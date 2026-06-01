ASUS Unveils RUC-2000-Series Rugged-Rack Edge AI System at COMPUTEX 2026

News provided by

ASUS

Jun 01, 2026, 21:30 ET

Industrial-grade, fanless 2U modular platform delivers 180 AI TOPS with rich high-bandwidth I/O for mission-critical edge deployments

KEY POINTS

  • Rugged edge-AI performance: Up to 180 AI TOPS powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 CPU for high-throughput edge inference in mission-critical deployments
  • Modular deployment flexibility: Innovative 2U half-rack design scales to standard 19-inch configurations, simplifying integration, installation, and servicing
  • Industrial-grade reliability: Fanless, MIL-STD-810H-validated system with rich high-bandwidth I/O and hot-swappable storage for continuous, resilient operation

TAIPEI, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At COMPUTEX 2026, ASUS today introduced RUC-2000H (RUC-2000 series), the latest rugged-rack edge AI system purpose-built to accelerate deployment of machine vision, autonomous vehicle, and intelligent video analytics workloads in harsh, space-constrained environments. Powered by an Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 3 processor and delivering up to 180 AI TOPS, RUC-2000H enables high-throughput edge inference while helping industrial operators reduce integration complexity and total cost of ownership (TCO).

Standardized 19-inch rack modularity for faster integration

Continue Reading

Most embedded systems rely on proprietary sizes tailored to specific scenarios, creating friction when upgrading cabinets, changing mounting methods, or scaling deployments. RUC-2000H addresses this with an innovative 2U half-rack base unit: two units can be combined to form a standard 19-inch rack configuration, which is called RUC-2000G. Flexibility to mount in a rack or on a wall or desk simplifies installation across diverse sites, while the modular architecture streamlines assembly and service and supports efficient thermal design for continuous operation.

Purpose-built I/O and functional integration to speed deployment

RUC-2000 series is engineered with industrial connectivity in mind, supporting specialized interfaces required by real-world applications. High-bandwidth networking includes one 10GbE port and five 2.5GbE ports to enable deterministic data transport at the edge. For multi-camera aggregation, the platform supports up to eight GMSL2 interfaces, reducing external converters and integration effort. For high availability and data protection, the system integrates dual hot-swappable SSD trays with RAID 0/1 support, complemented by hot-swappable storage options for rapid recovery and minimized downtime. Future expansion is enabled through a PCIe® x16 slot with x8 bandwidth to support up to 200-watt GPU, allowing scalability as requirements evolve.

Industrial-grade reliability and MIL-STD-810H compliance

Designed for industrial sites with extreme temperatures, dust and vibration, RUC-2000H features a fanless architecture to maintain performance without dust-related failure risks, and supports wide-range DC input for power protection. The platform is validated to MIL-STD-810H rugged standards and engineered for 24/7 operation across wide temperature ranges, helping ensure uptime where reliability is non-negotiable.

AVAILABILITY & PRICING

ASUS RUC-2000 series sample is available now. Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information.

SOURCE ASUS

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

ASUS to Showcase Next-Generation AI Experiences and Consumer Innovation at Computex 2026

ASUS to Showcase Next-Generation AI Experiences and Consumer Innovation at Computex 2026

ASUS announced its upcoming showcase at Computex 2026, where the company will present its latest vision for AI-powered computing and next-generation...
ASUS Unveils Complete Portfolio Support for Intel® Core™ 200S Series

ASUS Unveils Complete Portfolio Support for Intel® Core™ 200S Series

ASUS, a global leader in AIoT solution, today announced full compatibility across its product portfolio with the newly launched Intel® Core™ 200S...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

The Latest Artificial Intelligence News

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics