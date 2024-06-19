ASU's business school offers new, innovative undergraduate degrees

The W. P. Carey School of Business introduces bachelor's degree in artificial intelligence in business and bachelor's degree in financial technology

TEMPE, Ariz., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with rapid innovations in business and technology, the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University is launching several new programs for students seeking to make their mark in developing industries. Two new Bachelor of Science programs, one in artificial intelligence (AI) in business and the other in financial technology, will be offered at ASU starting this fall.

"Just as innovative businesses rapidly adapt to meet new market imperatives, business schools need to meet changing student and employer needs," said Ohad Kadan , Charles J. Robel Dean and W. P. Carey Distinguished Chair in Business. "The new bachelor's degree programs offer students the opportunity to develop alongside emerging industries — making them ready to jumpstart their careers when they graduate."

Bachelor's degree in AI in business allows students to launch careers with vital skills

As AI's role in business operations becomes increasingly significant, there is a growing demand for professionals with combined expertise in AI and business. The newly announced bachelor's degree in AI in business will train a workforce that can leverage AI mindfully toward meaningful value creation within an organization. The goal of this program, offered on ASU's Tempe campus, is to equip students with the necessary technical AI and business skills required to succeed in the constantly evolving landscape of technology and information systems.

"Successful AI strategies require not only technical skills but also business skills and knowledge to manage and implement AI within an organization," said Michele Pfund , senior associate dean of undergraduate programs.

Pei-yu (Sharon) Chen , chair of the Department of Information Systems, explains the new W. P. Carey program is unique because "students learn not just how the technology works, but how to deploy it successfully within a business, and we give them opportunities to practice these skills in an organizational setting under the guidance of world-class business faculty and leaders."

The Bachelor of Science in Artificial Intelligence in Business program aims to cultivate a highly skilled workforce proficient in thoughtfully applying AI across various industries and sectors. Students who earn the degree are well-positioned for careers in a variety of fields, including roles as data analysts, machine learning engineers, AI strategists and program managers, business consultants, and product managers.

Learn more about W. P. Carey's bachelor's degree in AI in business program .

Bachelor's degree in financial technology meets demand in growing industry

Financial technology, commonly referred to as fintech, is a rapidly growing field that has revolutionized financial services. The permeation of technology into traditional banks and financial services firms has led to more efficient, convenient, and accessible financial products for consumers and businesses alike. Further, the use of technology in the provision of financial services has opened opportunities for innovation across the financial sector.

In the fintech program offered on ASU's Polytechnic campus, students will gain insight into key concepts, technologies, and industry trends. They will analyze and evaluate the opportunities and challenges presented by innovations in the delivery of financial services. The new financial technology curriculum will build on the traditional business core with courses in finance, programming, and machine learning, preparing students to work in broad functional areas across the fintech ecosystem.

"The market need for fintech professionals is driven by innovation within traditional financial institutions, increasing digitization of financial services, the need for financial inclusion, and an increasing focus on regulatory compliance," said Laura Lindsey , director of the Department of Finance and Cutler Family Endowed Professor. "W. P. Carey students who complete the fintech curriculum will graduate ready to fill and lead in these roles."

Graduates will be equipped to contribute throughout the financial services landscape, including developing payment systems, improving security in financial transactions, and leveraging data to automate investment decisions, often using cutting-edge technologies like machine learning and blockchain. Potential roles include financial analysts, financial examiners, risk specialists, software developers, and more.

Learn more about W. P. Carey's new bachelor's degree in financial technology .

