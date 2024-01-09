ASUS Shines With Nine CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Groundbreaking innovations made by ASUS receive high acclaim across diverse categories

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS today announced that it has received a total of nine prestigious CES® 2024 Innovation Awards. The awards were unveiled during the CES® 2024 opening ceremony in Las Vegas, celebrating innovation and excellence across various categories, including Artificial Intelligence, Digital Health, Gaming & Esports, Mobile Devices, and more.

"We are honored to receive these accolades at CES® 2024, underscoring our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. ASUS aims to provide innovative solutions for everyday problems," said S.Y. Hsu, Co-CEO at ASUS. "These awards affirm our commitment to that, and to delivering cutting-edge technology and products that cater to the evolving needs of our users."

The triumph at CES® 2024 underscores ASUS's dedication to pioneering technology and design, evident in the prestigious Innovation Awards received across diverse product categories. By seamlessly blending futuristic technology with modern design, user-friendliness, and environmental responsibility, ASUS continues to set benchmarks for the industry, promising users groundbreaking advancements that prioritize both innovation and a sustainable future.

Gaming & Esports Category:

ROG Matrix Platinum GeForce RTX™ 4090: With the ROG Matrix RTX 4090, ASUS released the first desktop graphics card with liquid metal thermal compound on the GPU die, delivering top-tier performance in Gaming & Esports. Its PCB design enables record-breaking boost clocks for a GeForce RTX 4090 while maintaining quiet operation due to the liquid cooling system. The GPU's sleek design, featuring Aura Lighting, highlights a distinctive hollow chamber within an aluminum body, adorned with bold ROG branding and synchronized Aura Sync effects. Integrated Magnetic Daisy-Chainable Fans offer advanced thermal controls, complementing the custom-cooled loop and robust radiator for optimized heat dissipation. This combination sets a modern benchmark in both aesthetics and performance, creating an unparalleled gaming experience.

Mobile Devices, Accessories & Apps Category:

ROG Ally: The ROG Ally, a handheld gaming device running Windows 11, unlocks gaming across platforms like Steam, Epic, and Xbox Game Pass. Connect the device to your TV for multiplayer or the ROG XG Mobile eGPU for intense gaming. Its AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor delivers seamless 1080p gaming and with a weight of only 608 grams, the Ally can drive high framerates without sacrificing portability, allowing users to game anywhere. Design enhancements like slimmed heatsink fins and ergonomic handgrips ensure comfort during long gaming sessions. The Zero Gravity thermal system defies orientation constraints, using heat pipe tech, fluid bearings for quieter operation, and ultrathin heatsink fins for superior heat dissipation to keep the Ally both cool and quiet. With the Ally, ROG guarantees a stylish gameplay experience from any angle.

Computer Peripherals & Accessories Categories:

2023 ROG Flow Z13 RMT02 (GZ301VIC): The ROG Flow reshapes mobile computing, blending the Flow Z13's portability and tablet flexibility with gaming laptop performance and ACRONYM's design philosophy. Featuring an Intel® Core™ i9 processor 13900H and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, the device sports a custom-machined aluminum chassis for both rigidity and style. An innovative integrated carry system doubles as protection, allowing versatile usage modes. Thoughtfully positioned rubber holds and bumpers offer a secure grip and help reduce the risk of accidental damage. The multi-functional strap transforms the RMT02 into a hands-free tool, perfect for creators. With an integrated kickstand enabling landscape and portrait orientations, this unique device caters to gamers, producers, and creators, setting a new standard in flexible mobile computing.

2023 ROG XG Mobile (GC33): The ROG XG Mobile ecosystem offers paramount features, including a built-in I/O hub ensuring enhanced bandwidth for Flow devices through a proprietary PCIe® connection. The GPU die boasts a potent vapor chamber, sustaining optimal performance without compromising cooling during intense gaming sessions. Furthermore, the XG Mobile's design showcases sleek, flowing lines enveloping the chassis, echoing the versatile aesthetics of the ROG Flow series. These signature lines provide not only a visually striking appearance but also practicality, adding grip for easy handling. These standout elements redefine external GPU capabilities, delivering unparalleled connectivity, efficient cooling, and an aesthetic identity that merges function and style seamlessly within the XG Mobile.

ROG Swift OLED Series+ ROG Aura Light Bar + ROG Desk Arm: Equipped with third-gen ROG OLED technology, the ROG Swift OLED PG39WCDM and PG34WCDM achieve a 30% peak brightness enhancement and a 20% improvement in viewing angle, surpassing their predecessors. Their exclusive heatsink design ensures efficient cooling during extended gaming, preventing image burn-in and sustaining OLED performance without distracting noise. The ROG Aura Monitor Light Bar ALB01 minimizes screen reflections with its patented asymmetric lighting, reducing visual fatigue and enhancing desktop brightness, while optimizing the viewing experience. The advanced light clamp, featuring magnetic buckles and fine-tuning dials, simplifies the setup process, adapting to various curvatures effortlessly. The ROG Ergo Monitor Arm AAS01 features a mechanical spring arm mechanism that allows smooth, effortless adjustments through a wide range of movements: 75° up and 15° down and pivot a full 360°. These monitors prioritize innovation, ensuring an immersive and comfortable gaming or work experience.

Computer Hardware & Components Categories:

ROG Swift OLED PG49WCD: The PG49WCD boasts exceptional features that elevate the gaming experience. Its super-ultrawide form factor suits racing sims and multifaceted tasks, utilizing Smart KVM for seamless control over two PCs split across the expansive screen, enabling effortless multitasking without extra hardware or software. Engineered for enduring performance, the monitor integrates a substantial custom heatsink, ensuring a prolonged lifespan and stunning visuals without noisy fans. Loaded with luxuries, the QD-OLED panel delivers inky blacks, and vibrant true 10-bit colors, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 gamut for lifelike visuals. This display, primed for premium gaming, redefines versatility, cooling efficiency, and visual excellence in an immersive ultrawide experience.

ZenScreen Fold OLED MQ17QH: The MQ17QH embodies ultimate portability, showcasing ingenious folding technology. Its robust metal body and sleek 12.5-inch folded dimensions, expanding to 17.3 inches when opened, maintain a mere 2.4 lbs. weight, delivering expansive viewing without compromising mobility. Enhancing convenience, the built-in stand allows effortless angle adjustments for comfortable use in any setting. An embedded tripod hole facilitates easy attachment to a standard tripod or the ASUS MTS02D stand, offering adaptable screen height adjustments for versatile office setups. Innovatively designed for eco-consciousness, the ZenScreen boasts sustainable FSC™-certified packaging, showcasing commitment to a greener future. It amalgamates unparalleled portability, user-friendly features, and environmental responsibility, making it the paramount choice for those seeking a premium, adaptable display solution that minimizes environmental impact.

ROG Falchion RX Low Profile gaming keyboard: The ROG Falchion RX Low Profile showcases ROG RX Low-Profile optical switches, guaranteeing instant actuation and stable keystrokes, crucial for a gaming advantage and comfortable everyday typing. These shorter switches contribute to its compact, travel-friendly build and offer an impressive 80-million-keystroke durability, ensuring longevity and reliability for extensive use. The keyboard's left flank hosts an intuitive touch panel and multi-function control button, enabling seamless volume and lighting adjustments, media controls, and customized shortcuts for app switching or quick copy-paste actions. Programmed as a macro key, it grants intuitive control during gaming. The keyboard cover delivers robust protection during travel, safeguarding against scratches from other items, ensuring the keyboard remains pristine on the move.

ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) UX8406MA: The ASUS Zenbook Duo (2024) redefines versatility with its innovative design as the world's first 14-inch dual-screen OLED laptop1 complemented by a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and built-in kickstand. Offering four dynamic modes — Laptop, Dual Screen, Desktop, and Sharing — the device suits diverse tasks and environments, targeting certifications like TÜV, VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos® for an exceptional blend of productivity and leisure. The Intel Evo™ Edition Zenbook Duo offers top-tier performance on the move, driven by an Intel Core Ultra processor, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X 7467 MHz memory, and an up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD — ideal for work and entertainment. An upgraded user experience defines this laptop, featuring intuitive ScreenXpert app enhancements. Users can navigate effortlessly with the App Switcher and Window Flick and use the convenient virtual keyboard for tailored productivity. With a focus on sustainability, the device incorporates recycled materials in its construction and eco-conscious packaging, minimizing its environmental impact.

