ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission

MEXICO CITY, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A.B. de C.V.(NYSE: ASR; BMV: ASUR) (ASUR), a leading international airport group with operations in Mexico, the U.S. and Colombia, announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on ASUR's website, www.asur.com.mx.

Investors can receive a printed copy of the report free of charge by calling The Bank of New York Mellon at 1-212-815-2838.