Asurint's Exclusive Partnership With Compeat Adds Full-Service Integration for Background Screening

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurint, a leading pre-employment background screening solutions provider, announced today that hiring managers can now order and review background checks within Compeat's restaurant management software, Hire™, with a simple integration. Hire is part of Compeat's integrated restaurant accounting, back office, workforce and intelligence management software, which is a restaurant-specific, paperless platform that allows operators to recruit, evaluate, track, hire and onboard employees.

The integration between both companies will allow hiring managers of the hospitality industry to quickly and easily streamline their hiring process in a notoriously fast-paced field. Compeat initially announced their exclusive partnership for background screenings with Asurint in December.

"Everyone in the hospitality industry knows you have to hire fast and hire smart to keep up with demand," said Gregg Gay, co-founder and CEO of Asurint. "I am excited to announce this integration with Compeat, as it enables hiring managers with long lists of candidates to screen to save time by initiating background screening services directly from the Hire software portal. This creates greater efficiencies so that managers can get on with their day and the many tasks they have to complete."

"Compeat is thrilled to partner with Asurint to offer our customers yet another tool to further streamline the hiring and onboarding process through a single point of contact," stated Jeff Stone, CEO of Compeat. "We selected Asurint as our partner for background check integration due to their industry-leading technology and extensive experience in the staffing industry. Their services allow Compeat customers to feel confident that they are consistently hiring the best candidates and provide the added assurance that they are in compliance with labor laws."

About Asurint

Asurint provides technology-enabled, customizable background screening solutions for HR recruitment teams that result in faster turnaround times and more comprehensive records than traditional single county searches – eliminating the manual-intensive labor of background screenings. Its approach also seamlessly integrates with existing applicant tracking system software to give an end-to-end view of the hiring cycle and create a more efficient workflow. With Asurint, the HR industry can shorten their hiring cycle and onboard the best talent for their organizations. Learn more at www.asurint.com/partners.

About Compeat

Compeat offers the most comprehensive and innovative all-in-one restaurant management software available for the restaurant industry. With over 34 years of industry experience, Compeat is the largest provider of integrated accounting, back office, workforce and business intelligence solutions designed to improve the profitability of restaurant operators nationwide. Our product portfolio includes Hire, Labor Management and Compliance, Schedule, Payroll, Accounting, Inventory, Recipes, Prep and Ordering, Logbook, Event Management, Intelligence, Manager and Employee Mobile Apps and third-party integrations, including over 70 Point of Sale partners. Learn more at www.compeat.com.

