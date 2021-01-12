ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces an Astounding Array of Gaming Innovations at CES 2021

ROG Citadel XV extends ROG's reach from hardware and software to gaming content to enrich the gaming ecosystem and overall gaming experience. The ROG Citadel XV takes gamers through the ROG Citadel underground fortress, where they'll experience the latest cutting-edge ROG products and technologies being developed. They will be taken to several futuristic Cyberpunk-inspired laboratories to view the new ROG offerings. The lab designs reflect the ROG design language based around the themes of Vanguard, Fusion and Rebel. Once through the fortress, an arcade-inspired first-person shooter mini-game is then unlocked, where participants can test their aim and reflexes by taking down 3D targets moving across the screen.

Check out everything revealed at the CES 2021 ROG For Those Who Dare virtual launch event here: https://rog.asus.com/event/for-those-who-dare.

ROG Flow X13

ROG Flow X13 is a 13-inch ultraportable gaming laptop powered by up to an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5980HS mobile processor CPU and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The energy efficient CPU helps prolong battery life, giving Flow X13 up to 10 hours of gaming on a full charge. It also comes with a lightweight, 100-watt USB-C® PD charger that can charge an empty battery to 60% in just 39 minutes.

Flow X13 features a flip design that allows the screen to be flipped 360° for use in various scenarios. The laptop is available with a 120 Hz FHD panel or a high-res 4K panel that's protected by tough Corning® Gorilla® glass and features a narrow-frame design and support for touch and stylus input. Both choices of display have a 16:10 aspect ratio, support Adaptive-Sync and are Pantone® Validated for superb color accuracy.

Two down-firing speakers and Dolby Atmos technology deliver pristine, immersive audio. In addition, Two-Way AI Noise–Cancelation ensures clear in-game communication and is powered by the CPU to have minimal impact on gaming performance.

Flow X13 can be paired with XG Mobile, an external GPU with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3080 graphics. When connected, XG Mobile gives Flow X13 a graphical prowess that's equivalent to full-sized gaming rigs. A proprietary eGPU connector dedicates 63 Gbps of bandwidth exclusively to graphics, resulting in significantly higher performance than Thunderbolt™ eGPUs. The graphical performance boost from XG Mobile gives Flow X13 the versatility to handle content creation, AAA gaming and work on the go, as well as hardcore gaming at home.

XG Mobile also includes a dedicated USB 3.2 Gen 2 link, which feeds an I/O hub with extra connectivity, and an integrated 280W AC adapter, which powers both XG Mobile and Flow X13 so that users don't need to carry an additional power brick.

The cooling system of Flow X13 is fine-tuned for high performance in a small chassis. ROG is the first to apply AMD CPUs with liquid metal in mass-produced laptops. Flow X13 has three heatsinks and fan outlets, and new Arc Flow fans that improve airflow by up to 15% without increasing noise. A self-cleaning thermal module also ensures reliable performance over time. ROG offers multiple operating modes so users can tune the cooling system for different requirements.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

Zephyrus Duo 15 SE features the innovative ROG ScreenPad Plus to give gamers the advantage of a secondary screen for more usable onscreen space for gaming and productive tasks. ScreenPad Plus raises a few degrees when the laptop display is opened to give the user a comfortable viewing angle.

The ultraslim Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics. It comes with either a 120 Hz 4K display with 100% Adobe RGB color space coverage or a 300 Hz FHD display with a 3 ms response time and 100% sRGB color space coverage. Both panels are PANTONE Validated and feature thin-bezel designs and Adaptive-Sync technology.

Gamers can use the ScreenPad Plus secondary panel to browse the web, read emails, chat over instant messaging apps, or to stream or record gameplay. ROG worked with developers for additional interactive content on the secondary display, as well as partnered with XSplit Gamecaster to allow gamers to monitor their streams while gaming on the main display. In addition, ROG worked with Adobe for additional content creation tools for some of its creative software.

The built-in Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelation feature offers clear communication, while the upgraded speakers provide crisp and rich audio. The inclusion of Dolby Atmos brings entertainment to life, giving users exceptional audio quality when listening to music, as well as providing three-dimensional precision audio to allow users to pinpoint the source of in-game sounds

The upgraded Active Aerodynamic System Plus (AAS+) cooling system allows more power to be fed to the CPU and GPU without increasing noise levels. The design provides an air intake underneath the secondary display to aid cooling. It features new Arc Flow fans that increase airflow by 13% over the previous generation, transfers heat from the AMD CPU with a liquid–metal thermal compound, and uses five heat pipes and four heatsinks with increased surface area.

ROG Strix SCAR 17

ROG Strix SCAR 17 is a gaming powerhouse that can be specified with up to GeForce RTX 3080 graphics and up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX mobile processor CPU. It has up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR-3200 MHz memory and features new fans and liquid-metal cooling.

Designed as the ultimate portable esports machine, SCAR 17 offers superfast visuals on the world's fastest laptop display, a 360 Hz FHD panel with a 3 ms response time. An optional 165 Hz WQHD panel combines fluidity with higher detail and a DCI-P3 color gamut. Both options have Adaptive-Sync technology, and ROG engineers worked on reducing the bezel size to offer a larger screen-to-body ratio for more immersive gaming.

SCAR 17 has a quad-speaker design and Dolby Atmos sound enhancement to give gamers a competitive edge, allowing them to accurately pinpoint the source of in-game noises like footsteps or gunfire. The built-in Two-Way AI Noise-Cancelation feature filters out ambient noises for crystal-clear in-game communication, even when gaming in noisy environments.

The larger 90 Wh battery now provides up to 12 hours of video playback on a single charge, with support for fast charging and compatibility with 100–watt USB Type-C power adapters.

The optical mechanical keyboard of SCAR 17 features per-key RGB lighting, 1.9 mm key travel and zero debounce delay for near-instantaneous inputs. The trackpad is also 85% larger than the one found on the previous model, making it easier to use while on the go.

SCAR 17 is more compact than its predecessor, and this new design also includes a higher-density RGB light bar around the front edge of the chassis, an additional light strip under the display, a set of three user-swappable hinge caps and a bold new aesthetic inspired by athletic gear.

A refined cooling system extracts peak performance from SCAR 17 while lowering noise levels by 3 dB compared to the last generation. Refinements include the use of a liquid-metal thermal compound on the AMD CPU, new Arc Flow fans with special blade tips that reduce turbulence with an aerodynamic wave pattern and a more efficient self-cleaning cooling system.

ROG Swift PG32UQ

ROG Swift PG32UQ is the world's first 32 -inch HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor and features a 144 Hz IPS panel with a 1ms moving picture response time (MPRT). It has two HDMI 2.1 ports to support up to 4K visuals at up to 120 Hz on the latest gaming consoles. It also has Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, a compression standard for transporting ultra-high definition video streams across a single interface at high speed with no perceptible loss of visual quality. It allows PG32UQ to support up to 4K 144 Hz visuals via a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection.

PG32UQ is G-SYNC Compatible[1] ready and features ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) technology and ASUS Variable Overdrive technology for consistently smooth visuals at variable frame rates. For color performance, PG32UQ is DisplayHDR™ 600 compliant, has 160% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 color gamut support, and is factory pre-calibrated to ensure Delta E < 2 color accuracy.

ROG Claymore II

ROG Claymore II is the first mechanical RGB gaming keyboard to feature ROG RX Blue Optical Mechanical Switches, which employ a hollow-square stem design and embedded RGB LEDs for all-around per-key lighting. The unique switch design provides near-zero debounce delay so keys are immediately triggered the moment they are pressed. The hollow-square stem, four keycap corner latches, and X-stabilizer mechanism ensure consistent wobble-free keystrokes, while the 100-million-keypress lifespan ensures extreme durability. Claymore II is also available with ROG RX Red Switches.

Claymore II has a magnetic wrist rest and a detachable numpad that can be attached to either side of the 80% keyboard to suit various play styles and gaming setups. The numpad includes four media control keys that can be customized for productivity shortcuts or macro commands, it also has a volume scroll wheel for adjustments.

The wired USB-C® and 2.4 GHz RF wireless connections ensure lag-free connectivity. The 4000 mAh battery provides up to 40 hours of use on a single charge, the USB-C connection also supports fast charging or USB passthrough for other devices. In addition, Claymore II also has wireless Aura Sync lighting and the Armoury Crate software utility for a multitude of customization options.

ROG Gladius III Wireless

ROG Gladius III Wireless is an ergonomic 19,000 dpi gaming mouse with advanced tri-mode connectivity with wired, wireless 2.4 GHz RF and Bluetooth modes. The new and exclusive Push-Fit Switch Socket II supports both traditional 3-pin mechanical and 5-pin Omron optical micro switches, allowing the user to tailor button click and feel to suit their preferences. Users can also replace worn-out switches to prolong the lifespan of the mouse. Revolutionary zero-click latency delivers real-time reaction, while the flexible, low-drag ROG Paracord cable and round-edged 100% TPFE ROG Omni mouse feet ensure a smooth glide. A wired version of ROG Gladius III will also be available.

AVAILABILITY

ROG Flow X13 and XG Mobile bundle is now available for pre-order in North America at the ASUS US Store.

ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is now available for pre-order in North America at the ASUS US Store for $2,899.99 USD.

ROG Strix SCAR 17 will be available starting from Q1 2021 in North America.

ROG Swift PG32UQ will be available starting from Q2 2021 in North America.

ROG Claymore II will be available starting from Q2 2021 in North America.

ROG Gladius III Wireless will be available starting from Q2 2021 in North America.

