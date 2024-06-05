Asurity®'s Mortgage Compliance Leader Karol Villavicencio Named 2024 MBA Newslink Tech All-Star

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asurity Technologies, LLC ("Asurity®") today announced that Karol Villavicencio, Director of RegCheck® Operations and Product Management, has been named a recipient of the prestigious 2024 MBA NewsLink Tech All-Star Award.

Karol Villavicencio

Since 2002, the MBA NewsLink Tech All-Star Awards have recognized and celebrated outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to mortgage technology. The award promotes mortgage industry practitioners who have driven exemplary innovation and overall sector advancement. Whether through the creation of groundbreaking products, the implementation of cutting-edge methods, the establishment of new standards, or other notable achievements, recipients of this award are celebrated leaders in the field.

"Receiving the 2024 MBA NewsLink Tech All-Star Award is humbling," said Karol. "I am honored to be recognized among such an esteemed group of colleagues, and this award only reaffirms my commitment to driving innovation, operational efficiencies, positive change, and technological advancement within our industry."

In her current role as a mortgage technology compliance leader at Asurity, Karol oversees operations and product management for RegCheck, Asurity's best-in-class Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution that enables loan officers and compliance specialists to accelerate loan closings with greater confidence and accuracy. Pairing the advantages of automation with extensive domain expertise, RegCheck rapidly identifies root cause compliance failures in mortgage loan applications and pinpoints the specific data gaps that need to be addressed throughout the loan origination process, accelerating processing timelines, reducing errors, as well as making loans more serviceable and saleable.

Julia Sweeney, EVP of Software Products, Asurity commented, "Karol's recognition as a 2024 MBA NewsLink Tech All-Star Award recipient is a testament to her exceptional leadership and relentless pursuit of excellence in mortgage technology. Her dedication to innovation has not only propelled RegCheck forward, but she has notably had a significant impact on defining the new MISMO compliance data standard for the industry. We are incredibly proud of Karol's accomplishments and honored to have her as a valued member of the Asurity team."

This award is the latest in accolades Karol has received. In May 2023, she was a recipient of HousingWire's Top 2023 Rising Stars Award .

For more information about Karol Villavicencio or RegCheck, contact us at [email protected] or visit www.asurity.com .

About Asurity

Asurity Technologies, LLC delivers compliance-focused services and solutions to the mortgage and consumer lending industries. Asurity's ecosystem of service and SaaS products includes: Propel™ , a highly configurable solution for the dynamic preparation of compliant mortgage document packages; RegCheck® , a mortgage loan compliance solution which runs comprehensive checks against loan-level data pulled from any integrated LOS; RiskExec® , a state-of-the-art reporting and analytics platform helps lenders meet demanding regulatory requirements for fair lending and CRA; and Asurity Advisors™ , helping institutions mitigate regulatory, operational, and compliance risks while enhancing efficiencies.

Asurity is owned by its principals and employees, and operates without the constraints of a public company or private equity ownership. For more information about Asurity and its suite of regulatory compliance services and products, visit asurity.com .

