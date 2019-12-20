Asurion, uBreakiFix Recognized for New Gold Standard in High-Quality Mobile Device Repair

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurion , the global leader in helping people unlock the potential of technology, and uBreakiFix , one of the largest consumer tech repair retailers in North America, are teaming up with wireless industry group CTIA to validate the high quality of both companies' phone repairs.

More than 3,200 uBreakiFix- and Asurion-certified repair technicians that provide phone repairs at uBreakiFix stores, customers' homes, workplaces or coffee shops are getting certified under CTIA's new Wireless Industry Service Excellence (WISE) Technician and Retail Certification programs. The certification provides customers with peace of mind that their phones are repaired to the highest standards for service quality and technical skill.

"No one understands the value that people put on staying connected more than Asurion and uBreakiFix. We are passionate about helping customers keep their tech running smoothly, and we are committed to providing the highest quality repair when it's not," said Amy Orem, Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Asurion. "Certifying our technicians in the industry's best practices for diagnosing and repairing devices represents one more way we can be a hero for our customers."

Asurion- and uBreakiFix-certified repair technicians are professionally trained using manufacturer-grade tools, tests and processes to return devices to like-new condition. uBreakiFix, recently acquired by Asurion, provides walk-in repair and come-to-you options for a wide variety of mobile devices and consumer electronics. As an authorized service provider for both Samsung and Google, uBreakiFix provides Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel customers with manufacturer-backed, same-day repair service.

"uBreakiFix has always been committed to the highest level of quality and providing the best service in the industry," said uBreakiFix Co-founder and CEO Justin Wetherill. "Having our stores and technicians certified through CTIA will give consumers peace of mind that repairs will meet or exceed industry standards."

Commitment to Service Quality, Skill and Customer Service

Technicians who complete the WISE Technician and WISE Retail Certification Program complete a training curriculum and pass an extensive online exam and then advance to a hands-on skills test. The training curriculum provides a comprehensive background in smartphone repair including parts identification, repair tools, diagnostics, device disassembly and reassembly, and guidance for handling the lithium-ion batteries in today's smartphones. Technicians must renew their certification annually to ensure they stay current on advances in the aftercare of wireless devices.

CTIA represents the U.S. wireless communications industry and the companies throughout the mobile ecosystem that enable Americans to lead a 21st century connected life. As longstanding members of CTIA, both Asurion and uBreakiFix have played a leadership role in helping to develop the CTIA's WISE Certification program standards for technicians and retailers across the U.S.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and Canada. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as the exclusive walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the uBreakiFix brand, leadership, and franchise model. For more information, visit http://www.ubreakifix.com.

About Asurion

Asurion helps people protect, connect and enjoy the latest tech – to make life a little easier. Every day our 19,000 experts help nearly 300 million people around the world solve the most common and uncommon tech issues. We're just a call, tap, click or visit away for everything from getting a same-day replacement of your smartphone, to helping you stream or connect with no buffering, bumps or bewilderment. We think you should stay connected and get the most from the tech you love… no matter the type of tech or where you purchased it. Learn more at Asurion.com.

SOURCE Asurion

Related Links

https://www.asurion.com

