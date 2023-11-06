ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for October 2023

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.1% in Mexico and 16.8% in Puerto Rico and decreased 18.8% in Colombia

MEXICO CITY, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR), ASUR, a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, today announced that passenger traffic for October 2023 reached a total of 5.4 million passengers, representing a decrease of 0.4% compared to October 2022.

Passenger traffic increased year-on-year by 4.1% in Mexico and 16.8% in Puerto Rico 16.8%, while traffic in Colombia declined 18.8%. Passenger traffic growth in Mexico and Puerto Rico was mainly driven by domestic traffic of 8.6% and 14.5%, respectively, while international traffic increased 40.0% in Puerto Rico and declined 1.2% in Mexico. Passenger traffic in Colombia was negatively affected by the suspension of operations of two local airlines since the beginning of 2023.

This announcement reflects comparisons between the periods October 1 through October 31, 2023 and 2022. Transit and general aviation passengers are excluded from traffic measures in Mexico and Colombia.

Passenger Traffic Summary













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Mexico 3,231,109 3,362,122 4.1

32,203,025 35,843,465 11.3 Domestic Traffic 1,744,724 1,894,056 8.6

15,113,944 17,653,488 16.8 International Traffic 1,486,385 1,468,066 (1.2)

17,089,081 18,189,977 6.4 San Juan, Puerto Rico 731,835 854,665 16.8

8,446,828 10,131,639 19.9 Domestic Traffic 666,465 763,133 14.5

7,707,810 9,067,469 17.6 International Traffic 65,370 91,532 40.0

739,018 1,064,170 44.0 Colombia 1,459,510 1,184,726 (18.8)

13,507,777 12,195,955 (9.7) Domestic Traffic 1,209,483 933,499 (22.8)

11,266,321 9,783,523 (13.2) International Traffic 250,027 251,227 0.5

2,241,456 2,412,432 7.6 Total Traffic 5,422,454 5,401,513 (0.4)

54,157,630 58,171,059 7.4 Domestic Traffic 3,620,672 3,590,688 (0.8)

34,088,075 36,504,480 7.1 International Traffic 1,801,782 1,810,825 0.5

20,069,555 21,666,579 8.0

Mexico Passenger Traffic













October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,744,724 1,894,056 8.6

15,113,944 17,653,488 16.8 CUN Cancun 1,010,502 1,070,713 6.0

8,687,227 9,924,505 14.2 CZM Cozumel 17,222 17,663 2.6

148,660 160,255 7.8 HUX Huatulco 75,147 57,572 (23.4)

727,229 676,010 (7.0) MID Merida 279,649 292,940 4.8

2,225,002 2,738,555 23.1 MTT Minatitlan 8,522 12,023 41.1

82,750 109,308 32.1 OAX Oaxaca 102,977 135,039 31.1

876,949 1,210,184 38.0 TAP Tapachula 41,408 42,662 3.0

395,622 433,392 9.5 VER Veracruz 108,180 137,705 27.3

1,010,657 1,294,757 28.1 VSA Villahermosa 101,117 127,739 26.3

959,848 1,106,522 15.3 International Traffic 1,486,385 1,468,066 (1.2)

17,089,081 18,189,977 6.4 CUN Cancun 1,404,465 1,387,565 (1.2)

16,126,304 17,150,415 6.4 CZM Cozumel 30,082 24,712 (17.9)

400,649 381,626 (4.7) HUX Huatulco 1,435 4,077 184.1

66,534 84,499 27.0 MID Merida 23,892 22,885 (4.2)

216,651 267,107 23.3 MTT Minatitlan 560 453 (19.1)

10,101 6,698 (33.7) OAX Oaxaca 15,917 16,612 4.4

157,121 178,957 13.9 TAP Tapachula 760 1,287 69.3

11,544 14,488 25.5 VER Veracruz 7,347 7,819 6.4

77,664 82,536 6.3 VSA Villahermosa 1,927 2,656 37.8

22,513 23,651 5.1 Traffic Total Mexico 3,231,109 3,362,122 4.1

32,203,025 35,843,465 11.3 CUN Cancun 2,414,967 2,458,278 1.8

24,813,531 27,074,920 9.1 CZM Cozumel 47,304 42,375 (10.4)

549,309 541,881 (1.4) HUX Huatulco 76,582 61,649 (19.5)

793,763 760,509 (4.2) MID Merida 303,541 315,825 4.0

2,441,653 3,005,662 23.1 MTT Minatitlan 9,082 12,476 37.4

92,851 116,006 24.9 OAX Oaxaca 118,894 151,651 27.6

1,034,070 1,389,141 34.3 TAP Tapachula 42,168 43,949 4.2

407,166 447,880 10.0 VER Veracruz 115,527 145,524 26.0

1,088,321 1,377,293 26.6 VSA Villahermosa 103,044 130,395 26.5

982,361 1,130,173 15.0

US Passenger Traffic, San Juan Airport (LMM)









October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 SJU Total 731,835 854,665 16.8

8,446,828 10,131,639 19.9 Domestic Traffic 666,465 763,133 14.5

7,707,810 9,067,469 17.6 International Traffic 65,370 91,532 40.0

739,018 1,064,170 44.0

Colombia Passenger Traffic Airplan











October % Chg

Year to date % Chg 2022 2023

2022 2023 Domestic Traffic 1,209,483 933,499 (22.8)

11,266,321 9,783,523 (13.2) MDE Rionegro 889,951 685,794 (22.9)

8,340,340 7,257,828 (13.0) EOH Medellin 116,653 103,732 (11.1)

1,044,675 1,011,734 (3.2) MTR Monteria 142,732 95,054 (33.4)

1,299,393 1,033,465 (20.5) APO Carepa 22,575 17,022 (24.6)

222,202 168,958 (24.0) UIB Quibdo 35,823 29,690 (17.1)

308,067 290,871 (5.6) CZU Corozal 1,749 2,207 26.2

51,644 20,667 (60.0) International Traffic 250,027 251,227 0.5

2,241,456 2,412,432 7.6 MDE Rionegro 250,027 251,227 0.5

2,241,456 2,412,432 7.6 EOH Medellin













MTR Monteria - -



- -

APO Carepa - -



- -

UIB Quibdo - -



- -

CZU Corozal - -



- -

Traffic Total Colombia 1,459,510 1,184,726 (18.8)

13,507,777 12,195,955 (9.7) MDE Rionegro 1,139,978 937,021 (17.8)

10,581,796 9,670,260 (8.6) EOH Medellin 116,653 103,732 (11.1)

1,044,675 1,011,734 (3.2) MTR Monteria 142,732 95,054 (33.4)

1,299,393 1,033,465 (20.5) APO Carepa 22,575 17,022 (24.6)

222,202 168,958 (24.0) UIB Quibdo 35,823 29,690 (17.1)

308,067 290,871 (5.6) CZU Corozal 1,749 2,207 26.2

51,644 20,667 (60.0)

About ASUR

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V. (ASUR) is a leading international airport operator with a portfolio of concessions to operate, maintain and develop 16 airports in the Americas. This comprises nine airports in southeast Mexico, including Cancun Airport, the most important tourist destination in Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America, and six airports in northern Colombia, including Medellin international airport (Rio Negro), the second busiest in Colombia. ASUR is also a 60% JV partner in Aerostar Airport Holdings, LLC, operator of the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport serving the capital of Puerto Rico, San Juan. San Juan's Airport is the island's primary gateway for international and mainland-US destinations and was the first, and currently the only major airport in the US to have successfully completed a public–private partnership under the FAA Pilot Program. Headquartered in Mexico, ASUR is listed both on the Mexican Bolsa, where it trades under the symbol ASUR, and on the NYSE in the U.S., where it trades under the symbol ASR. One ADS represents ten (10) series B shares. For more information, visit www.asur.com.mx.

SOURCE Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.