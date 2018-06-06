ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2018

Note that the decline in passenger traffic at San Juan Airport reflects the impact of Hurricane Maria, which hit the island on September 21, 2017.

Passenger Traffic Summary















May % Chg

Year to Date % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 Mexico 2,552,127 2,665,172 4.4

13,108,545 14,061,979 7.3 Domestic Traffic 1,209,881 1,314,755 8.7

5,482,237 6,060,848 10.6 International Traffic 1,342,246 1,350,417 0.6

7,626,308 8,001,131 4.9 San Juan, Puerto Rico 732,411 710,605 (3.0)

3,831,935 3,264,857 (14.8) Domestic Traffic 648,469 643,154 (0.8)

3,375,694 2,951,109 (12.6) International Traffic 83,942 67,451 (19.6)

456,241 313,748 (31.2) Colombia 852,790 828,652 (2.8)

4,216,654 4,021,865 (4.6) Domestic Traffic 745,236 703,252 (5.6)

3,686,219 3,401,904 (7.7) International Traffic 107,554 125,400 16.6

530,435 619,961 16.9 Total Traffic 4,137,328 4,204,429 1.6

21,157,134 21,348,701 0.9 Domestic Traffic 2,603,586 2,661,161 2.2

12,544,150 12,413,861 (1.0) International Traffic 1,533,742 1,543,268 0.6

8,612,984 8,934,840 3.7

















Mexico Passenger Traffic















May % Chg

Year to Date % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 1,209,881 1,314,755 8.7

5,482,237 6,060,848 10.6 CUN Cancun 666,656 733,343 10.0

2,887,667 3,268,256 13.2 CZM Cozumel 7,688 11,585 50.7

47,266 60,698 28.4 HUX Huatulco 59,067 55,305 (6.4)

254,168 272,482 7.2 MID Merida 158,189 185,908 17.5

780,033 879,149 12.7 MTT Minatitlan 18,036 17,516 (2.9)

83,390 78,389 (6.0) OAX Oaxaca 60,655 64,457 6.3

291,473 338,713 16.2 TAP Tapachula 23,645 25,877 9.4

120,246 120,806 0.5 VER Veracruz 110,000 121,280 10.3

506,422 561,678 10.9 VSA Villahermosa 105,945 99,484 (6.1)

511,572 480,677 (6.0) International Traffic 1,342,246 1,350,417 0.6

7,626,308 8,001,131 4.9 CUN Cancun 1,284,817 1,290,911 0.5

7,165,756 7,513,129 4.8 CZM Cozumel 29,579 26,031 (12.0)

209,570 200,312 (4.4) HUX Huatulco 1,676 2,197 31.1

96,432 98,750 2.4 MID Merida 11,974 15,261 27.5

76,229 97,272 27.6 MTT Minatitlan 514 587 14.2

2,889 2,769 (4.2) OAX Oaxaca 3,770 6,190 64.2

27,618 40,588 47.0 TAP Tapachula 981 1,171 19.4

5,863 7,081 20.8 VER Veracruz 5,738 5,188 (9.6)

26,670 26,211 (1.7) VSA Villahermosa 3,197 2,881 (9.9)

15,281 15,019 (1.7) Traffic Total Mexico 2,552,127 2,665,172 4.4

13,108,545 14,061,979 7.3 CUN Cancun 1,951,473 2,024,254 3.7

10,053,423 10,781,385 7.2 CZM Cozumel 37,267 37,616 0.9

256,836 261,010 1.6 HUX Huatulco 60,743 57,502 (5.3)

350,600 371,232 5.9 MID Merida 170,163 201,169 18.2

856,262 976,421 14.0 MTT Minatitlan 18,550 18,103 (2.4)

86,279 81,158 (5.9) OAX Oaxaca 64,425 70,647 9.7

319,091 379,301 18.9 TAP Tapachula 24,626 27,048 9.8

126,109 127,887 1.4 VER Veracruz 115,738 126,468 9.3

533,092 587,889 10.3 VSA Villahermosa 109,142 102,365 (6.2)

526,853 495,696 (5.9)

















U.S. Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)















May % Chg

Year to Date % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 SJU Total 732,411 710,605 (3.0)

3,831,935 3,264,857 (14.8) Domestic Traffic 648,469 643,154 (0.8)

3,375,694 2,951,109 (12.6) International Traffic 83,942 67,451 (19.6)

456,241 313,748 (31.2)

















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















May % Chg

Year to Date % Chg 2017 2018

2017 2018 Domestic Traffic 745,236 703,252 (5.6)

3,686,219 3,401,904 (7.7) MDE Rionegro 534,386 497,674 (6.9)

2,625,439 2,383,611 (9.2) EOH Medellin 79,723 83,321 4.5

408,517 414,248 1.4 MTR Monteria 81,096 71,382 (12.0)

389,487 350,192 (10.1) APO Carepa 18,547 16,506 (11.0)

85,520 78,389 (8.3) UIB Quibdo 25,460 27,371 7.5

145,571 141,140 (3.0) CZU Corozal 6,024 6,998 16.2

31,685 34,324 8.3 International Traffic 107,554 125,400 16.6

530,435 619,961 16.9 MDE Rionegro 107,554 125,400 16.6

530,435 619,961 16.9 EOH Medellin - -



- -

MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 852,790 828,652 (2.8)

4,216,654 4,021,865 (4.6) MDE Rionegro 641,940 623,074 (2.9)

3,155,874 3,003,572 (4.8) EOH Medellin 79,723 83,321 4.5

408,517 414,248 1.4 MTR Monteria 81,096 71,382 (12.0)

389,487 350,192 (10.1) APO Carepa 18,547 16,506 (11.0)

85,520 78,389 (8.3) UIB Quibdo 25,460 27,371 7.5

145,571 141,140 (3.0) CZU Corozal 6,024 6,998 16.2

31,685 34,324 8.3



















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. ASUR is one of the top four emerging market companies in the transportation and transportation infrastructure sector included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Emerging Markets Index (DJSI EM). For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asur-announces-total-passenger-traffic-for-may-2018-300661223.html

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.

Related Links

http://www.asur.com.mx

