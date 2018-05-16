Asurion Awarded 2018 Achievement in Customer Excellence

Confirmit's ACE Awards program honors companies' commitments and distinct contributions to achieving universal customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award demonstrates Asurion's dedication to listening to the Voice of the Customer to identify ways to enhance the customer experience.

"At Asurion, we thrive on constantly innovating to provide best-in-class customer experience," said Abbie Taylor, Asurion vice president of Customer Experience. "Our recent digital enhancements are part of our continuous innovation, and incorporating direct customer input is invaluable to the process. We're proud that our customer-first culture is being recognized by Confirmit for a fifth consecutive year."

"We are delighted to honor Asurion with a 2018 Confirmit ACE Award as they have proven time and again their prowess in the Customer Experience field," said Ken Østreng, President and CEO of Confirmit. "Their exemplary customer program demonstrates an innovative approach to understanding their audience, as well as a profound commitment to improving their business based on what they have heard from their clientele."

About Confirmit ACE Awards

The ACE (Achievement in Customer Excellence) Awards program was established in 2005 to recognize outstanding achievement in customer excellence. Receiving a Confirmit ACE Award is a distinct honor that demonstrates both rigorous application of customer experience processes and outstanding performance as measured by those processes. All Confirmit customers are eligible for Confirmit ACE Awards for their company, business units, or segments of a business. To be eligible for a 2018 Confirmit ACE Award, organizations must have conducted one or more Voice of the Customer surveys between January 1 and December 31, 2017. Qualifying performance is determined by a combination of customer satisfaction mean scores and top-box rating percentages maintained during at least a 6-month period during the eligibility period. For more information on awards criteria, visit www.confirmit.com/ace-awards.

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, Salvador, and Tokyo.

Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Airways, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, Dow Chemical, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Morehead Associates, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, Sony Mobile Communications, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

About Asurion

Asurion helps more than 300 million people around the world unlock their technology's untapped potential. We create innovative technology solutions that help keep consumers connected, from comprehensive protection to smart tech help that redefines expertise. Partnering with leading wireless carriers, retailers and pay-tv providers, Asurion's 17,000 employees deliver a seamless, award-winning customer experience, anticipating their needs and providing tailored services reachable within one touch.

