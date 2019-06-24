Asurion Named to Computerworld 2019 List of 100 Best Places to Work in IT

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global and local hackathons. Project-based reskilling and role evolution to keep tech skills fresh. On-site massage days. These are just a few of the things that have contributed to Asurion, the global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology, being recognized as a 2019 Best Places to Work in IT by IDG's Computerworld.

This is the second consecutive year in which Asurion made the list, ranking #4 among large organizations for creating challenging and rewarding career development opportunities for its technology staff while also providing great benefits and compensation. Computerworld also ranked Asurion #9 for career development. We're the only Nashville-based company to make the list.

Our cross-functional tech teams are driven by a culture of collaboration and entrepreneurialism. Each team integrates product, design and IT disciplines to work together toward one singular goal of improving our customer's experience. Teams are empowered to innovate and test ideas and are entrusted to make decisions to drive improvements in speed, reliability and efficiency. This framework also provides employees with greater career challenges and opportunities for growth.

"Our tech employees are empowered to take ownership in developing solutions to real business problems," said Barry Vandevier, Asurion Chief Operating Officer. "This ownership mindset allows employees to drive tangible impact across our organization and really grow their careers with us. We are pleased that Computerworld has again recognized this by honoring Asurion among the 100 Best Places to Work in IT."

The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by IDG's Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of lT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.

"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."

The Computerworld list of 2019 Best Places to Work in IT list is the latest of many awards recognizing Asurion's culture and workplace. Earlier this month we were listed as one of Forbes America's Best-in-State Employers 2019 for the state of Tennessee; we've been certified A Great Place to Work® for the last two consecutive years; and were named a Top Workplace in the Nashville area for the past four years in a row. Earlier this year Asurion received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the nation's premier benchmarking survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality, administered by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation.

