Asurity Technologies® Expands Its Ecosystem of Financial Services Regulatory Offerings by Establishing Asurity Advisors, LLC

Asurity

08 Feb, 2024, 10:30 ET

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity"), a leader in consumer lending compliance software, announced it has expanded its ecosystem with the establishment of Asurity Advisors, a separate business unit focused on meeting the advisory needs of financial institutions.

Asurity Advisors' experienced team of subject matter experts are dedicated to guiding banks, fintechs and other enterprises through the complexities of regulatory compliance, mitigating enterprise risks, and managing organizational change. Across these categories a broad array of specific service offerings will be available including, CMS reviews, fair and responsible banking advisory and analytics (HMDA, CRA modernization, Small Business Lending/1071), meeting the $10 billion threshold, and operational reviews/process improvements. In addition, the team stands ready to deliver outsourced services enabling institutions to meet pressing and time sensitive compliance requirements such as data integrity reviews, scrubs, and regulatory submissions. 

From the start, Asurity has been at the forefront of banking innovation, combining regulatory expertise with SaaS technology to help automate and streamline compliance processes. With its expansion into advisory services, Asurity now has the additional talent and specialized resources to comprehensively address the challenges facing all types of lenders.

Andy Sandler, Founder and CEO of Asurity, stated, "Since founding Asurity in 2015 our team has been focused on building an industry leading RegTech financial services business, one which has grown to include award-winning software products RiskExec, Propel, and RegCheck. Recently, our focus has been on recruiting to Asurity a team of top financial services and mortgage industry compliance and risk professionals who are laser focused on helping to build our software products, and on the delivery of efficient and cost-effective advisory services to financial institutions, independent mortgage companies and fintechs.  Market demand for our advisory services has exceeded expectations.  As a result, we decided now is the time to launch Asurity Advisors, a business unit dedicated to meeting financial institution advisory needs. Software and services team members will continue to actively participate in Asurity thought leadership initiatives including the Fair Lending Forum and RiskExec Connect."

"The launch of Asurity Advisors marks a pivotal moment in Asurity's commitment to guiding clients through the evolving regulatory compliance landscape," said Grace Brasington, Senior Managing Director at Asurity Advisors. "I am proud to lead a team that not only has years of real-world industry experience and expertise, but exemplifies integrity, and client-centricity. Backed by their knowledge and years of experience, this extraordinary team stands ready to deliver actionable, innovative solutions to our clients' most pressing needs."

Dr. Anurag Agarwal, President of RiskExec, added, "I am thrilled with the launch of Asurity Advisors. Expanding our advisory service offerings further advances our organization's holistic approach and commitment to delivering unparalleled services and solutions to our clients."

For more information on Asurity Advisors, visit www.asurity.com/advisory-services or email [email protected].

About Asurity Technologies® LLC
Asurity Technologies, LLC (Asurity.com) delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Asurity Advisors, helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies; RiskExec®, a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA;  Propel™, a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; and RegCheck®, a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit www.asurity.com.

