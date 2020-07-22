ASUS Republic of Gamers Unveils ROG Phone 3 and Full Lineup of Peripherals

At this event, ROG also announces the new ROG Falchion wireless gaming keyboard, ROG Cetra RGB gaming headphones, and ROG Strix XG16 portable gaming monitor. The ROG Falchion wireless mechanical keyboard offers a space-saving layout that is 65 percent of the size of a standard keyboard, a user-friendly multi-use interactive touch panel, and wireless Aura Sync lighting. ROG Cetra RGB in-ear gaming headphones feature active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and customizable RGB lighting. To round out this all-new peripheral lineup, the ROG Strix XG16 is a 15.6-inch portable gaming display with a built-in battery and user-friendly kickstand design that supports an up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p HD resolution.

The ROG Phone 3 and the abundant choices of gaming accessories and peripherals empower gamers with the ultimate mobile gaming experience. "ROG loves gaming, and ROG Phone 3 together with the full range of gaming accessories are the ultimate game changer," said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. "ROG Phone 3 is undeniably the next evolution of the gaming smartphone. With absolute power, enhanced audio, better phone controls, and a more connected system with our gamer community, the ROG Phone 3 delivers unimaginable gaming experiences and empowers gamers to tailor these experiences as they wish."

The President of Qualcomm Incorporated, Cristiano Amon, also joined the virtual event and noted that "Qualcomm Technologies has worked closely with ASUS for years and we are honored to have been a part of every ROG Phone launched. The latest ROG Phone 3 will be one of the first devices powered by the new Snapdragon 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform to deliver a world-class gaming experience for consumers."

To establish an integrated gaming ecosystem and deliver more immersive mobile gaming experiences to gamers, ROG also introduces its partnerships with the game development platform Unity Technologies and the online cloud gaming platform Google Stadia™. Game developers using the Unity real-time 3D content creation platform will get exclusive access to a plugin with five ROG Phone features, allowing them to easily optimize their games for ROG Phone. Google Stadia on ROG Phone enables gamers to stream the latest games directly to their mobile device without requiring users to download the game. Stadia supports gaming up to 60 frames-per-second in resolutions up to 4K UHD, with HDR and 5.1-channel surround-sound support — a perfect match for the hardware capabilities of the powerful ROG Phone 3.

The ROG Phone 3 redefines mobile gaming

ROG Phone 3 is the most powerful ROG Phone ever, using the latest Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 Plus 5G Mobile Platform, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity, Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, intuitive AI experiences, and desktop-level gaming with ultra-realistic graphics. Featuring the uprated GameCool 3 cooling system, ROG Phone 3 is engineered to deliver nonstop, ultra-smooth performance for ultimate mobile gaming experiences.

A 144Hz / 1ms AMOLED 6.59-inch display provides Delta-E color accuracy of less than one to ensure vivid and accurate imagery, and an industry-leading 25-millisecond touch latency allows a near-instant touch response. The 10-bit display also supports HDR10+ high-dynamic range content for ultimate visual realism. For a more comfortable viewing experience, the display has Low Blue Light (Hardware Solution) and Flicker Reduced certifications from TÜV Rheinland.

The distinctive ROG Phone 3 design retains the core gamer-centric benefits of its predecessors, including the unique side-mounted charging port, and takes it to the next level with a transparent part of the back cover for displaying the heat sink. With its 6000 mAh battery, the ROG Phone 3 has stamina that can be relied on for even the longest battles. The intuitive AirTrigger 3 system now includes a motion sensor in addition to the programmable ultrasonic touch sensors, giving gamers even more ways to control the action. The latest leveled-up version of the X Mode performance-optimization software delivers increased display refresh rates, enhanced touch sensitivity, and fast network connections—in addition to maximizing CPU and GPU performance—making it easier than ever to unlock the full power of the ROG Phone 3.

The ROG Phone 3 also features an upgraded audio system that is tuned in collaboration with audio specialist Dirac. A new, dedicated Game Mode further enhances in-game sound effects for immersive gameplay. The powerful dual front-facing speakers positioned at the top and bottom of the phone are now even more capable of delivering rich, detailed audio that presents perfect stereo imaging in landscape mode.

All-new ROG Phone 3 modular accessories

The wide range of all-new modular accessories for ROG Phone 3 includes the ROG Kunai 3 Gamepad, ROG Clip, ROG TwinView 3 Dock, and ROG Lighting Armor Case. The Kunai 3 Gamepad adds console-like gamepad controls to ROG Phone 3; the ROG Clip connects the phone to PlayStation® 4, Google Stadia™, or Xbox® controllers for an enhanced on-the-go gaming experience; the TwinView Dock 3 expands the phone's display area to provide true 144Hz dual-screen gameplay; and for extra protection and style, the ROG Lighting Armor Case gives ROG Phone 3 a striking appearance and features Aura lighting.

ROG Falchion: An ultra-portable wireless mechanical keyboard

ROG Falchion is a wireless mechanical keyboard with an innovative design that's 65 percent of the size of a standard keyboard. It offers a versatile cover case and an interactive touch panel that can adjust volume, play and pause music, and zoom the screen in and out. The touch panel can also be programmed for use as a macro key, and the RGB LEDs inside the touch panel indicate battery status in real time. It provides gamers with ultrafast 1ms response time, 2.4GHz connectivity and up to 400 hours of battery life. With a cutting-edge design and user-friendly features, ROG Falchion empowers gamers with next-level control and performance.

ROG Cetra RGB: In-ear gaming headphones with active noise cancellation technology and RGB lighting

The ROG Cetra RGB in-ear gaming headphones support multiple platforms via a USB-C® connection, including mobile phones, PC, Mac and Nintendo Switch™. The active noise cancellation (ANC) technology and innovative Ambient mode on the earbuds enable users to adjust their listening experience, allowing them to either fully immerse themselves in games, music and other media without distraction, or tune into their surroundings and external sounds. Exclusive 10mm ASUS Essence drivers deliver optimized gaming audio and strong bass. Users have a choice of three sizes of silicone tips and ear fins, as well as a pair of foam ear tips ― all to provide flexibility to ensure a comfortable fit. The customizable RGB lighting on the headphones allow users to enjoy high-quality audio in style.

ROG Strix XG16: The ultimate portable gaming display

ROG Strix XG16 is a 15.6-inch portable gaming display with a built-in battery that supports an up to a 144Hz refresh rate and 1080p HD resolution. Its IPS panel enables wide viewing angles and displays high-quality colors and brightness. For I/O options, the XG16 offers two USB-C® ports and one Micro HDMI port, which provide flexible connectivity and the ability to charge during gameplay. The user-friendly kickstand on the back can be opened up to 70 degrees and provides the display with stability on a flat surface in landscape or portrait orientation for comfortable viewing on-the-go. Underneath the kickstand is a mesh design with cybertext patterning, which adds to its futuristic aesthetic. The ROG Strix XG16 is also compatible with ROG Tripod, which allows gamers to position the display above a laptop for use in a portable dual-screen setup.

AVAILABILITY

The ROG Phone 3 will be available in September 2020 in North America.

The ROG Falchion will be available in Q4 2020 in North America.

The ROG Cetra RGB will be available in September 2020 in North America.

The ROG Strix XG16 will be available in December 2020 in North America.

About ROG

Republic of Gamers (ROG) is an ASUS sub-brand dedicated to creating the world's best gaming hardware and software. Formed in 2006, ROG offers a complete line of innovative products known for performance and quality, including motherboards, graphics cards, laptops, desktops, monitors, audio equipment, routers and peripherals. ROG participates in and sponsors major international gaming events. ROG gear has been used to set hundreds of overclocking records and it continues to be the preferred choice of gamers and enthusiasts around the world. Learn more about the choice of champions at http://rog.asus.com.

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Snapdragon Elite Gaming is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Qualcomm Snapdragon and Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

