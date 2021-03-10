Asurion Home+ Launches Easy Porch Pickup and Quick Ship of Your Tech

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global tech care company Asurion announced today that its Asurion Home+ smart home protection and support plan now offers easy, more convenient shipping options for your covered tech devices that need repair. This is just one of many features recently added to Asurion Home+ – including same-day tablet repairs and claim reimbursements in as fast as 30 minutes after a claim is approved – to help customers get back up and running quickly with their tech.

Need your laptop fixed but don't want to leave your house? With Asurion Home+, after your claim is approved you can box your laptop and have a UPS driver pick it up on your doorstep as soon as the next business day. Need to send in your broken tablet for cracked screen repair, but don't want the hassle of boxing it up? No sweat. Once your claimed is approved, simply drop off your device unboxed at one of nearly 5,000 The UPS Store® locations nationwide and show your return QR code. The UPS Store packing experts will package and ship your device to Asurion.

"We know our customers are busy. When things go wrong with their tech, the last thing they want to do is stop their lives to get their devices fixed," said Mike Dolezal, Asurion Vice President of Home Technology Innovation. "People are balancing more than ever before. With our new easy ship options make their lives a little easier with more convenient pickup and drop off locations. They don't even need to leave their homes."

Asurion Home+ combines tech protection coverage for all your most important personal home tech with fast Expert help for those devices in the method of your choice – from the comfort of your couch or through our network of stores. When the devices that matter most stop working, Asurion Home+ provides repairs, replacements and support for the home tech you own now or add in the future – including TVs and laptops, tablets, smart watches, gaming systems, smart home assistants and more – regardless of the brand, where or when you purchased it. Asurion Home+ services include fast and easy repairs; U.S.-based 24/7 Expert tech help via online chat or phone; and friendly in-person help at any of the more than 600 uBreakiFix stores nationwide at no additional cost for covered services.

Asurion Home+ is backed by Asurion's 25 years of tech protection experience repairing and replacing more than 90 million devices nationwide. The company's helpful, easy-to-talk-to Experts help customers with everything from setting new devices to troubleshooting the tech that worked perfectly yesterday but can't seem to "connect" today. The company has nearly 300 million customers globally, and already serves more than 3.5 million customers in the connected home space.

To learn more, visit asurion.com/homeplus.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our team of 10,000 Experts helps nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

