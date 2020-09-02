ASUS Unveils New Laptop Lineup with 11th Generation Intel Core Processors and Premieres First Laptop Verified as an Intel Evo Platform Design

"ASUS is known for leading PC design and innovation. Year after year, ASUS is the first to provide new PCs with each new Intel generation," said ASUS co-CEO Samson Hu in his opening remarks at the event. "This year's lineup of laptops creates new experiences for users by placing cutting-edge technology at their fingertips. By empowering users with the latest display, audio, software and network connection technology, ASUS delivers incredible innovations and changes the way users relate to their devices."

Equipped with 11th Generation Intel Core processors and new Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, the latest ASUS laptops break the boundaries of performance for thin and light laptops and empower users with ultimate experiences in productivity, creativity, gaming, entertainment, and collaboration. The 11th Generation Intel Core processors harness the power of AI technology to enable unparalleled speed and intelligent performance for everyday PC users, and integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt™ 4 provide fast, reliable connectivity. New Intel Iris Xe graphics deliver discrete-level graphics performance for next-generation media experiences.

ASUS is dedicated to delivering incredible laptop experiences for users. During the launch event, ASUS debuted ZenBook Flip S (UX371, FHD LED-backlit 1W panel version), which is verified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design, ensuring it meets the second edition specification and Key Experience Indicators of Intel's Project Athena innovation program. Other laptops in the 2020 lineup are targeted for verification based on these standards, pending further tuning and testing. Laptops with Intel Evo verification bring together the perfect combination of premium performance and responsiveness, efficient battery usage, and stunning visuals to create a new class of laptops that provide an exceptional experience, anywhere. In addition to 11th Generation Intel Core processors, Intel Evo platform-based laptops feature Intel Iris Xe graphics, support for Intel Wi-fi 6, and Thunderbolt 4.

"ASUS has a great new lineup of laptops with Intel® Core™ processor technology and experiential innovations we've achieved together through Project Athena including ASUS' first Intel Evo platform verified design, ASUS Zenbook Flip S," said Chris Walker, corporate vice president, Mobile Computing Platforms, Intel. "Our 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, delivers industry best performance for thin and light laptops across a wide variety true to life usages spanning productivity, creation and entertainment."

The new lineup of PCs are also powered by Microsoft Windows to provide an intuitive and user-friendly experience. "ASUS continues to drive innovation across a wide array of Windows PCs to meet the ever evolving needs of customers in today's environment," said Nicole Dezen, vice president, Device Partner Sales, Microsoft Corp. "From their new commercial ExpertBook B9 with durability that meets military standards and portability for professionals on the go, to their ZenBook lineup enhanced with the latest graphics, audio and Wi-fi 6 capabilities, customers are sure to enjoy the security and productivity of these new PCs."

ASUS combines the performance of the latest Intel processors, exceptional user experiences based on the Intel Evo platform, and pioneering technology to deliver unstoppable laptops that empower users in an ever-evolving world.

ASUS and industry leading-edge technology in new PCs

In addition to premiering a laptop verified on the Intel Evo platform and providing laptops with 11th Generation Intel Core processors, this year's lineup of laptops empowers users with cutting-edge solutions from ASUS, including several that accommodate the rise of remote work.

ASUS laptops with OLED displays provide exceptionally detailed and realistic visuals with eye-friendly panel lighting. Each display offers ultra-vivid colors and blur-free motion with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut and 0.2 ms response time, deep blacks that are certified as VESA DisplayHDR™ 500 True Black, 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, and PANTONE® Validated certification for true-to-life color accuracy. They are also certified by TÜV Rheinland as having reduced blue light and being flicker-free for enhanced eye care.

The ASUS ScreenXpert 2.0 user interface on ASUS ScreenPad provides enhanced productivity and capabilities with an intuitive interface design, smoother processing between screens, personalized multitasking workflows, and compatibility with multiple ASUS utility apps. MyASUS is a one-stop software portal that provides easy access to ASUS apps and software designed to help users maintain their system, optimize PC performance, and contact ASUS for after-sales service and support. A wide range of system controls can be personalized in MyASUS, including the new and enhanced Fan Profile, which is a fan control setting that optimizes fan speeds based on usage scenarios. Fan Profile allows users to set to Whisper Mode for a quieter working space, Performance Mode for significantly improved power and heat dissipation, or Standard Mode for everyday tasks.

For enhancing user experiences when working from home or remotely, ASUS also provides ASUS Wi-Fi Master technology and AI noise-canceling audio. ASUS Wi-Fi Master technology, which includes Wi-Fi SmartConnect, Wi-Fi Stabilizer, and Wi-Fi RangeBoost, ensures that users enjoy stable connections, filters out wireless interference for fast connection speeds, automatically selects the best Wi-Fi signal, and uses multiple antennas to enhance signal throughput. AI noise-canceling audio employs next-level machine learning in order to remove unwanted noise from human speech during conference calls. Available via MyASUS, the ClearVoice Mic and Speaker feature filters out ambient noise, isolates and focuses on each individual voice received by the mic, and filters out ambient noise from the speaker—providing users with incredibly clear audio.

Introducing ASUS laptops with 11th Generation Intel Core processors

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371)

The ultracompact ZenBook Flip S is the first ASUS laptop to be verified as an Intel Evo platform laptop design3. It is effortlessly portable, measuring just 13.9 mm thin and weighing a mere 1.2 kg8. The superb ultra-vivid 4K UHD OLED NanoEdge PANTONE® Validated color-accurate touchscreen has a wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is VESA DisplayHDR 500 True Black-certified for deep blacks and exceptional contrast. It is also TÜV Rheinland-certified for eye care, and for intuitive input it supports the new ASUS Pen active stylus with 4096 pressure levels.

ZenBook Flip S has a luxurious premium design, featuring a Jade Black finish with contrasting Red Copper diamond-cut highlights and a brushed-aluminum deco bar. The durable precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge allows the laptop to be used in laptop, tablet, stand and tent modes — or anything in between. The ASUS NumberPad 2.09 enables fast data entry, and the new edge-to-edge keyboard design provides space for convenient extra function keys.

Incredible on-the-go performance is provided by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, combined with up to 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SSD. For ultimate connectivity, ZenBook Flip S offers two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, and an HDMI port. The high-capacity battery in ZenBook Flip S lasts for up to an amazing 15 hours10, enough for even the longest working day.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363)

Measuring just 13.9 mm thin and weighing only 1.3 kg8, the compact ZenBook Flip 13 has a precision-engineered 360° ErgoLift hinge that allows versatile usage modes: laptop, tablet, tent, stand, or anything in between. It also automatically lifts and tilts the new edge-to-edge keyboard for comfortable typing and improved system cooling.

With a high-capacity 67 Wh battery that can deliver up to 14 hours11 of operation on a single charge, ZenBook Flip 13 is perfect for today's work-anywhere lifestyles. ZenBook Flip 13 supports fast charging with the supplied 65-watt charger, and ASUS USB-C® Easy Charge allows users to take advantage of a wide range of standard USB-C or USB-C Power Delivery (PD) chargers.

ZenBook Flip 13 features up to a sleek NanoEdge FHD OLED touchscreen that is fully compatible with the newly designed ASUS Pen. The display supports 4096 pressure levels, ensuring enhanced precision and sensitivity for more natural-feeling stylus input.

For silky-smooth performance, ZenBook Flip 13 is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 16GB of RAM. For storage, it supports up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 SSD.

ASUS ZenBook S (UX393)

The ZenBook S is a premium ultraportable 13.9-inch laptop with a brand-new 3:2 aspect-ratio form factor. It is 15.7 mm thin, 1.35 kg8 light, and exquisitely constructed, with a compact, tough all-metal unibody that premieres an exciting new productivity-enhancing shape. It is built around an amazing 3.3K (3300 x 2200) NanoEdge PANTONE® Validated touchscreen with a 3:2 aspect ratio that fits more on the screen, providing a larger visual workspace and reducing the need for scrolling. A high-capacity 67 Wh battery with fast-charge support gives ZenBook S up to 12 hours12 of autonomy.

The elegant new Jade Black livery features contrasting Red Copper diamond-cut highlights, and a special off-center ASUS logo on the lid adds to the visual appeal of the design. A precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge ensures a comfortable typing position on the spacious edge-to-edge keyboard, along with improved cooling airflow.

For outstanding on-the-go performance, ZenBook S is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core™ i7 processor, with up to 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB PCIe 3.0 x4 M.4 SSD. It features full-size HDMI and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with two ultrafast and versatile Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® ports and a MicroSD card reader.

The latest version of the MyASUS software portal allows users to get the most out of their laptop and smartphone, and the ASUS NumberPad 2.09 provides easy numeric data entry. An infrared (IR) camera allows convenient face login with Windows Hello.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450CEA)

The ExpertBook B9 (B9450CEA) features a sleek precision-crafted minimalist chassis that is 1005g light for premium portability. It is built for travel with all-day battery life, and the dual-storage design, a full set of I/O ports, innovative ASUS NumberPad 2.09, and proximity sensor improve on-the-go work efficiency. Constructed solidly with magnesium-lithium alloy and extra structural rigidity, it meets ultra-demanding US MIL-STD 810H US military standards, and enterprise-grade security ensures that confidential data is kept safe.

The ExpertBook B9 is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and superfast Intel® Wi-Fi 6, providing quick and responsive computing, network, and graphical performance. Dual SSDs support RAID 0 and RAID 1 technology (on select models), providing options for faster data transfer or secure data backup. Advanced video conferencing solutions include AI noise-canceling audio for crystal-clear sound and ASUS Wi-Fi Master technology for stable network connections. The ExpertBook B9 includes a user-friendly accessory box that can also be used as a laptop stand. Highly portable, powerful, and tough, the ExpertBook B9 is the ideal partner for the corporate world.

ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435)

ZenBook 14 is an all-new ultraportable laptop that combines superb performance and effortless portability with timeless good looks. Weighing as little as 1.19 kg8, ZenBook 14 includes the revolutionary ASUS ScreenPad for enhanced productivity, and is powered by up to 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with NVIDIA® GeForce® MX450 discrete graphics (UX435EG).

This latest addition to the ZenBook Classic series also boasts a full array of I/O ports: two Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C®, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, standard HDMI 2.0, microSD card reader, and an audio jack. ZenBook 14 provides a four-sided frameless NanoEdge display with a remarkable 92% screen-to-body ratio, and is available in two distinctive new shades – Pine Grey and Lilac Mist.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470)

VivoBook Flip 14 is a boldly styled convertible touchscreen laptop with a 360° hinge that allows it to be used in laptop, stand, tent and tablet modes — or anything in between. It also supports the ASUS Pen active stylus for accurate input and writing with a natural, responsive feel.

Everything is a breeze with VivoBook Flip 14, thanks to the power of up to an 11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 16 GB of memory, up to a 1 TB PCIe® SSD, and comprehensive I/O connectivity—including Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C®. It is also full of personality, sporting a sleek Indie Black and Transparent Silver finish and a color-blocked Enter key with yellow edges and text. The compact VivoBook Flip 14 is the perfect on-the-go laptop for productivity or entertainment, anywhere.

ASUS ZenBook 13/14 (UX325EA/UX425EA)

ZenBook 13 (UX325EA) and ZenBook 14 (UX425EA) are two new-generation 13.3-inch and 14-inch ultraportable laptops in the ZenBook Classic series. ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 are even thinner and lighter than the previous generation. ZenBook 13 weighs just 1.07 kg8 and both models are a mere 13.9 mm thin, but uniquely for such an ultrathin design they offer comprehensive I/O capabilities, including full-size HDMI and USB Type-A ports in addition to Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C® and a microSD card reader. They are the world's thinnest 13.3-inch and 14-inch laptops to offer such comprehensive and versatile connectivity13.

Compact four-sided NanoEdge displays offer up to a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio for immersive visuals, with the option of an ultra-low power 1-watt display14 that maximizes battery life. The user experience is also fully updated, featuring ASUS NumberPad 2.09, up to 21 hours15 of battery life, a new edge-to-edge keyboard design, ErgoLift hinge mechanisms, and IR cameras for fast face-recognition. ZenBook 13 and 14 are available in two sophisticated new colors, Pine Grey and Lilac Mist.

Powered by 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors with up to 32 GB RAM, ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 make light work of multitasking, productivity, and entertainment. Up to 1TB PCIe® 3.0 x2 SSDs and the latest Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) round off the specifications for superb all-round performance.

ASUS VivoBook S13/S14/S15 (S333EA/S433EA/S533EA)

VivoBook S13 (S333EA), S14 (S433EA), and S15 (S533EA), are a series of ultraportable 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch laptops that strike the perfect balance between personality and performance, and feature a new and bolder look. VivoBook S laptops are distinctively styled with diamond-cut edges and metallic textured finishes, and are available in multiple colors that have been chosen to reflect the user's personality. They also provide style on the inside with an Enter key with color-blocked edges. In addition to a unique design and sleek looks, the new VivoBooks are powered by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM, and a large-capacity PCIe® SSD with Intel® Optane™ Memory H10 that provides superfast storage. It also offers comprehensive I/O connectivity, including Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C®.

ASUS VivoBook 14/15 (K413EQ/K513EQ/F513EA)

The VivoBook 14/15 series features vivid, colorful laptops built for productivity and entertainment. VivoBook F513EA models offer an all-plastic chassis in Dreamy White, Cobalt Blue, or Bespoke Black, while K413EQ and K513EQ models have a metal lid design and come in Hearty Gold, Indie Black, or Transparent Silver. Powered by up to 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16 GB RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and a large-capacity PCIe® SSD, VivoBook 14 and 15 laptops empower users with supreme productivity. The unique ASUS NumberPad 2.09 on the VivoBook 14 makes number-crunching tasks easy and efficient, a color-blocked Enter key adds a touch of style, and the dual-storage design of VivoBook 15 delivers the superfast data-access speeds of an SSD combined with the large capacity of an HDD.

ASUS laptops with 10th Generation Intel® Core™ processors

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535)

The ZenBook Pro 15 is the latest model in the ZenBook Pro series of ultraportable creative laptops, and is also the world's smallest 15.6-inch laptop to feature a 4K UHD OLED touchscreen.

The elegant ZenBook Pro 15 allows casual creators to work on their projects anywhere, thanks to a compact design that is enabled by the slim bezels on the bright and clear NanoEdge 4K UHD OLED touchscreen. A wide 100% DCI-P3 color gamut ensures vivid hues, and the 88% screen-to-body ratio delivers expansive visuals.

ZenBook Pro 15 is powered by 10th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 and i5 H-series processors, 16 GB of RAM, and up to an NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1650 Ti discrete graphics for powerful on-the-go creative performance, as well as up to a 1 TB PCIe® 3.0 x4 SDD for ultrafast storage.

For enhanced productivity, ZenBook Pro 15 includes the latest ASUS ScreenPad™, a 5.65-inch secondary color touchscreen built into the glass-covered touchpad that allows easy interaction via the new and intuitive smartphone-like ScreenXpert 2.0 interface.

Designed for on-the-go convenience, ZenBook Pro 15 features a high-capacity 96 Wh battery and comprehensive set of I/O ports, including Thunderbolt™ 3 USB-C®, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, standard HDMI 2.0, an audio jack, and a SD card reader. The precision-engineered ErgoLift hinge creates a comfortable typing position, and there is an IR camera for hands-free face login with Windows Hello. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) offers ultrafast wireless connectivity, enhanced by ASUS Wi-Fi Master Premium technology for rock-solid connection stability.

MEDIA KIT

ASUS 2020 Built for Brilliance Launch Event Media Kit (includes all Product Press Releases and Product Photos): https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Fdj4XUfmjnLAhp2n1zlAGTeEY8jK4Fd8?usp=sharing

Built for Brilliance Event Site (US): https://www.asus.com/us/site/built-for-brilliance

Built for Brilliance Event Site (CA): https://www.asus.com/caen/site/built-for-brilliance

AVAILABILITY

ASUS ZenBook Flip S (UX371) will be available starting from October 2020 in North America.

ASUS ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363EA) will be available starting from October 2020 in North America.

ASUS ZenBook S (UX393) will be available starting from October 2020 in North America.

ASUS ExpertBook B9 (B9450CEA) will be available starting from late Q4 2020 in North America.

ASUS ZenBook 14 (UX435) will be available starting from November 2020 North America.

ASUS VivoBook Flip 14 (TP470) will be available starting from October 2020 in North America.

ASUS ZenBook 13/14 (UX325EA/UX425EA) will be available starting from October 2020 in North America.

ASUS VivoBook S13/S14/S15 (S333EA/S433EA/S533EA) will be available starting from October 2020 in North America.

ASUS VivoBook 14/15 (K413EQ/K513EQ/F513EA) will be available starting from October 2020 in North America.

ASUS ZenBook Pro 15 (UX535) will be available starting from late October 2020 in North America.

Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

1 Verified, measured and tested against a premium specification and Key Experience Indicators as part of Intel's laptop innovation program Project Athena. Testing results as of August 2020, and do not guarantee individual laptop performance. Power and performance vary by use, configuration and other factors. For more complete information about performance and benchmark results, visit Intel.com/Evo.

2 Based on an internal market analysis performed on March 16, 2020 that compared ZenBook Flip S to competing convertible laptops with a 13.3-inch 4K UHD OLED screen, including from Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Dell, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung.

3 The FHD LED-backlit 1W panel version of ZenBook Flip S (UX371) is the first ASUS laptop to receive Intel® Evo™ verification, as of September 3, 2020. Other SKUs of ZenBook Flip S and other laptop models are under review.

4 Based on an internal market analysis performed on June 30, 2020 that compared ZenBook S laptop size (overall laptop thickness, weight, and resolution) to competing laptops with 13.3-inch screens, including from Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung.

5 According to overall desktop footprint (width x depth), as of April 9, 2020 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing ZenBook 14 laptop size to competing products in their class (laptops with a screen measuring 14 inches from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

6 According to overall desktop footprint (width x depth), as of July 20, 2020 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing ZenBook Pro 15 laptop size to competing products in their class (laptops with a screen measuring 15.6 inches from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

7 Based on an internal market analysis performed on Aug 1, 2020 that compared ExpertBook B9 to competing laptops, including from Acer, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung. Actual weight may vary by model specifications.

8 Actual weight may vary by model specifications.

9 NumberPad is optional. All versions of NumberPad are only compatible with Microsoft Windows.

10 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 21, 2020 using the 1080p Video Playback scenario. Test configuration: ZenBook Flip S UX371EA, 1W FHD LCD panel, 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7, 512 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, 8 GB RAM. Test settings: Wi-fi enabled, the display brightness set to 150 cd/m2, NumberPad off. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.

11 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 21, 2020 using the 1080p Video Playback scenario. Test configuration: ZenBook Flip 13 UX363EA, FHD LCD panel, next gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 256 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, 8 GB RAM. Test settings: Wi-Fi enabled, the display brightness set to 150 cd/m2, NumberPad off. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.

12 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 15, 2020 using the 1080p Video Playback scenario. Test configuration: ZenBook S UX393EA, 3.3K touch panel, next gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 256 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, 8 GB RAM. Test settings: Wi-Fi enabled, the display brightness set to 150 cd/m2, NumberPad off. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.

13 Full I/O ports defined as Thunderbolt™ 4 USB-C, USB Type-A, HDMI. Claim based on overall laptop thickness, as of March 19, 2020 based on internal ASUS market analysis comparing ZenBook 13 and ZenBook 14 laptop sizes to competing products in their class (laptops with a screen measuring 13.3" or 14") from vendors including Acer, Apple, HP, Huawei, Lenovo, Microsoft and Samsung.

14 Optional specification, may not be available in all territories. Please check with your local ASUS representative.

15 Battery tests conducted by ASUS on August 24, 2020 using the 1080p Video Playback scenario. Test configuration: ZenBook 14 UX425EA, 1W FHD LCD panel, next gen Intel® Core™ i5 processor, 256 GB PCIe 3.0 x2 SSD, 8 GB RAM. Test settings: Wi-Fi enabled, the display brightness set to 150 cd/m2, NumberPad off. Actual battery life may vary depending on product configuration, usage, operational conditions and power management settings. Battery life will decrease over the lifetime of the battery.

