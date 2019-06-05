ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for May 2019

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic increased 6.9% in Mexico, 9.3% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B. de C.V.

Jun 05, 2019, 16:20 ET

MEXICO CITY, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for May 2019 increased 8.6% when compared to May 2018. Passenger traffic rose 6.9% in Mexico, 9.3% in Puerto Rico and 13.7% in Colombia.

This announcement reflects comparisons between May 1 through May 31, 2019 and 2018. As well as figures for 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary







May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Mexico

2,665,172

2,848,990

6.9

14,061,979

14,563,229

3.6

Domestic Traffic

1,314,755

1,466,844

11.6

6,060,848

6,477,882

6.9

International Traffic

1,350,417

1,382,146

2.3

8,001,131

8,085,347

1.1

San Juan, Puerto Rico

710,605

776,383

9.3

3,264,857

3,829,801

17.3

Domestic Traffic

643,154

693,694

7.9

2,951,109

3,437,127

16.5

International Traffic

67,451

82,689

22.6

313,748

392,674

25.2

Colombia

828,652

941,985

13.7

4,021,865

4,578,218

13.8

Domestic Traffic

703,252

798,142

13.5

3,401,904

3,898,187

14.6

International Traffic

125,400

143,843

14.7

619,961

680,031

9.7

Total Traffic

4,204,429

4,567,358

8.6

21,348,701

22,971,248

7.6

Domestic Traffic

2,661,161

2,958,680

11.2

12,413,861

13,813,196

11.3

International Traffic

1,543,268

1,608,678

4.2

8,934,840

9,158,052

2.5










Mexico Passenger Traffic










May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

1,314,755

1,466,844

11.6

6,060,848

6,477,882

6.9

CUN

Cancun

733,343

792,854

8.1

3,268,256

3,437,052

5.2

CZM

Cozumel

11,585

20,852

80.0

60,698

79,459

30.9

HUX

Huatulco

55,305

67,938

22.8

272,482

302,344

11.0

MID

Merida

185,908

226,763

22.0

879,149

1,017,510

15.7

MTT

Minatitlan

17,516

12,453

(28.9)

78,389

58,497

(25.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

64,457

83,500

29.5

338,713

385,773

13.9

TAP

Tapachula

25,877

31,163

20.4

120,806

150,177

24.3

VER

Veracruz

121,280

122,445

1.0

561,678

555,526

(1.1)

VSA

Villahermosa

99,484

108,876

9.4

480,677

491,544

2.3

International Traffic

1,350,417

1,382,146

2.3

8,001,131

8,085,347

1.1

CUN

Cancun

1,290,911

1,327,014

2.8

7,513,129

7,594,936

1.1

CZM

Cozumel

26,031

19,919

(23.5)

200,312

202,711

1.2

HUX

Huatulco

2,197

2,891

31.6

98,750

97,694

(1.1)

MID

Merida

15,261

13,645

(10.6)

97,272

90,278

(7.2)

MTT

Minatitlan

587

659

12.3

2,769

3,035

9.6

OAX

Oaxaca

6,190

9,737

57.3

40,588

56,587

39.4

TAP

Tapachula

1,171

914

(21.9)

7,081

5,156

(27.2)

VER

Veracruz

5,188

5,627

8.5

26,211

26,784

2.2

VSA

Villahermosa

2,881

1,740

(39.6)

15,019

8,166

(45.6)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,665,172

2,848,990

6.9

14,061,979

14,563,229

3.6

CUN

Cancun

2,024,254

2,119,868

4.7

10,781,385

11,031,988

2.3

CZM

Cozumel

37,616

40,771

8.4

261,010

282,170

8.1

HUX

Huatulco

57,502

70,829

23.2

371,232

400,038

7.8

MID

Merida

201,169

240,408

19.5

976,421

1,107,788

13.5

MTT

Minatitlan

18,103

13,112

(27.6)

81,158

61,532

(24.2)

OAX

Oaxaca

70,647

93,237

32.0

379,301

442,360

16.6

TAP

Tapachula

27,048

32,077

18.6

127,887

155,333

21.5

VER

Veracruz

126,468

128,072

1.3

587,889

582,310

(0.9)

VSA

Villahermosa

102,365

110,616

8.1

495,696

499,710

0.8










Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)






May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

SJU Total

710,605

776,383

9.3

3,264,857

3,829,801

17.3

Domestic Traffic

643,154

693,694

7.9

2,951,109

3,437,127

16.5

International Traffic

67,451

82,689

22.6

313,748

392,674

25.2










Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan







May

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2018

2019

2018

2019

Domestic Traffic

703,252

798,142

13.5

3,401,904

3,898,187

14.6

MDE

Rionegro

497,674

578,881

16.3

2,383,611

2,817,461

18.2

EOH

Medellin

83,321

84,467

1.4

414,248

419,264

1.2

MTR

Monteria

71,382

78,531

10.0

350,192

390,782

11.6

APO

Carepa

16,506

19,407

17.6

78,389

85,495

9.1

UIB

Quibdo

27,371

29,960

9.5

141,140

147,174

4.3

CZU

Corozal

6,998

6,896

(1.5)

34,324

38,011

10.7

International Traffic

125,400

143,843

14.7

619,961

680,031

9.7

MDE

Rionegro

125,400

143,843

14.7

619,961

680,031

9.7

EOH

Medellin

-

-

-

-

MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

828,652

941,985

13.7

4,021,865

4,578,218

13.8

MDE

Rionegro

623,074

722,724

16.0

3,003,572

3,497,492

16.4

EOH

Medellin

83,321

84,467

1.4

414,248

419,264

1.2

MTR

Monteria

71,382

78,531

10.0

350,192

390,782

11.6

APO

Carepa

16,506

19,407

17.6

78,389

85,495

9.1

UIB

Quibdo

27,371

29,960

9.5

141,140

147,174

4.3

CZU

Corozal

6,998

6,896

(1.5)

34,324

38,011

10.7
















About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S.A.B. de C.V.

