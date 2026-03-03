Asurion Collaborates with Amazon to Expand Complete Protect Offering, Delivering More Value Across the Product Ownership Journey

Asurion Complete Protect Adds Cybersecurity Protection and Enhanced Product Care Services, Giving Amazon Shoppers Greater Post-Purchase Confidence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion announced significant enhancements to Asurion Complete Protect , its all-in-one protection plan that covers Amazon-eligible purchases across electronics, appliances, furniture, and household categories under a single monthly subscription. Asurion Complete Protect now includes Norton 360 Deluxe cybersecurity protection, in-person tech services at nearly 700 uBreakiFix by Asurion locations nationwide, a $100 annual product care credit for select categories, and the ability to file a claim immediately, with no waiting period.

These enhancements transform Asurion Complete Protect from a traditional protection plan into a comprehensive product care service. The offering now supports customers throughout their entire ownership journey — from device setup and everyday tech support to ongoing digital security — delivering value not just when something breaks, but every day.

What's Included in Asurion Complete Protect

Asurion Complete Protect continues to provide protection for eligible products purchased in Amazon's stores, including coverage for mechanical and electrical failures as well as accidental damage for portable items, while adding new benefits designed to deliver value from day one. Price and core plan features remain the same, including $0 service fees and a $5,000 annual claim limit.

Asurion Complete Protect now delivers even more value:

Norton 360 Deluxe provides comprehensive cybersecurity, including advanced AI-powered scam protection that helps identify phishing attempts, malicious links, and potential fraud before customers engage. The offering also includes antivirus, malware, and ransomware protection, along with a secure VPN for private browsing and coverage for up to five devices at no additional cost.

means no 30-day waiting period for new subscribers. In-person tech services at nearly 700 uBreakiFix by Asurion locations include no-cost device tune-ups and performance checks, virus removal services, device cleaning for phones, PCs and gaming consoles, and data recovery for mobile and non-mobile devices.

at nearly 700 uBreakiFix by Asurion locations include no-cost device tune-ups and performance checks, virus removal services, device cleaning for phones, PCs and gaming consoles, and data recovery for mobile and non-mobile devices. A $100 annual product care credit for eligible services tied to furniture and major appliances purchased in Amazon's stores helps customers maintain and protect larger household investments through offerings like installation and setup, haul-away and recycling, and maintenance and cleaning kits.

The monthly price of $16.99 will remain unchanged for existing and new subscribers. All existing Complete Protect subscribers will receive the new benefits.

Elevating the Product Journey

"We have consistently evolved Complete Protect to meet changing customer expectations," said John Leonard, Senior Vice President of Enterprise at Asurion. "Asurion and Amazon share a deep commitment to customer obsession, and these latest enhancements reflect that alignment. We recognize that the product journey extends well beyond the point of purchase — spanning setup, maintenance, and ongoing care. By combining protection, cybersecurity, and in-person support within a single plan, we're making it simpler for customers to manage and protect the tech devices and other Amazon purchases they depend on."

For more information on Asurion Complete Protect, including the newest enhancements, visit: asurion.com/amazon/complete-protect/.

About Asurion

Asurion is the leading global tech care company providing protection, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for all the technology in consumers' lives. With thousands of experts ready to help whenever and wherever, Asurion proudly cares for millions of customers with thousands of different devices. Asurion provides world-class customer experiences that keep tech running. As the Chief Technology Officer of the home™, we deliver seamless, intelligent care for nearly every connected device in the home — from phones to major appliances and everything in between. Asurion is ready to help however you need it — online, over the phone, in your neighborhood, or even at your doorstep. We are a partner to the largest enterprise brands, serving over 100 clients. For more information, visit asurion.com.

SOURCE Asurion