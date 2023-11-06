ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.1% in Mexico and 16.8% in Puerto Rico and decreased 18.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.  (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2023 reached a total of 5.4 million passengers, representing a decrease of 0.4% compared to October 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.1% in Mexico and 16.8% in Puerto Rico 16.8%, while traffic in Colombia declined 18.8%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by domestic traffic of 8.6% and 14.5%, respectively, while international traffic increased 40.0% in Puerto Rico and declined 1.2% in Mexico. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods October 1 through October 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary






October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Mexico

3,231,109

3,362,122

4.1

32,203,025

35,843,465

11.3

Domestic Traffic

1,744,724

1,894,056

8.6

15,113,944

17,653,488

16.8

International Traffic

1,486,385

1,468,066

(1.2)

17,089,081

18,189,977

6.4

San Juan, Puerto Rico

731,835

854,665

16.8

8,446,828

10,131,639

19.9

Domestic Traffic

666,465

763,133

14.5

7,707,810

9,067,469

17.6

International Traffic

65,370

91,532

40.0

739,018

1,064,170

44.0

Colombia

1,459,510

1,184,726

(18.8)

13,507,777

12,195,955

(9.7)

Domestic Traffic

1,209,483

933,499

(22.8)

11,266,321

9,783,523

(13.2)

International Traffic

250,027

251,227

0.5

2,241,456

2,412,432

7.6

Total Traffic

5,422,454

5,401,513

(0.4)

54,157,630

58,171,059

7.4

Domestic Traffic

3,620,672

3,590,688

(0.8)

34,088,075

36,504,480

7.1

International Traffic

1,801,782

1,810,825

0.5

20,069,555

21,666,579

8.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic








October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,744,724

1,894,056

8.6

15,113,944

17,653,488

16.8

CUN

Cancun

1,010,502

1,070,713

6.0

8,687,227

9,924,505

14.2

CZM

Cozumel

17,222

17,663

2.6

148,660

160,255

7.8

HUX

Huatulco

75,147

57,572

(23.4)

727,229

676,010

(7.0)

MID

Merida

279,649

292,940

4.8

2,225,002

2,738,555

23.1

MTT

Minatitlan

8,522

12,023

41.1

82,750

109,308

32.1

OAX

Oaxaca

102,977

135,039

31.1

876,949

1,210,184

38.0

TAP

Tapachula

41,408

42,662

3.0

395,622

433,392

9.5

VER

Veracruz

108,180

137,705

27.3

1,010,657

1,294,757

28.1

VSA

Villahermosa

101,117

127,739

26.3

959,848

1,106,522

15.3

International Traffic

1,486,385

1,468,066

(1.2)

17,089,081

18,189,977

6.4

CUN

Cancun

1,404,465

1,387,565

(1.2)

16,126,304

17,150,415

6.4

CZM

Cozumel

30,082

24,712

(17.9)

400,649

381,626

(4.7)

HUX

Huatulco

1,435

4,077

184.1

66,534

84,499

27.0

MID

Merida

23,892

22,885

(4.2)

216,651

267,107

23.3

MTT

Minatitlan

560

453

(19.1)

10,101

6,698

(33.7)

OAX

Oaxaca

15,917

16,612

4.4

157,121

178,957

13.9

TAP

Tapachula

760

1,287

69.3

11,544

14,488

25.5

VER

Veracruz

7,347

7,819

6.4

77,664

82,536

6.3

VSA

Villahermosa

1,927

2,656

37.8

22,513

23,651

5.1

Traffic Total Mexico

3,231,109

3,362,122

4.1

32,203,025

35,843,465

11.3

CUN

Cancun

2,414,967

2,458,278

1.8

24,813,531

27,074,920

9.1

CZM

Cozumel

47,304

42,375

(10.4)

549,309

541,881

(1.4)

HUX

Huatulco

76,582

61,649

(19.5)

793,763

760,509

(4.2)

MID

Merida

303,541

315,825

4.0

2,441,653

3,005,662

23.1

MTT

Minatitlan

9,082

12,476

37.4

92,851

116,006

24.9

OAX

Oaxaca

118,894

151,651

27.6

1,034,070

1,389,141

34.3

TAP

Tapachula

42,168

43,949

4.2

407,166

447,880

10.0

VER

Veracruz

115,527

145,524

26.0

1,088,321

1,377,293

26.6

VSA

Villahermosa

103,044

130,395

26.5

982,361

1,130,173

15.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)




October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

SJU Total

731,835

854,665

16.8

8,446,828

10,131,639

19.9

Domestic Traffic

666,465

763,133

14.5

7,707,810

9,067,469

17.6

International Traffic

65,370

91,532

40.0

739,018

1,064,170

44.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan





October

% Chg

Year to date

% Chg

2022

2023

2022

2023

Domestic Traffic

1,209,483

933,499

(22.8)

11,266,321

9,783,523

(13.2)

MDE

Rionegro

889,951

685,794

(22.9)

8,340,340

7,257,828

(13.0)

EOH

Medellin

116,653

103,732

(11.1)

1,044,675

1,011,734

(3.2)

MTR

Monteria

142,732

95,054

(33.4)

1,299,393

1,033,465

(20.5)

APO

Carepa

22,575

17,022

(24.6)

222,202

168,958

(24.0)

UIB

Quibdo

35,823

29,690

(17.1)

308,067

290,871

(5.6)

CZU

Corozal

1,749

2,207

26.2

51,644

20,667

(60.0)

International Traffic

250,027

251,227

0.5

2,241,456

2,412,432

7.6

MDE

Rionegro

250,027

251,227

0.5

2,241,456

2,412,432

7.6

EOH

Medellin






MTR

Monteria

-

-

-

-

APO

Carepa

-

-

-

-

UIB

Quibdo

-

-

-

-

CZU

Corozal

-

-

-

-

Traffic Total Colombia

1,459,510

1,184,726

(18.8)

13,507,777

12,195,955

(9.7)

MDE

Rionegro

1,139,978

937,021

(17.8)

10,581,796

9,670,260

(8.6)

EOH

Medellin

116,653

103,732

(11.1)

1,044,675

1,011,734

(3.2)

MTR

Monteria

142,732

95,054

(33.4)

1,299,393

1,033,465

(20.5)

APO

Carepa

22,575

17,022

(24.6)

222,202

168,958

(24.0)

UIB

Quibdo

35,823

29,690

(17.1)

308,067

290,871

(5.6)

CZU

Corozal

1,749

2,207

26.2

51,644

20,667

(60.0)

About ASUR
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

