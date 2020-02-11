Asurint and Fleetworthy Solutions Announce Strategic Partnership

MADISON, Wis., Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move geared towards helping give fleets more viable and beneficial options, Asurint and Fleetworthy Solutions have joined forces as best-in-class service and solution providers for the transportation industry. Asurint is a leading provider of technology-enabled pre-employment background screening and drug testing services. A substantial percentage of the nation's top transportation fleets trust Asurint with their full suite of DOT solutions including criminal screening, drug testing and occupational health services, and motor vehicle records. Fleetworthy Solutions provides DOT and Safety Compliance services and technology solutions. Together, Asurint and Fleetworthy will be able to offer needed assistance and guidance on mandated transportation safety and regulatory compliance to a broader market. Both teams are excited to get to work providing world-class, joint solutions for commercial motor carriers.

"In the transportation industry, Asurint knows there is nothing more critical than speed and accuracy when it comes to hiring safe, quality drivers. Asurint's unique background screening technology, paired with Fleetworthy Solutions' unparalleled expertise in DOT and safety compliance services equate to a higher standard when it comes to putting the right drivers on the road across North America. I am excited for this new partnership and what Fleetworthy and Asurint can do together to provide new and existing clients the chance to hire smarter, safer and faster than ever before." – Gregg Gay, CEO, Asurint

The transportation industry stands to benefit greatly from the strategic partnership announced. With today's highly tech-enhanced fleets and transportation management systems, every decision must be considered with technology, hardware, and data in mind. Thankfully, both Asurint and Fleetworthy Solutions are companies that design all their services and products with those aspects built in. Asurint's fast and compliant background screening services help carriers hire safe drivers and get them on the road sooner. Asurint also brings to the partnership a catalogue of integrations with world-class ATS providers helping to streamline the onboarding process. Fleetworthy Solutions brings to the partnership a large menu of their own top-notch telematics integrations granting a single source of data for easier compliance management. Further, their network of strategic partners and offerings make driver onboarding more streamlined with compliance in mind from the start. Additionally, they're one of the industry's top providers of Driver Qualification File Management services – a boon to fleets already working in bootstrapped environments.

"Fleetworthy Solutions is excited to get to work providing joint solutions to our customers and the broader market with the help of Asurint. Their longstanding performance and growth in the industry along with their expertise help position Fleetworthy to continue to be a high-value partner to commercial motor carriers. Asurint and Fleetworthy stand ready together to help carriers face the barrage of incoming challenges that their HR and Safety teams will face in the new era of trucking." – Michael Precia, CEO, Fleetworthy Solutions

The partnership is another way that both companies are working to grow, provide value, and offer additional options to their market and customers. This is yet another sign of how industry influencers are moving to shape the future of the world of transportation.

Current customers interested in taking advantage of the newly formed strategic partnership should reach out to their respective Account contacts at either Asurint or Fleetworthy. Those looking to become new customers of either company can inquire as normal.

With the ongoing struggle of driver recruitment, carrier fleets are often looking for better solutions. This strategic partnership is positioned to be that "better solution" for world-class transportation HR, Safety, Compliance, and Recruitment teams.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done; solving problems and reducing anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand.

About Fleetworthy

Fleetworthy Solutions, Inc. provides compliance services to owners and operators of truck fleets that take them 'Beyond compliant'. Fleetworthy combines exceptional client service, advanced technologies, and more than 30 years of transportation industry expertise to make sure that drivers and assets are 'fleet-worthy'. The company helps private fleets, for-hire carriers, and third-party logistics companies of all sizes surpass compliance of federal, state, and local regulations and streamline processes to reduce costs and mitigate risks.

