cozumel 73,098 73,242 0.2

176,428 190,244 7.8 HUX Huatulco 85,072 93,816 10.3

235,288 272,534 15.8 MID Merida 232,513 316,865 36.3

606,335 902,061 48.8 MTT Minatitlan 9,285 9,480 2.1

23,254 27,385 17.8 OAX Oaxaca 102,582 133,293 29.9

282,844 388,896 37.5 TAP Tapachula 39,137 46,931 19.9

111,713 129,210 15.7 VER Veracruz 107,511 130,562 21.4

287,418 361,316 25.7 VSA Villahermosa 97,022 113,015 16.5

255,528 316,947 24.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)

March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 918,236 1,003,705 9.3

2,390,719 2,907,038 21.6 Domestic Traffic 854,401 909,289 6.4

2,213,014 2,641,929 19.4 International Traffic 63,835 94,416 47.9

177,705 265,109 49.2

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan

March % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,104,248 969,642 (12.2)

3,051,342 3,176,155 4.1 MDE Rionegro 825,456 717,445 (13.1)

2,230,486 2,401,054 7.6 EOH Medellin 96,561 98,626 2.1

286,520 275,386 (3.9) MTR Monteria 125,507 105,664 (15.8)

371,255 359,440 (3.2) APO Carepa 23,223 18,246 (21.4)

63,763 49,631 (22.2) UIB Quibdo 27,946 27,774 (0.6)

84,143 84,270 0.2 CZU Corozal 5,555 1,887 (66.0)

15,175 6,374 (58.0) International Traffic 183,959 200,778 9.1

520,631 709,162 36.2 MDE Rionegro 183,959 200,778 9.1

520,631 709,162 36.2 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,288,207 1,170,420 (9.1)

3,571,973 3,885,317 8.8 MDE Rionegro 1,009,415 918,223 (9.0)

2,751,117 3,110,216 13.1 EOH Medellin 96,561 98,626 2.1

286,520 275,386 (3.9) MTR Monteria 125,507 105,664 (15.8)

371,255 359,440 (3.2) APO Carepa 23,223 18,246 (21.4)

63,763 49,631 (22.2) UIB Quibdo 27,946 27,774 (0.6)

84,143 84,270 0.2 CZU Corozal 5,555 1,887 (66.0)

15,175 6,374 (58.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.