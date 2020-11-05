ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2020

On a YoY basis, passenger traffic decreased 44.9% in Mexico, 41.5% in Puerto Rico and 67.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that total passenger traffic for October 2020 decreased 50.1% when compared to October 2019. Passenger traffic decreased 44.9% in Mexico, 41.5% in Puerto Rico and 67.8% in Colombia, impacted by severe downturns in business and leisure travel stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This announcement reflects comparisons between October 1 through October 31, 2020 and from October 1 through October 31, 2019. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded for Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Mexico

2,478,834

1,365,772

(44.9)

28,262,695

12,914,498

(54.3)

Domestic Traffic

1,417,569

923,189

(34.9)

13,784,943

7,056,318

(48.8)

International Traffic

1,061,265

442,583

(58.3)

14,477,752

5,858,180

(59.5)

San Juan, Puerto Rico

658,632

385,608

(41.5)

7,730,812

3,891,401

(49.7)

Domestic Traffic

595,129

374,669

(37.0)

6,910,267

3,640,380

(47.3)

International Traffic

63,503

10,939

(82.8)

820,545

251,021

(69.4)

Colombia

1,037,040

333,465

(67.8)

9,844,591

3,155,193

(67.9)

Domestic Traffic

886,874

292,305

(67.0)

8,344,540

2,704,278

(67.6)

International Traffic

150,166

41,160

(72.6)

1,500,051

450,915

(69.9)

Total Traffic

4,174,506

2,084,845

(50.1)

45,838,098

19,961,092

(56.5)

Domestic Traffic

2,899,572

1,590,163

(45.2)

29,039,750

13,400,976

(53.9)

International Traffic

1,274,934

494,682

(61.2)

16,798,348

6,560,116

(60.9)

Since March 16, 2020, various governments have issued flight restrictions for different regions of the world to limit the breakout of the COVID-19 virus. With respect to the airports ASUR operates:

As announced on March 23, 2020, neither Mexico nor Puerto Rico have issued flight bans, to date. In Puerto Rico, the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) has accepted a request from the Governor of Puerto Rico that all flights bound to Puerto Rico land at LMM Airport, which is operated by ASUR's subsidiary Aerostar, and that all arriving passengers be screened by representatives of the Puerto Rico Health Department. On March 30, 2020, the Governor of Puerto Rico, through an executive order of indefinite term, imposed a two-week quarantine on all passengers arriving at the LMM Airport. Therefore, LMM Airport remains open and operating, albeit with substantially reduced flight and passenger volumes.

To further strengthen health controls on arrival, starting July 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico began implementing the following additional measures. All passengers must wear a mask, complete a mandatory flight declaration form from the Puerto Rico Health Department, and submit negative results of a PCR molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid having to undergo the two-week quarantine. Passengers can also opt to take the COVID-19 test in Puerto Rico (not necessarily at the airport), in order to be released from quarantine (estimated to take between 24-48 hours).

In Colombia, starting September 1, 2020, the following airports reestablished passenger commercial flights under the initial phase of the gradual connectivity plan announced by the Civil Aviation Authority: José María Córdova in Rionegro, Enrique Olaya Herrera in Medellín and Los Garzones in Montería. In addition, Carepa and Quibdó airports restarted operations on September 21, 2020, while Corozal airport restarted on October 2, 2020. International flights to Colombia resumed on September 21, 2020, albeit on a limited basis, as part of the gradual reactivation.  Passengers on incoming international flights must submit negative results of a COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of their departure to be allowed to board their flight and to enter the country.

In addition, passenger traffic in Mexico was affected by Hurricane Delta, which hit the Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane on October 13 and 14, 2020. Cancun Airport remained closed for 16 hours starting 10:00 p.m. on October 13 while Cozumel Airport closed for 22 hours starting 5:00 pm on the same day. On October 26, 2020, the Yucatan Peninsula was hit by Hurricane Zeta, a category 1 storm. Cancun airport remained open, while Cozumel Airport was closed for 19 hours starting 5:00 pm on October 26.

Mexico Passenger Traffic








October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

1,417,569

923,189

(34.9)

13,784,943

7,056,318

(48.8)

CUN

Cancun

758,707

591,005

(22.1)

7,462,241

4,091,857

(45.2)

CZM

Cozumel

11,085

4,967

(55.2)

158,887

51,338

(67.7)

HUX

Huatulco

57,042

30,620

(46.3)

632,923

244,504

(61.4)

MID

Merida

220,763

100,394

(54.5)

2,104,421

957,346

(54.5)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,173

6,680

(45.1)

117,488

51,212

(56.4)

OAX

Oaxaca

96,280

44,672

(53.6)

836,528

416,830

(50.2)

TAP

Tapachula

30,110

26,937

(10.5)

299,979

211,259

(29.6)

VER

Veracruz

125,608

62,207

(50.5)

1,161,016

543,366

(53.2)

VSA

Villahermosa

105,801

55,707

(47.3)

1,011,460

488,606

(51.7)

International Traffic

1,061,265

442,583

(58.3)

14,477,752

5,858,180

(59.5)

CUN

Cancun

1,011,657

419,731

(58.5)

13,682,731

5,452,097

(60.2)

CZM

Cozumel

14,750

10,857

(26.4)

301,342

165,060

(45.2)

HUX

Huatulco

1,943

365

(81.2)

109,602

78,726

(28.2)

MID

Merida

14,529

2,909

(80.0)

171,793

69,228

(59.7)

MTT

Minatitlan

441

439

(0.5)

6,428

2,706

(57.9)

OAX

Oaxaca

10,137

4,031

(60.2)

119,286

50,672

(57.5)

TAP

Tapachula

637

667

4.7

10,932

6,010

(45.0)

VER

Veracruz

5,378

1,608

(70.1)

57,727

19,890

(65.5)

VSA

Villahermosa

1,793

1,976

10.2

17,911

13,791

(23.0)

Traffic Total Mexico

2,478,834

1,365,772

(44.9)

28,262,695

12,914,498

(54.3)

CUN

Cancun

1,770,364

1,010,736

(42.9)

21,144,972

9,543,954

(54.9)

CZM

Cozumel

25,835

15,824

(38.7)

460,229

216,398

(53.0)

HUX

Huatulco

58,985

30,985

(47.5)

742,525

323,230

(56.5)

MID

Merida

235,292

103,303

(56.1)

2,276,214

1,026,574

(54.9)

MTT

Minatitlan

12,614

7,119

(43.6)

123,916

53,918

(56.5)

OAX

Oaxaca

106,417

48,703

(54.2)

955,814

467,502

(51.1)

TAP

Tapachula

30,747

27,604

(10.2)

310,911

217,269

(30.1)

VER

Veracruz

130,986

63,815

(51.3)

1,218,743

563,256

(53.8)

VSA

Villahermosa

107,594

57,683

(46.4)

1,029,371

502,397

(51.2)









Us Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)





October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

SJU Total

658,632

385,608

(41.5)

7,730,812

3,891,401

(49.7)

Domestic Traffic

595,129

374,669

(37.0)

6,910,267

3,640,380

(47.3)

International Traffic

63,503

10,939

(82.8)

820,545

251,021

(69.4)









Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan






October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2019

2020

2019

2020

Domestic Traffic

886,874

292,305

(67.0)

8,344,540

2,704,278

(67.6)

MDE

Rionegro

637,699

176,138

(72.4)

6,047,231

1,883,903

(68.8)

EOH

Medellin

96,810

54,411

(43.8)

898,458

329,343

(63.3)

MTR

Monteria

89,871

33,015

(63.3)

824,442

307,734

(62.7)

APO

Carepa

21,434

9,998

(53.4)

184,821

62,452

(66.2)

UIB

Quibdo

33,932

16,246

(52.1)

313,104

105,003

(66.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,128

2,497

(65.0)

76,484

15,843

(79.3)

International Traffic

150,166

41,160

(72.6)

1,500,051

450,915

(69.9)

MDE

Rionegro

150,166

41,160

(72.6)

1,500,051

450,915

(69.9)

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,037,040

333,465

(67.8)

9,844,591

3,155,193

(67.9)

MDE

Rionegro

787,865

217,298

(72.4)

7,547,282

2,334,818

(69.1)

EOH

Medellin

96,810

54,411

(43.8)

898,458

329,343

(63.3)

MTR

Monteria

89,871

33,015

(63.3)

824,442

307,734

(62.7)

APO

Carepa

21,434

9,998

(53.4)

184,821

62,452

(66.2)

UIB

Quibdo

33,932

16,246

(52.1)

313,104

105,003

(66.5)

CZU

Corozal

7,128

2,497

(65.0)

76,484

15,843

(79.3)

