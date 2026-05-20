Asurion Launches NEXT Event Series, Provides Update on Growth Strategy

Event series spotlights innovation and capabilities enabling more seamless, connected experiences for the modern home

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion, the global leader in technology care, support, and protection, today launched Asurion NEXT, a new event series designed to showcase the innovation, platforms, and capabilities driving more seamless, connected experiences for the modern home and powering the company's next phase of growth.

"As technology has become more essential to how people live, it is also becoming more complex, fragile, and interdependent," said Guru Gowrappan, Chief Executive Officer of Asurion. "At Asurion NEXT, we demonstrate how our technology works seamlessly so people can live without interruption. With AI as our foundation and expansion into new verticals, our strategy is focused on delivering simpler experiences for customers across the full technology ecosystem and creating more value for our partners through connected, end-to-end support."

The inaugural NEXT event brought together teams from across the company to show how Asurion is evolving its model to meet changing customer expectations, moving beyond traditional protection programs toward more integrated, end-to-end experiences that span setup, support, and repair.

Through demonstrations, conversations, and real customer scenarios, Asurion brought to life how it is:

Connecting experiences across the full device lifecycle

Embedding AI to deliver more personalized support

Building unified platforms that enable simpler, more seamless interactions

Looking ahead, the bi-annual NEXT event series will continue to highlight progress against Asurion's strategy and how the company is delivering meaningful impact for customers and partners.

A Clear Path to Accelerated Growth

At the event, Gowrappan also provided an update on the company's growth strategy, focused on:

Expanding routes to market through deeper, more integrated partnerships across the technology ecosystem

Evolving Asurion's product portfolio to deliver simpler, faster, and more connected customer experiences

Extending capabilities across the full lifecycle of technology ownership

Leveraging AI as a core differentiator to enable more intelligent, seamless support

Since joining in October 2025, Gowrappan has accelerated Asurion's next phase of growth by aligning the company around a more connected, customer-centric model and investing in the platforms and capabilities needed to support it at scale.

In December 2025, the company announced the planned acquisition of Domestic & General, one of the largest appliance care providers across the UK and Europe, extending Asurion's reach across the full technology and appliance ecosystem. The company also recently signed a major partnership with a global OEM, extending Asurion's tech care capabilities into the consumer PC category, a large and growing market with tens of millions of active devices in the U.S.

"Our strategy reflects our commitment to delivering meaningful outcomes for both our customers and our partners," added Gowrappan. "Asurion NEXT was launched to showcase all of our progress and demonstrate that we are not just evolving our business, we are building the platform that will shape the future of tech care."

About Asurion

Asurion is the leading global tech care company providing protection, repair, replacement, and 24/7 support for all the technology in consumers' lives. With thousands of experts ready to help whenever and wherever, Asurion proudly cares for millions of customers with thousands of different devices. Asurion provides world-class customer experiences that keep tech running. As the Chief Technology Officer of the home™, we deliver seamless, intelligent care for nearly every connected device in the home — from phones to major appliances and everything in between. Asurion is ready to help however you need it — online, over the phone, in your neighborhood, or even at your doorstep. We are a partner to the largest enterprise brands, serving over 100 clients. For more information, visit asurion.com.

SOURCE Asurion