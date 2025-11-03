Ultra-slim, rugged, and ready for seamless industrial automation

KEY POINTS

Ultra-slim durability: Fanless, IP66-rated design with space-saving narrow bezels for industrial reliability and readiness

Fanless, IP66-rated design with space-saving narrow bezels for industrial reliability and readiness Efficient power: Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with up to 50%-better graphics and 20%-lower power use for stable 24/7 operation

Intel® Core™ Ultra processors with up to 50%-better graphics and 20%-lower power use for stable 24/7 operation Industrial versatility : Three panel sizes, each with four LAN ports, six USB, and dual M.2 slots for flexible installation and easy expansion

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS IoT, a global leader in AIoT solutions, today announced the launch of its first APC series industrial panel PCs — the APC-125U series.. Featuring an ultra-slim, fanless design with an IP66-rated flat front and powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra 5 125U processors with integrated NPU, the all-new series offers advanced performance and reliability for industrial HMI, MES, and control applications.

Smarter industrial performance

ASUS IoT Launches APC-125U Ultra-Slim Panel PC Series

Powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra platform, APC-125U series delivers up to 50%-improved graphics performance with integrated Intel Arc Xe-LPG graphics, ensuring smoother data visualization, faster HMI responsiveness, and increased overall efficiency. Its energy-efficient design lowers power consumption by up to 20%, enabling stable 24/7 operation in critical environments.

Engineered for seamless integration

Engineered for industrial connectivity, the APC-125U series provides a rich set of I/O including four LAN ports — two with 2.5GbE for bandwidth-intensive tasks like machine vision and real-time monitoring — plus six USB and two COM ports for seamless device integration. With dual M.2 slots (B-key and E-key), users can easily scale and customize the system via ASUS IoT modular I/O expansion, optimizing flexibility for evolving industrial needs.

Measuring around just 50mm deep and with ultra-narrow 22mm bezels, the APC-125U series offers 15-, 17-, and 21.5-inch industrial P-CAP touchscreens in 4:3 and 16:9 formats — perfect for space-constrained installations. Its rugged aluminum housing and IP66-rated front panel ensure durability and easy deployment in harsh or humid environments.

Combining performance, durability, and scalability, the powerful, versatile new APC-125U series empowers smarter, more efficient industrial automation.

About ASUS IoT

ASUS IoT is a sub-brand of ASUS dedicated to the creation of incredible solutions in the fields of AI and IoT. Our mission is to become a trusted provider of embedded systems and a partner in the AIoT solutions ecosystem. ASUS IoT strives to deliver best-in-class products and services across diverse vertical markets – providing convenient and efficient environments for people everywhere.

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

