Asurity Advisors Welcomes Mortgage and Regulatory Compliance Expert Ellen Rose as Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Advisors™, a leading provider of regulatory risk and compliance consulting services to the mortgage and financial services industries, is proud to welcome Ellen Rose as Senior Advisor. Ellen brings over 40 years of comprehensive experience in mortgage banking, including both residential and commercial lending and servicing, along with a vast regulatory compliance consulting background across financial services.

Andy Sandler, Founder and CEO of Asurity said, "Ellen's exceptional track record and expertise in mortgage regulatory compliance and risk management make her a tremendous asset to the team as we continue to grow and provide our clients the expertise needed to thrive in today's complex regulatory environment."

"We are thrilled to have Ellen join us," said Grace Brasington, Executive Managing Director of Asurity Advisors. "Her depth of experience, strategic vision, and passion for excellence make Ellen a remarkable addition to Asurity Advisors cadre of experts."

Prior to joining Asurity Advisors, Ellen worked extensively in senior roles for advisory firms. Early in her career, she held executive roles with Shearson American Express in California and Merrill Lynch on Wall Street. She has assisted banks in opening mortgage subsidiaries and led teams in all facets of the mortgage banking industry. She turned to consulting in 1994 as she joined Bayview Financial Trading Group and assisted financial services companies with mergers and acquisitions. Ellen also assisted numerous large financial institutions in regulatory compliance matters during the mortgage crisis.

Throughout her distinguished career, Ellen has provided expert guidance across a wide range of business lines, including mortgage, deposit services, auto lending and leasing, credit card services, small business and commercial lending, and personal lending. Known for her strategic insights and practical solutions, she excels at assisting businesses—from large banks to emerging Fintechs—navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and risk management.

In her new role as Senior Advisor, Ellen's experience in risk management, data analytics, process improvement, and regulatory compliance are valuable assets in driving Asurity Advisors' mission of delivering innovative, best-in-class services and solutions to its clients.

"I am excited to join Asurity Advisors and contribute to a team known for its deep industry expertise and commitment to delivering cutting-edge compliance and risk management solutions," said Ellen. "Grace has assembled an excellent team that deeply cares about helping clients. With the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, I look forward to leveraging my experience to help clients solve business challenges, implement strategic changes, and position themselves for long-term success."

