ASUS Presents In Search of Incredible: Transcendence at CES 2024

ASUS also lifted the veil on several innovative products, including the revolutionary Zenbook Duo (2024), the world's first 14-inch dual-screen OLED laptop, and the ZenScreen Fold OLED, the world's first portable display with a folding OLED display. AI-powered laptops featuring the brand-new AI-enabled Intel Core™ Ultra or AMD Ryzen™ 8040 Series processors include ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED, ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, and the all-new ASUS Vivobook S series.

In the world of wearables users can look forward to embarking on a visual revolution with the cutting-edge ASUS AirVision M1 glasses, a new innovation at the forefront of wearable Multi-monitor experiences.

A wide range of AI-powered commercial products was introduced including the ASUS NUC 14 Pro, which serves as a worthy successor to Intel's NUC series and was engineered for unparalleled productivity and performance in a compact format. Featuring Intel Core Ultra processors, extensive connectivity, and versatile display options, the NUC 14 Pro series ensures seamless computing experiences in diverse work environments. Other business solutions newly designed to address customer's pain points were the ultra-quiet ASUS Fanless Chromebox CF40 and the redesigned ASUS ExpertBook B5 and ASUS ExpertCenter D5, D7, and D9. The new ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is our first ExpertBook series Chromebook, and also the world's first Intel Core Ultra-powered Chromebook Plus

For gamers, the new TUF Gaming A16 and F16 laptops were announced, as well as a major upgrade of the 2023 TUF Gaming A15 laptop. These laptops are equipped with the Intel Core HX or AMD 8000 series processors and GeForce RTX™ 40 series Laptop GPUs. Also new to the TUF Gaming stable are the Z790-BTF WiFi and GeForce RTX 40 Series BTF White graphics card, and the BTF White OC Edition motherboards.

Speaking at the event, ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu underscored the company's leading role in driving innovation. "This year we have not only continued our remarkable journey toward sustainability, but we have also leveraged our technological expertise in the field of AI and strategic alliances and partnerships, to create innovative solutions in the fields of consumer, commercial, gaming. With the dawning of a new age of AI-assisted technologies, ASUS is continuously striving to use this expertise and improve the user experience of every user."

For those attending the event in Las Vegas, the on-site products featured during the virtual launch event, including those in the separate Republic of Gamers (ROG) CES virtual launch event, will be available for an exclusive hands-on experience at The Venetian Expo, Meeting Room #3102, from January 8 to January 11, 2024.

A commitment to quality and sustainability

ASUS will reinforce its commitment to quality and with its 2024 consumer and commercial laptops, subjecting them to rigorous MIL-STD 810H US military-grade testing for durability. This extensive testing reflects the company's dedication to providing long-lasting value and exceptional user experiences.

The launch event not only unveiled the company's latest technological innovations but also emphasized its unwavering commitment to sustainable practices. Under the theme In Search of Incredible: Transcendence, ASUS highlighted its robust ESG initiatives, integrating sustainability across products, operations, and carbon-offset services. ASUS aims for a net-zero enterprise, and the recent designation as an EPEAT Climate+ Champion serves as recognition of its initiatives and emphasizes a proactive stance in environmental stewardship. By setting ambitious near-term science-based emissions reduction targets, as validated by the esteemed SBTi, it also showcases its determination to mitigate climate impact. ASUS Carbon Partner Services, recently launched in Taiwan with ExpertBook B9403 and ExpertCenter D9, redefines business contributions to carbon neutrality, offering impactful solutions through verified and high-quality carbon-credits, and empowering customers to reduce their environmental impact.

The ASUS commitment to sustainability has earned global recognition, including acknowledgment by the Financial Times as a Climate Leader in Asia-Pacific and inclusion in the Corporate Knights Clean 200 Index. As a pioneer in sustainable technology, ASUS has a history of groundbreaking initiatives, such as the world's first carbon-neutral laptop, Bamboo-series laptops, and the recent launch of its first carbon-neutral verified business laptop in 2022.

The company actively incorporates recycled materials in manufacturing and packaging, utilizing over 1,600 tonnes of PCR plastic since 2017 and over 20,000 tonnes of recycled paper in 2022. ASUS's commitment to reducing environmental impact is evident in its recycling of over 40,000 tonnes of e-waste since 2019. The result is that revenue from eco-friendly products exceeded 87.2% of qualified revenue in 2022, highlighting continued progress towards a circular economy to minimize environmental impact.

Introducing AI-powered laptops and an expanded product portfolio

The recent strategic move by ASUS to acquire Intel's Next Unit of Computing (NUC) product line marks a pivotal moment in the company's ongoing expansion of its AI and IoT R&D capabilities. This acquisition positions ASUS to enter key markets, including industrial, commercial, and prosumer segments, solidifying its role as a leading technology solutions provider.

ASUS showcased an impressive lineup of innovative products, demonstrating the company's unwavering commitment to pushing conventional boundaries and delivering innovative technology solutions. AI-powered laptops feature the latest advancements in computing with Intel Core Ultra processors. These processors enable users to seamlessly manage complex workloads, enhance productivity, and benefit from advanced security measures. These devices represent more than just laptops; they signify a new era of intuitive and efficient computing designed to meet the diverse needs of modern consumers and professionals.

Emphasizing the transformative impact of its product portfolio, ASUS highlighted its dedication to delivering exceptional experiences that go beyond conventional constraints. The company envisions a future where intelligent, heartfelt, and joyful smart living is accessible to all, with a strong emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and user-centric design.

The event also underscored the company's integration of AI within its consumer and commercial laptop lineup, enabling users to achieve a seamless computing experience and an enhanced work-life balance. The incorporation of Intel Unison creates a unified platform, seamlessly connecting across different devices such as PCs, laptops, tablets and smartphones, facilitating effortless navigation and access to files and applications from any location.

The Intel Core Ultra Processor, equipped with an AI-focused Neural Processing Unit (NPU), serves as a powerhouse for accelerating AI workloads and running cloud-based AI programs, resulting in exceptional performance while prioritizing energy efficiency. This advancement contributes to prolonging the battery's lifespan, aligning with a more environmentally friendly approach.

With these cutting-edge technologies, users can anticipate faster content generation, simplified data analysis, streamlined multitasking, and enhanced security, ushering in an era of unprecedented computing capabilities and possibilities.

SHOWCASE: LAPTOP INNOVATION

ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024): Dual-screen innovation

The revolutionary Zenbook Duo (2024) is the world's first AI-powered 14-inch dual-screen laptop1, equipped with two identical OLED touchscreens. With its detachable full-size Bluetooth® ASUS ErgoSense keyboard and touchpad, this incredible device has a user-centric design that rewrites the rule book for on-the-go versatility. This Intel Evo™ Edition laptop expertly combines multitasking versatility with superb mobility in a 2.98 lbs.-light2 package.

The dual full-size 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED 16:10 displays are joined by a lay-flat 180° hinge to instantly expand the visual workspace to up to a massive 19.8 inches, which thanks to the integrated kickstand and detachable keyboard can be used in vertical or horizontal orientations for several versatile user modes — Laptop, Dual Screen, Desktop or Sharing mode — controlled by the intuitive ASUS ScreenXpert software. The rechargeable keyboard can be detached to allow full use of the visual workspace or be placed on the lower display for a traditional clamshell laptop experience. Zenbook Duo (2024) maximizes productivity and play throughout the day with up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 processor with an integrated NPU for AI acceleration, 32 GB of LPDDR5x memory, up to a 2 TB PCIe® 4.0 SSD, a fast-charging and long-lifespan 75 Wh battery, and a Harman Kardon-certified Dolby Atmos® audio system. The NPU delivers low-latency AI computing, accelerating multitasking to make Zenbook Duo (2024) highly efficient for work, creativity or entertainment. And with the huge screen real estate, users can effortlessly run all their favorite productivity apps — and keep them in view — at the same time. Zenbook Duo (2024) is designed with sustainability and durability in mind. It incorporates a variety of recycled materials, and is durability tested to US MIL-STD-810H standards to maximize the device's lifespan.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (Q533B), ASUS Vivobook S series: Powerful, stylish and easy to use

Another highlight for the consumer segment is this year's update for the ASUS Vivobook series, which encompasses an impressive lineup of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED and the ASUS Vivobook S series, offering exceptional performance and cutting-edge features for various user needs.

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED offers seamless creativity and gaming with cutting-edge components: up to an Intel Core 9 Ultra processor with an integrated NPU AI engine, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with a low-latency MUX switch, 24 GB DDR5 RAM, and a 2 TB NVMe® SSD. It boasts advanced ASUS IceCool Pro cooling technology that enables up to a 125 W combined thermal design power (TDP). The exceptional 16:9 display is a 3K 120 Hz ASUS Lumina OLED with vivid colors and a quick 0.2 ms response time. ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED includes many user-friendly features like the ASUS DialPad virtual rotary control, ASUS AiSense camera security features, and AI noise-cancelation technology for clearer conferencing audio. It also offers versatile connectivity and I/O via WiFi 6E, Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-C® and Type-A ports, and HDMI® 2.1. With the stylish and powerful ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED, creators and gamers can finally unleash their inner pro!

ASUS Vivobook S series laptops are sleek, powerful, and lightweight 15.6- and 16-inch Intel Evo Edition laptops that offer the ultimate experience for those seeking on-the-go productivity and instant entertainment, with modern color options and minimalist, high-end aesthetics, making them the perfect choice for balanced mobility and performance. The Intel Evo Edition ASUS Vivobook S 14/15/16 (S5406 / S5506 / S5606) are powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, with up to a 45-watt TDP and a built-in Neural Processing Unit (NPU) that provides power-efficient acceleration for modern AI applications. The AMD versions, ASUS Vivobook S 14/15/16 OLED (M5406 / M5506 / M5606), are equipped with AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with AMD RDNA™ 3 graphics, boasting a TDP of up to 45 watts and built-in Ryzen AI acceleration for efficient performance in modern AI applications. All ASUS Vivobook S series laptops have a dedicated Copilot key, allowing users to effortlessly dive into Windows 11's AI-powered tools with just one press.

Lifelike visuals are provided by world-leading ASUS Lumina OLED displays with resolutions up to 3.2K (S5606 / M5606) along with 120 Hz refresh rates, a 100% DCI-P3 gamut and DisplayHDR™ True Black 600 certification. The stylish and comfortable ASUS ErgoSense keyboard now features customizable RGB backlighting, and there's an extra-large ErgoSense touchpad. As with all ASUS Vivobook models, the user experience is prioritized: there's a lay-flat 180° hinge, an IR camera with a physical shutter, a full complement of I/O ports, and immersive Dolby Atmos® audio from the powerful Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers. These Vivobook models come prepared for extended charger-free days with their exceptionally long lasting and fast-charging batteries.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED (UX3405 / UM3406) is a premium ultraportable laptop powered by Intel or AMD processors. The Zenbook 14 OLED features the top-tier up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor and Intel Arc™ graphics, or the latest AMD Ryzen 8040 Series processors with AMD RDNA 3 Graphics, depending on the version. Both processor platforms incorporate the latest advances in dedicated hardware AI acceleration, with built-in AI engines that optimize performance and power efficiency. Weighting a mere 2.65 lbs. and measuring just 14.9 mm thin, this sleek Zenbook 14 OLED is the ultimate ultraportable laptop that takes sophistication to a whole new level. Users can seize every moment using the enhanced extended-life 75 Wh battery and achieve seamless connectivity via all the essential I/O ports – including two Thunderbolt™ 4 (UX3405) or USB4® (UM3406), USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, HDMI® 2.1 (TMDS) and a 3.5 mm audio jack. An immersive audiovisual experience is provided by the vivid 3K ASUS Lumina OLED 120 Hz display and powerful new super-linear speakers, and the user-friendly design incorporates convenient face login, an FHD IR camera with a physical shutter for privacy, and a new quiet ASUS ErgoSense keyboard with a large ErgoSense touchpad. The new design offers improved sustainability with the extensive use of recycled materials for the laptop and its packaging, and US military-grade durability testing maximizes the device's service life.

DISPLAY INNOVATION

ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED (MQ17QH): The world's first foldable OLED portable monitor

The ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH is a groundbreaking 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1920) foldable OLED monitor, that revolutionizes portable workspaces. As the world's first of its kind, it combines OLED brilliance with a transformative folding mechanism, redefining productivity on the go. The waterdrop-style hinge ensures a flawless fold, adding elegance to the design and facilitating seamless transitions between viewing angles. With a remarkably thin 9.7 mm profile (at its thinnest) when unfolded and a lightweight 2.65 lbs. chassis, this engineering marvel sets a new standard for portability and performance. The DisplayHDR True Black 500 display offers a visual feast with rich colors and stunning contrasts, maintaining true-to-life visuals through its 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. Versatile connectivity, including mini HDMI and dual USB-C ports, seamlessly integrates the ZenScreen Fold OLED into any digital ecosystem. Its standard tripod hole adapts to various setups, providing stability for work or creative endeavors. Users can experience the future of productivity with the ASUS ZenScreen Fold OLED, a testament to innovation.

Revolutionize your vision: Unveiling the cutting-edge ASUS AirVision M1 wearable display

Users can embark on a visual revolution with our cutting-edge ASUS AirVision M1.These glasses redefine the viewing experience, boasting an FHD (1920 x 1080) Micro OLED display with an impressive 1100 nits brightness, 58 pixels per degree, and an outstanding 95% DCI-P3 color gamut for unparalleled vividness and detail. Immersive viewing takes center stage as AirVision M1 offers a 57° vertical perspective field of view, and 60% transmittance. Empowering users with 3 Degrees of Freedom (3DoF) positioning and an intuitive app design, AirVision M1 allows users to pin the screen at a specific location, ensuring heightened control and comfort. AirVision M1 provides users with the ability to generate multiple virtual screens in 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9 formats, offering absolute versatility.

The glasses feature an intuitive touchpad on the left temple, facilitating seamless adjustments such as brightness control, 3D mode activation, and screen pinning. Connectivity is streamlined with the USB-C port supporting DisplayPort™ Alt Mode, ensuring compatibility across various devices. Prioritizing user well-being, AirVision M1 incorporates TUV-certified low blue-light and flicker reduction, along with noise-canceling microphones and speakers for an immersive audio experience. In a privacy-focused twist, this wearable display distinguishes themselves from others on the market by ensuring that content remains confidential. The actual user interface content stays invisible to outsiders, providing a private and secure viewing experience — a revolutionary stride in the future of wearable displays.

NETWORKING INNOVATION

ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro: Award winning mesh system for worry-free smart home

Another significant announcement was the debut of the ASUS ZenWiFi WiFi 7 mesh networking system, which delivers seamless roaming and exceptional performance for future-proof smart homes. Featuring WiFi 7 technology, including the new 320 MHz band and 4K-QAM data transmission, the ZenWiFi BQ series handles demanding tasks with speeds up to 30000 Mbps. The quad-band model future-proofs the network with WiFi 6E and WiFi 7 support, using a dedicated frequency band as wireless backhaul. WiFi 7 Multi-link Operation optimizes backhaul performance, combining three frequency channels, while AI-driven band switching maximizes network efficiency. ASUS AiMesh technology extends the mesh network effortlessly with compatible ASUS WiFi 7 routers.

The introduction of the Smart Home Master feature simplifies custom subnetwork setup and management through the ASUS router mobile app, offering IoT Networks, Kids WiFi, and VPN Networks. Users can manage IoT devices under one SSID, ensure secure online experiences for children with a dedicated Kid WiFi SSID, and connect to a VPN Network within a single tap. Furthermore, The ZenWiFi BQ16 Pro is a 10-gigabit network ready for the new broadband era and the ever-evolving connected home. The ASUS ZenWiFi BQ series provides a future-ready smart home mesh network, empowering users to redefine their digital lifestyle.

NUC LEADERSHIP

NUC 14 PRO: New name, same industry-leading power

ASUS is dedicated to advancing Intel's NUC legacy with the NUC 14 Pro series, representing a pinnacle of cutting-edge technology and performance. The new NUC 14 Pro and NUC 14 Pro+ models embody Intel NUC quality with a fresh perspective. The NUC 14 Pro features a 4x4 matte textured chassis with a replaceable lid, while the NUC 14 Pro+ introduces a new 5x4 chassis crafted from premium anodized aluminum. Compatible with Windows 11, Windows 11 IOT Enterprise, and various Linux distributions, the NUC 14 Pro models epitomize versatility, delivering a dynamic computing experience tailored to the user's needs. Powered by up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processors with speeds up to 5.1 GHz Turbo, integrated Intel Arc Graphics, and Intel vPro® Technology, these desktop powerhouses redefine computing within their compact size.

The NUC Pro models are the first to feature dual-channel DDR5 support up to 5600 MHz, a maximum memory capacity of up to 96 GB, and dual-channel NVMe x4 SSD support with a BIOS configured for adapter support. Offering a comprehensive array of ports and connectivity options, the NUC 14 Pro series ensures unparalleled connectivity, endurance, and a seamless computing experience. Display versatility is pushed to the limits with support for up to four extended displays through two HDMI 2.1 (TMDS)-compatible ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, depending on the SKU. With two SSD slots, lightning-fast data transfer, and expandable storage capabilities, these solutions cater to diverse digital needs.

The elimination of screws for storage installation streamlines integration, making it faster, easier, and safer. Featuring a robust yet sleek matte textured (Pro) or premium anodized aluminum (Pro+) chassis, a replaceable lid, and a VESA mounting plate, these small-form-factor desktops seamlessly integrate into any workspace, offering maximum functionality without compromising style. Individual unit packaging and a three-year limited warranty underline the ASUS commitment to productivity, seamlessly blending performance and sophistication. Depending on the model, users can choose to purchase only the board for upgrading existing computers, a kit without the operating system, or a complete mini-PC with the operating system.

CHROMEBOX FOR BUSINESS

Fanless Chromebox (CF40): Quiet efficiency, seamless reliability

The ASUS Fanless Chromebox CF40 is a revolutionary business solution designed for optimal performance and reliability in contemporary workplaces. Powered by the robust Intel Celeron® N4500 Processor and fortified with Intel UHD Graphics, it ensures seamless operation without disrupting the working environment. Its user-friendly design, featuring dual HDMI ports and USB-C support, effortlessly meets diverse connectivity needs, promising a hassle-free user experience. The Fanless Chromebox CF40 is specifically crafted to streamline workflows and enhance productivity, supported by simplified IT management and a secure, always up-to-date operating system.

Centralized cloud management via the Google Admin Console ensures smooth administration and effortless system maintenance, emphasizing the device's commitment to efficiency and security. With its innovative fanless design, the CF40 represents a significant advancement, enhancing durability and leveraging the full potential of Chrome Enterprise features. This makes it an ideal choice for prolonged usage scenarios, including digital signage and kiosk operations, offering businesses and organizations long-term, dependable solutions tailored to their specific needs.

RESPONSIBLE, AI-POWERED BUSINESS SOLUTIONS

ASUS ExpertBook B5 (B5404 / B5604): An AI-powered business laptop

Crafted to meet the evolving needs of modern business professionals in today's hybrid workplaces, ASUS presented the ExpertBook B5 — an AI-powered business laptop redefining portable performance standards that's available in 14-inch and 16-inch versions. At its core, ExpertBook B5 boasts the latest Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, enhanced by three AI engines driving the next wave of business features, and improved AI-powered security. With options for NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, dual SSD configuration, and a massive 64 GB dual SO-DIMM DDR5 RAM, the B5 is geared towards boosting productivity with improvements to everyday business workloads. Encased in an ultralight all-metal chassis weighing from 2.84 lbs. for the 14-inch variant, the B5 is a meticulously designed solution marrying AI-accelerated performance with unparalleled portability. The magnesium-aluminum alloy design, tested to meet US MIL-STD military standards, signifies a commitment to durability. Connectivity has been improved with the inclusion of 4G LTE and WiFi 7 (CMA model only), ensuring a seamless experience for professionals on the move. ExpertBook B5 transcends conventional laptops by offering comprehensive I/O features, including a Thunderbolt 4 port and support for three 4K external displays, coupled with an RJ45 Ethernet port for office scenarios. A testament to versatility, the B5 features a convenient 180° lay-flat hinge and a 16:10 slim-bezel touchscreen compatible with an MPP 2.0 stylus. Elevating the user experience, it incorporates smart conferencing technologies like the ASUS AiSense IR camera system and AI noise-canceling, alongside options for ASUS Private View and a smart card reader. ExpertBook B5 empowers mobile professionals with multitasking confidence. Seamlessly integrating next-gen technology, it's the ultimate companion, encapsulating security, mobility, and lightning-fast connectivity in a sleek design.

ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus (CX5403): The world's first Intel® Core™ Ultra Chromebook Plus

The new ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus is a testament to innovation and sustainability, tailored for leaders and mid-level professionals embarking on a new era of computing excellence. This Chromebook stands as a pioneer in the Expert Series, powered by the latest Intel Core Ultra processors and boasting up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, 512GB storage, and WiFi 6E for seamless online and offline collaboration. More than a device, CX54 is a beacon of eco-conscious design, crafted with renewable energy and 30% PIR eco-friendly material. Weighing a mere 2.87 lbs., its precision-crafted all-metal chassis is finished in elegant Fog Silver, showcasing premium aesthetics. Catering to the mobile workforce, CX54 features a captivating 14-inch 16:10 WQXGA NanoEdge display with 89% screen-to-body ratio and 100% DCI-P3 gamut. The immersive touch screen supports a USI stylus for creative endeavors. Connectivity is redefined with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an HDMI 2.1 port, enabling professionals to sync up to three 4K monitors and additional devices, redefining Chromebook productivity. Equipped with an 8 MP camera and AI-empowered video tools, CX54 ensures confident presentations in any setting. Data security is enhanced with a fingerprint sensor, webcam privacy shield, Google Titan C2 Security chip, and enterprise-level management tools like Zero-Touch Enrollment and Google Admin Console — a reliable partner for IT managers. ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus isn't just a laptop; it's an elevated computing experience, seamlessly integrating performance, security, and mobility. It's the ultimate companion for professionals on their journey, whether on business travels, at home, or in the office, empowering excellence wherever they go.

ASUS ExpertCenter D5/D7/D9 Series: Smart Design, Efficient IT, Greener Computing

The ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF (D700SER) and ASUS ExpertCenter D9 Mini Tower (D901MDR) are a testament to the marriage of aesthetics and functionality. With a sleek, ultra-compact design at 8.6L and 15.9L respectively, they enhance productivity without compromise. The smart design ethos permeates every aspect, from the compact dimensions to the latest Intel 14th Gen Raptor Lake Refresh S series processors and a full-sized NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics card, ensuring optimal efficiency for demanding workloads, striking a balance between aesthetics, adaptability, and overall performance. But it's not just about power; it's about simplifying IT management. The ASUS Tool-Free Design, coupled with innovative internal placement and cable management, elevates efficiency and upgradeability, reducing the burden on IT professionals. Security takes center stage with optional TPM chips, Kensington lock slots, ASUS Pre-Deployment Service (APDS), and ASUS Endpoint Management Service (AEMS), fortifying businesses against data breaches. In a nod to environmental responsibility, these ExpertCenter desktops are crafted with eco-friendly PCR material, a new 500w TFX platinum PSU, and a smart fan, enhancing power efficiency. Tested against US MIL-STD 810H military standards, they ensure durability in any working environment. ASUS ExpertCenter Series desktops blend unparalleled performance, reliable security, and sustainability into a trustworthy computing solution. Born from the synergy of innovation and efficiency, these devices empower businesses to thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. The ASUS ExpertCenter Series isn't just a desktop; it's a narrative of progress, where smart design harmonizes with efficiency and sustainability, reshaping the future of commercial computing.

ASUS ACCESSORIES OFFER QUALITY-OF-LIFE IMPROVEMENTS AND UNBEATEN INNOVATION

ASUS has seamlessly integrated peripherals and accessories into its diverse product portfolio, showcasing the brand's commitment to delivering innovative technology. Recognizing the significance of these components as critical elements enhancing user experience, ASUS meticulously designs keyboards, mice, adapters, docks, and more. These products are crafted to seamlessly integrate into various digital environments, catering to the unique needs of users across industries. Grounded in a Design Thinking philosophy, ASUS prioritizes innovation to complement and elevate the functionality and convenience of everyday tasks. The brand consistently pushes boundaries, focusing on practical and creative ways to enhance the life and work experiences of customers.

ASUS Triple 4K Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock: The 12-in-1 solution for creators

The ASUS Triple 4K Thunderbolt™ 4 Dock is a comprehensive 12-in-1 solution that transforms workspaces. Featuring dual HDMI 2.1 ports, it supports multiple high-resolution displays, such as 8K at 60 Hz, two 4K monitors at 120 Hz, or three 4K monitors at 60 Hz. With data transfer speeds up to 40 Gbps and dual SD card support, it facilitates efficient file management. This versatile dock also offers 2.5 Gbps Ethernet for rapid networking and up to 100 W Smart Charging for device power. The sleek aluminum chassis — with an adjustable stand with a locking knob that allows it to be attached to a desk edge or the rear of a monitor — combines style with functionality, making it the ultimate companion for seamless multitasking and enhanced efficiency in any workstation setup.

ASUS TUF GAMING LAPTOPS, FOR THE ULTIMATE GAMING EXPERIENCE

ASUS TUF Gaming A16 FA607 and ASUS TUF Gaming F16 FX607: Delivering a reliable portable gaming experience to all gamers

The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 is an extraordinary gaming laptop designed for an immersive gaming experience, offering top-notch performance, military-grade toughness, and advanced display technology. Powered by the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processor 14900HX and up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 GPU with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, it handles demanding gaming tasks with ease and precision. Its AMD-powered counterpart, the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 FA607, features an AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX Processor and up to an NVIDIA RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, delivering exceptional performance for resource-intensive games. Built to MIL-STD-810H military-grade standards, both laptops ensure exceptional durability and reliability during intense gaming. The robust design includes 84-blade Arc Flow Fans and a dust filter for efficient heat dissipation, maintaining optimal performance during extended gaming sessions. The TUF Gaming F16 and A16 feature a stunning 16-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a high refresh rate of up to 165 Hz. With FHD or 2.5K IPS display options, gamers can enjoy crisp details, vibrant colors, and swift 3 ms response times, enhanced by NVIDIA G-SYNC® technology for a seamless gaming experience. The laptops offer a remarkable 90% screen-to-body ratio, providing an immersive visual journey.

The TUF Gaming A16 enhances the gaming experience with Hi-Res Audio and Dolby Atmos® technology, delivering rich, detailed sound quality. It includes a built-in HD camera for smooth communication during gameplay, a 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for ample storage, and Thunderbolt 4 support for versatile connectivity options. Both laptops are designed for maximum performance, featuring dual-channel system memory DDR5-5600 MHz and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for smooth multitasking and rapid data processing. The ASUS TUF Gaming F16 and TUF Gaming A16 exemplify the ASUS commitment to delivering top-tier gaming experiences, surpassing expectations, and redefining portable gaming possibilities. Users can unleash their gaming potential wherever and whenever with these cutting-edge devices.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17 (FX507/707 and FA507/707): Powerful and resistant

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15/17 and A15/17 feature up to an Intel Core i9 processor 13900H (F15/17) or an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor (A15/17) for seamless multitasking. Users can enjoy silky-smooth gameplay graphics with the latest GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPU, delivering high frame rates even at 1440p. The dedicated MUX switch and NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, along with AI-powered DLSS technology, ensure ultra-fluid motion and higher frame rates in supported titles. Next-level performance is provided by the MUX Switch featuring NVIDIA Advanced Optimus, allowing the laptop to bypass integrated graphics automatically during gaming for increased performance and reduced latency.

All 2024 models now include a MUX Switch for effortless upgrading of storage capacity with an empty M.2 NVMe PCIe Gen 4x4 SSD slot. For 2024, the improved cooling system features dual Arc Flow Fans with an 84-blade design, providing up to 13% more airflow than predecessors and quieter operation. This design also grants access to higher GPU power targets, offering gamers a competitive edge in performance. The ASUS TUF Gaming family, equipped with these enhancements, ensures gamers have every advantage in the gaming landscape of 2024.

TUF GAMING ADVANCED BTF ECOSYSTEM

ASUS TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WiFi, ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 40 Series BTF White Edition graphics card and GT302 White Chassis: The future of gaming

Users can immerse themselves in the future of gaming with the latest additions to the ASUS Advanced BTF ecosystem unveiled at Computex 2023, a system of hidden connectors that enables tidier builds with fewer visible cables. Crafted for uncompromised performance, the new white TUF Gaming Z790-BTF WiFi sets new standards in terms of Advanced BTF design, and it's also the first TUF Gaming white motherboard. Its high-power graphics card slot and enhanced M.2 heatsink deliver top-tier capabilities, complemented by the QLED with DRAM detection for seamless troubleshooting. Users can enjoy superior connectivity with the ASUS White WiFi Q-Antenna while experiencing a sleek and unified build thanks to its hidden-connector design, perfectly suited for the TUF Gaming GT302 White Chassis. This white motherboard harmonizes flawlessly with the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 40 Series BTF White Edition graphics card, forming a unified powerhouse without the need for external connections.

The TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 40 Series BTF White Edition allows users to step into a new era of graphics cards. The new GPUs let them experience the outstanding features of the cards, which have been fully redesigned to form a core part of the BTF ecosystem. It stands as a testament to ASUS's commitment to innovation and is on showcase at the CES 2024 ASUS booth. Learn about ASUS Advanced BTF design at https://www.asus.com/content/btf-hidden-connector-design/.

LATEST ASUS PROART CHASSIS AND ECOSYSTEM

The ProArt PA602 Chassis: Exceptional cooling performance and seamless PC building experience

Also on display at CES will be the latest ProArt chassis. Featuring an open-grille front panel with wide venting slots and two thick 200 mm ProArt front fans, this chassis ensures superior airflow with minimal noise. Dual air deflectors guide cooling air precisely, optimizing temperatures for critical components like the CPU, graphics card, and power circuitry. The ample interior space accommodates large components, including motherboards up to 12 inches long and 10.9 inches wide, and supports tower coolers up to 190 mm tall or liquid cooling with top radiator support up to 420 mm. Storage options abound, offering space for up to eight 2.5-inch SSDs or four 3.5-inch HDDs.

This chassis simplifies connectivity with a unified front I/O header and tool-free maintenance via side panels that unlock with a single key. Everyday usability is enhanced by the abundant front USB ports, including a rapid 20 Gbps USB-C port, and a physical latch for the power button to prevent accidental activation. Detachable dust filters on multiple panels and an intelligent LED indicator in the front ensure an optimal and dust-free environment. With a sleek, minimalist design, tempered glass side panel, and compatibility with other ProArt components, the chassis offers a sophisticated aesthetic that complements any workspace.

In addition to the existing ProArt motherboard, VGA, and display lineups, this year marks a significant expansion with the introduction of the ProArt chassis and ProArt AIO cooler. This comprehensive expansion now completes the ProArt ecosystem, providing users with a holistic range of components and peripherals that integrate seamlessly to offer a unified, optimized user experience.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, ASUS is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, garners more than 11 awards every day for quality, innovation, and design, and is ranked among Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies.

1 As of Dec, 2023 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) with competing products in its class (laptops with 2 OLED displays measuring 14 inches diagonal) from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

2 Without keyboard. Weight may vary according to specifications.

