Asurity® Announces Integration of Propel™ and RegCheck® with Wilqo™'s Production Optimization Platform, Charlie

WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Mortgage Group, Inc. a subsidiary of Asurity Technologies, LLC (together "Asurity"), an innovator in the design and development of mortgage lending compliance software, is pleased to announce the integration of its Propel™ and RegCheck® solutions with Wilqo™'s ground-breaking Product Optimization Platform (POP), "Charlie." The integration combines the industry's most modern technology platforms to deliver a seamless, efficient and compliant mortgage loan generation process.

Charlie, Wilqo's recently launched POP, is revolutionizing the mortgage industry by providing a comprehensive solution for lenders wanting to optimize throughput, ensure accuracy, and close more loans, all while providing a transparent and simple process for their borrowers, partners, and staff. Charlie features a unified mortgage operating system (POS + LOS + task management + workflow + more) with no record locking, a web-based design, smart automation, non-linear workflow, actionable analytics, and much more.

As a Wilqo preferred provider, Asurity's Propel and RegCheck offerings simplify the mortgage document generation process, allowing users to create comprehensive document packages in a matter of seconds; ensuring comprehensive compliance leveraging Asurity's widely recognized regulatory expertise; and providing a straightforward and cohesive integration experience utilizing sophisticated APIs.

Lance Reese, CEO of Wilqo stated, "Our collaboration with Asurity underscores our commitment to identifying and delivering innovative solutions that streamline mortgage lending operations for our clients. The integration with Propel and RegCheck enhances Charlie's capabilities, offering users a powerful toolset that will get loans done quickly, accurately, and in full compliance."

Asurity's RegCheck is a best-in-class SaaS solution that enables loan officers and compliance specialists to expedite loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. RegCheck features compliance testing across HOEPA, Federal HPML, Initial APR, TRID, ECOA, as well as other state, federal, and investor requirements; a detailed calculation methodology to understand if a test has passed or failed, as well as downloadable and readily understandable reports. And, Propel provides lenders with an intuitive, flexible digital mortgage document generation platform featuring low- to no-code document creation, an easily configurable forms library containing a full collection of compliant forms covering federal, state and local regulations.

Julia Sweeney, Executive Vice President of Software Products at Asurity, commented, "The integration of Propel and RegCheck with Wilqo's Charlie platform is a game-changer for our clients. By combining our advanced compliance and document generation capabilities with Wilqo's robust Production Optimization Platform, we are empowering lenders to operate more efficiently and with greater confidence in their compliance. This partnership represents our commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide seamless, reliable solutions that meet the dynamic needs of the mortgage industry. We at Asurity are looking forward to working closely with Wilqo to deliver an exceptional experience for its lender clients."

For more information on Propel and RegCheck visit www.asurity.com. To demo the Charlie integration, contact Franci Webster at [email protected] or 202.765.2150.



About Asurity

Asurity Technologies, LLC delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Propel™, a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; RegCheck®, a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS; RiskExec®, a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; and Asurity Advisors™, helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit asurity.com.

About Wilqo™

Wilqo delivers a modern solution for lenders wanting to optimize throughput, ensure accuracy, and close more loans, all while providing a transparent and simple process for their borrowers, partners, and staff. Our cloud-native Production Optimization Platform (POP) breaks the lending process down to discrete tasks at the atomic level for each loan. We automate every step in the loan manufacturing process, prioritize those activities that need human intervention, and provide actionable insights into where lenders are making (or losing) money across the entire enterprise. The result: a better experience for everyone + a lower cost to produce a closed loan.

Wilqo was founded by mortgage industry insiders who have worked with the technical constraints faced by lenders for decades.

