Asurity Receives HousingWire Tech100 Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HousingWire's annual Tech100 Award, celebrating the 100 most innovative technology companies serving the mortgage and real estate industries, once again recognized Asurity for its market-leading mortgage-tech software products.

Due to the quality and extent of innovation in these sectors, HousingWire has noted the increasing level of competition for gaining this highly sought-after recognition: "After the uncertainty and unpredictability of last year, we expected a greater adoption of technology. However, these 100 real estate and mortgage companies took digital disruption to a whole new level and propelled a complete digital revolution, leaving a digital legacy that will impact borrowers, clients and companies for years to come," said Brena Nath, HousingWire's HW+ Managing Editor.

"At Asurity, we are honored to be selected as a recipient of HousingWire's Tech100 award for the fourth consecutive year," said Andy Sandler, CEO, Asurity. "In 2020, our team faced unprecedented challenges and rapidly adapted, continuing the development of innovative solutions while maintaining quality service levels for our valued clients. We are energized by the challenge of continuing to build cutting-edge software products that fuse exceptional compliance standards with state-of-the-art features designed to drive efficiencies and enable business outcomes."

Asurity delivers compliance-driven products and solutions tailored for the mortgage lending market, serving over 200 clients including half of the nation's top 25 mortgage lenders. Asurity's product suite includes RiskExec, providing data analytics and regulatory reporting capabilities to help lenders manage their fair servicing, fair lending, HMDA, and CRA performance and related regulatory compliance obligations; AsurityDocs, delivering compliant mortgage document packages for home purchase loans, home equity lines of credit, and loan servicing tailored to satisfy regulatory requirements across all 50 states; and, recently launched, RegCheck, a loan compliance software tool with API, dashboard, and interactive UI capabilities.

About Asurity

Asurity delivers compliance-focused products and solutions to the mortgage lending industry. Asurity's offerings include RiskExec, a reporting and analytics platform for HMDA, CRA, redlining, fair lending, and fair servicing, and AsurityDocs, a leading solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages. For additional information, please visit www.asurity.com .

