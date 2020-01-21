Asurion Earns Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index for Second Consecutive Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion, the global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology, announced today that they received a perfect score of 100 on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) for a second consecutive year.

The Corporate Equality Index is the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation. Asurion is one of five Nashville-based companies and one of seven Tennessee-based companies to earn a perfect score on the CEI this year. It joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year.

"Our employees are what set Asurion apart, and it's important that they feel empowered to bring their full selves to work. We prioritize building an inclusive culture that embraces each of our team member's diverse backgrounds and contributions," said Nikki Smith-Bartley, Vice President and Special Counsel for Diversity and Inclusion at Asurion. "We are honored to again be named a best place to work for the LGBTQ community by the Human Rights Campaign."

Asurion continues to prioritize and develop policies and activities that reinforce our commitment to LGBTQ inclusion. This includes, but is not limited to:

Ensuring transgender medical coverage is an option provided through insurance carriers;

Adding a domestic partner insurance stipend to allow coverage for both same and opposite gender domestic partners;

Adding gender expression, gender identity and sexual orientation in our Equal Opportunity Employment Commission statement;

Releasing a gender transition guide for our leaders, human resources team and employees to ensure a successful transition at work;

Hosting an active Pride employee resource group, whose mission is to foster an inclusive workplace while helping recruit, develop and retain top LGBTQ talent at Asurion; and

Creating and hosting education sessions, called Active Ally, for employees, which teach inclusive language and help employees navigate scenarios that could pop up at work.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do -- it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation ranking is the latest of many awards recognizing Asurion's culture and workplace. Asurion has been certified A Great Place to Work® for the last three consecutive years; named a Top Workplace in the Nashville area for the past four years in a row; and was recognized as a Best Place to Work in IT by Computerworld in 2019.

To learn more about Asurion or to join our team, visit us at https://careers.asurion.com/.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our 19,000 employees help nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

SOURCE Asurion

