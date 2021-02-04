Asurion Home+ Launches Fast Claims Reimbursements Through PayPal, Venmo and More

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion Home+ tech protection and support customers can now receive their approved claim reimbursements in as quickly as 30 minutes after their claim is approved.

Tech care company Asurion announced today that it can now provide Asurion Home+ customers with same-day reimbursements through PayPal, Venmo or direct-to-debit. These new options are being made possible through PayPal's Hyperwallet payouts service. Check reimbursement also will continue to be available.

Asurion Home+ combines protection for your home tech along with fast, flexible support. When the tech that matters most stops working, Asurion Home+ repairs, replaces and provides support for all the favorite home tech you own now or in the future – including TVs and laptops, tablets, smart watches, gaming systems, smart home assistants and more. Depending on the customer's device and location, sometimes Asurion Home+ provides claims reimbursement in lieu of device repair or a direct replacement device. The reimbursement then allows the customer to purchase a replacement device on their own.

"We advanced the industry by creating Asurion Home+ to provide fast repair, replacement and support for customers' home tech devices. In today's on-demand culture, we wanted to couple our services with a reimbursement system to match the speed," said Mike Dolezal, Asurion Vice President of Home Technology Innovation. "People don't want to wait days or even weeks to have their claim reimbursed so they can go purchase a replacement device. By partnering with PayPal, we can now put the money back in our customers' pockets quickly."

Connect, Protect and Enjoy Your Home Tech

Industry reports show the average U.S. household has invested nearly $4,000 in connected tech. For a low monthly fee of $24.99, Asurion Home+ protects the thousands of dollars customers have invested in their home tech. Regardless of the make or model, customers can protect and support their home entertainment, home office and smart devices, wearables and more.

Services include fast and easy repairs; U.S.-based 24/7 Expert tech help via online chat or phone; and friendly in-person help at any of the nearly 600 uBreakiFix stores nationwide at no additional cost. If your home tech breaks down, we'll fix it, repair it, or reimburse you for it – fast.

Asurion Home+ is available at Asurion.com and at uBreakiFix stores nationwide. To learn more, visit asurion.com/homeplus.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our team of 10,000 Experts helps nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

