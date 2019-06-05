ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2019

MEXICO CITY, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2019 increased 8.6% when compared to May 2018. Passenger traffic rose 6.9% in Mexico, 9.3% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary















May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Mexico 2,665,172 2,848,990 6.9

14,061,979 14,563,229 3.6

Domestic Traffic 1,314,755 1,466,844 11.6

6,060,848 6,477,882 6.9

International Traffic 1,350,417 1,382,146 2.3

8,001,131 8,085,347 1.1

San Juan, Puerto Rico 710,605 776,383 9.3

3,264,857 3,829,801 17.3

Domestic Traffic 643,154 693,694 7.9

2,951,109 3,437,127 16.5

International Traffic 67,451 82,689 22.6

313,748 392,674 25.2

Colombia 828,652 941,985 13.7

4,021,865 4,578,218 13.8

Domestic Traffic 703,252 798,142 13.5

3,401,904 3,898,187 14.6

International Traffic 125,400 143,843 14.7

619,961 680,031 9.7

Total Traffic 4,204,429 4,567,358 8.6

21,348,701 22,971,248 7.6

Domestic Traffic 2,661,161 2,958,680 11.2

12,413,861 13,813,196 11.3

International Traffic 1,543,268 1,608,678 4.2

8,934,840 9,158,052 2.5





















Mexico Passenger Traffic

















May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Domestic Traffic 1,314,755 1,466,844 11.6

6,060,848 6,477,882 6.9

CUN Cancun 733,343 792,854 8.1

3,268,256 3,437,052 5.2

CZM Cozumel 11,585 20,852 80.0

60,698 79,459 30.9

HUX Huatulco 55,305 67,938 22.8

272,482 302,344 11.0

MID Merida 185,908 226,763 22.0

879,149 1,017,510 15.7

MTT Minatitlan 17,516 12,453 (28.9)

78,389 58,497 (25.4)

OAX Oaxaca 64,457 83,500 29.5

338,713 385,773 13.9

TAP Tapachula 25,877 31,163 20.4

120,806 150,177 24.3

VER Veracruz 121,280 122,445 1.0

561,678 555,526 (1.1)

VSA Villahermosa 99,484 108,876 9.4

480,677 491,544 2.3

International Traffic 1,350,417 1,382,146 2.3

8,001,131 8,085,347 1.1

CUN Cancun 1,290,911 1,327,014 2.8

7,513,129 7,594,936 1.1

CZM Cozumel 26,031 19,919 (23.5)

200,312 202,711 1.2

HUX Huatulco 2,197 2,891 31.6

98,750 97,694 (1.1)

MID Merida 15,261 13,645 (10.6)

97,272 90,278 (7.2)

MTT Minatitlan 587 659 12.3

2,769 3,035 9.6

OAX Oaxaca 6,190 9,737 57.3

40,588 56,587 39.4

TAP Tapachula 1,171 914 (21.9)

7,081 5,156 (27.2)

VER Veracruz 5,188 5,627 8.5

26,211 26,784 2.2

VSA Villahermosa 2,881 1,740 (39.6)

15,019 8,166 (45.6)

Traffic Total Mexico 2,665,172 2,848,990 6.9

14,061,979 14,563,229 3.6

CUN Cancun 2,024,254 2,119,868 4.7

10,781,385 11,031,988 2.3

CZM Cozumel 37,616 40,771 8.4

261,010 282,170 8.1

HUX Huatulco 57,502 70,829 23.2

371,232 400,038 7.8

MID Merida 201,169 240,408 19.5

976,421 1,107,788 13.5

MTT Minatitlan 18,103 13,112 (27.6)

81,158 61,532 (24.2)

OAX Oaxaca 70,647 93,237 32.0

379,301 442,360 16.6

TAP Tapachula 27,048 32,077 18.6

127,887 155,333 21.5

VER Veracruz 126,468 128,072 1.3

587,889 582,310 (0.9)

VSA Villahermosa 102,365 110,616 8.1

495,696 499,710 0.8





















Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)













May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

SJU Total 710,605 776,383 9.3

3,264,857 3,829,801 17.3

Domestic Traffic 643,154 693,694 7.9

2,951,109 3,437,127 16.5

International Traffic 67,451 82,689 22.6

313,748 392,674 25.2





















Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan















May % Chg

Year to date % Chg

2018 2019

2018 2019

Domestic Traffic 703,252 798,142 13.5

3,401,904 3,898,187 14.6

MDE Rionegro 497,674 578,881 16.3

2,383,611 2,817,461 18.2

EOH Medellin 83,321 84,467 1.4

414,248 419,264 1.2

MTR Monteria 71,382 78,531 10.0

350,192 390,782 11.6

APO Carepa 16,506 19,407 17.6

78,389 85,495 9.1

UIB Quibdo 27,371 29,960 9.5

141,140 147,174 4.3

CZU Corozal 6,998 6,896 (1.5)

34,324 38,011 10.7

International Traffic 125,400 143,843 14.7

619,961 680,031 9.7

MDE Rionegro 125,400 143,843 14.7

619,961 680,031 9.7

EOH Medellin - -



- -



MTR Monteria - -



- -



APO Carepa - -



- -



UIB Quibdo - -



- -



CZU Corozal - -



- -



Traffic Total Colombia 828,652 941,985 13.7

4,021,865 4,578,218 13.8

MDE Rionegro 623,074 722,724 16.0

3,003,572 3,497,492 16.4

EOH Medellin 83,321 84,467 1.4

414,248 419,264 1.2

MTR Monteria 71,382 78,531 10.0

350,192 390,782 11.6

APO Carepa 16,506 19,407 17.6

78,389 85,495 9.1

UIB Quibdo 27,371 29,960 9.5

141,140 147,174 4.3

CZU Corozal 6,998 6,896 (1.5)

34,324 38,011 10.7



































About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

