ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2018

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 4.4% in Mexico, and decreased 3.0% in Puerto Rico and 2.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2018 increased 1.6% when compared to May 2017. Passenger traffic rose 4.4% in Mexico, and declined 3.0% in San Juan and 2.8% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2018 and 2017. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary







May

% Chg

Year to Date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Mexico

2,552,127

2,665,172

4.4

13,108,545

14,061,979

7.3

Domestic Traffic

1,209,881

1,314,755

8.7

5,482,237

6,060,848

10.6

International Traffic

1,342,246

1,350,417

0.6

7,626,308

8,001,131

4.9

San Juan, Puerto Rico

732,411

710,605

(3.0)

3,831,935

3,264,857

(14.8)

Domestic Traffic

648,469

643,154

(0.8)

3,375,694

2,951,109

(12.6)

International Traffic

83,942

67,451

(19.6)

456,241

313,748

(31.2)

Colombia

852,790

828,652

(2.8)

4,216,654

4,021,865

(4.6)

Domestic Traffic

745,236

703,252

(5.6)

3,686,219

3,401,904

(7.7)

International Traffic

107,554

125,400

16.6

530,435

619,961

16.9

Total Traffic

4,137,328

4,204,429

1.6

21,157,134

21,348,701

0.9

Domestic Traffic

2,603,586

2,661,161

2.2

12,544,150

12,413,861

(1.0)

International Traffic

1,533,742

1,543,268

0.6

8,612,984

8,934,840

3.7









 

Mexico Passenger Traffic









May

% Chg

Year to Date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

1,209,881

1,314,755

8.7

5,482,237

6,060,848

10.6

CUN

Cancun

666,656

733,343

10.0

2,887,667

3,268,256

13.2

CZM

Cozumel

7,688

11,585

50.7

47,266

60,698

28.4

HUX

Huatulco

59,067

55,305

(6.4)

254,168

272,482

7.2

MID

Merida

158,189

185,908

17.5

780,033

879,149

12.7

MTT

Minatitlan

18,036

17,516

(2.9)

83,390

78,389

(6.0)

OAX

Oaxaca

60,655

64,457

6.3

291,473

338,713

16.2

TAP

Tapachula

23,645

25,877

9.4

120,246

120,806

0.5

VER

Veracruz

110,000

121,280

10.3

506,422

561,678

10.9

VSA

Villahermosa

105,945

99,484

(6.1)

511,572

480,677

(6.0)

International Traffic

1,342,246

1,350,417

0.6

7,626,308

8,001,131

4.9

CUN

Cancun

1,284,817

1,290,911

0.5

7,165,756

7,513,129

4.8

CZM

Cozumel

29,579

26,031

(12.0)

209,570

200,312

(4.4)

HUX

Huatulco

1,676

2,197

31.1

96,432

98,750

2.4

MID

Merida

11,974

15,261

27.5

76,229

97,272

27.6

MTT

Minatitlan

514

587

14.2

2,889

2,769

(4.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

3,770

6,190

64.2

27,618

40,588

47.0

TAP

Tapachula

981

1,171

19.4

5,863

7,081

20.8

VER

Veracruz

5,738

5,188

(9.6)

26,670

26,211

(1.7)

VSA

Villahermosa

3,197

2,881

(9.9)

15,281

15,019

(1.7)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,552,127

2,665,172

4.4

13,108,545

14,061,979

7.3

CUN

Cancun

1,951,473

2,024,254

3.7

10,053,423

10,781,385

7.2

CZM

Cozumel

37,267

37,616

0.9

256,836

261,010

1.6

HUX

Huatulco

60,743

57,502

(5.3)

350,600

371,232

5.9

MID

Merida

170,163

201,169

18.2

856,262

976,421

14.0

MTT

Minatitlan

18,550

18,103

(2.4)

86,279

81,158

(5.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

64,425

70,647

9.7

319,091

379,301

18.9

TAP

Tapachula

24,626

27,048

9.8

126,109

127,887

1.4

VER

Veracruz

115,738

126,468

9.3

533,092

587,889

10.3

VSA

Villahermosa

109,142

102,365

(6.2)

526,853

495,696

(5.9)









U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)







May

% Chg

Year to Date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

SJU Total

732,411

710,605

(3.0)

3,831,935

3,264,857

(14.8)

Domestic Traffic

648,469

643,154

(0.8)

3,375,694

2,951,109

(12.6)

International Traffic

83,942

67,451

(19.6)

456,241

313,748

(31.2)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







May

% Chg

Year to Date

% Chg

2017

2018

2017

2018

Domestic Traffic

745,236

703,252

(5.6)

3,686,219

3,401,904

(7.7)

MDE

Rionegro

534,386

497,674

(6.9)

2,625,439

2,383,611

(9.2)

EOH

Medellin

79,723

83,321

4.5

408,517

414,248

1.4

MTR

Monteria

81,096

71,382

(12.0)

389,487

350,192

(10.1)

APO

Carepa

18,547

16,506

(11.0)

85,520

78,389

(8.3)

UIB

Quibdo

25,460

27,371

7.5

145,571

141,140

(3.0)

CZU

Corozal

6,024

6,998

16.2

31,685

34,324

8.3

International Traffic

107,554

125,400

16.6

530,435

619,961

16.9

MDE

Rionegro

107,554

125,400

16.6

530,435

619,961

16.9

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

852,790

828,652

(2.8)

4,216,654

4,021,865

(4.6)

MDE

Rionegro

641,940

623,074

(2.9)

3,155,874

3,003,572

(4.8)

EOH

Medellin

79,723

83,321

4.5

408,517

414,248

1.4

MTR

Monteria

81,096

71,382

(12.0)

389,487

350,192

(10.1)

APO

Carepa

18,547

16,506

(11.0)

85,520

78,389

(8.3)

UIB

Quibdo

25,460

27,371

7.5

145,571

141,140

(3.0)

CZU

Corozal

6,024

6,998

16.2

31,685

34,324

8.3









About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-may-2018-300661223.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

