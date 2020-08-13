Asurity Announces The Launch Of RiskExec's Proprietary Fair Servicing Module

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RiskExec adds Fair Servicing into its leading reporting and analysis platform for HMDA, CRA, and Fair Lending.

Loan servicing practices are becoming ever more critical in the world of COVID-19 loan forbearance and modification. To aid lenders and loan servicers in navigating these challenges, RiskExec is launching a cutting-edge compliance module dedicated to Fair Servicing this month. RiskExec Fair Servicing is specially configured to help lenders and servicers manage complex loan forbearances and modifications authorized under the 2020 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

RiskExec is a comprehensive web-based compliance reporting and analysis platform that automates Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA), Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), redlining analysis, and fair lending compliance processes. Developed by Asurity, a company at the forefront of delivering end-to-end products and services for the mortgage lending market, RiskExec monitors borrower treatment and manages regulatory compliance obligations for lenders.

"We are very proud to add Fair Servicing to our product suite, making us the most integrated fair lending compliance solution on the market," said Dr. Anurag Agarwal, Founder, President and Chief Architect of RiskExec. "Compliance is very complicated. Our clients must react quickly to the evolving compliance landscape, and RiskExec's rapid development process keeps them current."

To learn more about Fair Servicing or to schedule a demo, please contact VP of Business Development, Christopher Gray, at [email protected] or call (617) 735-0475.

About Asurity

Asurity delivers compliance focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, and fair lending, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. In 2020, the company earned HousingWire's Tech100 Award, celebrating innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries—the third year in a row that Asurity received the honor. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

SOURCE Asurity

Related Links

http://www.asurity.com

