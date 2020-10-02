ASU's W. P. Carey School of Business Offers Accountancy Master's Degree Programs With Data and Analytics Emphasis and CPA Exam Prep

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Master of Accountancy (MACC) and Master of Taxation (MTax) programs from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University offer a data and analytics emphasis while preparing students to pass the CPA exam before either program ends.

Students can complete the MACC or MTax program in nine months, learning how to navigate today's highly complex and data-centric audit, tax, and financial consulting environments. Also, thanks to a partnership with Surgent CPA Review, both programs provide an excellent foundation for CPA exam prep, meaning participants and their peers can study for, take, and pass the exam while still in either program. The programs also have been redesigned to allow students to customize the coursework to their specific interests.

"The data and analytics emphasis in our accountancy programs gives new accountants strong analytical skills to be competitive in the industry, which is becoming more and more data-driven," said Andy Call, professor and director of the School of Accountancy in the W. P. Carey School of Business at ASU. "In addition to these technology skills, our programs offer CPA exam prep and even map out a study schedule to help students and their peers practice for and then pass the exam. This approach will help graduates get their career off to a fast start."

The STEM-designated MACC program gives graduates on student visas access to an optional practical training (OPT) extension for up to 36 months. This longer work authorization term may help international students gain additional real-world skills and experience in the U.S.

Students in MACC and MTax learn from esteemed faculty who bring decades of real-world experience into each class. And with a recent $15 million investment by the W. P. Carey Foundation to bolster career services, students have more access to resources, coaching, and employers.

Applications for fall 2021 are now open for both the MACC or MTax programs.

About the W. P. Carey School of Business

The W. P. Carey School of Business is one of the top-ranked business schools in the United States. The school is regarded internationally for its research productivity and distinguished faculty members, including a Nobel Prize winner. Students come from more than 100 countries, and alumni represent W. P. Carey in over 160 countries. Visit wpcarey.asu.edu.

For more information, contact:

Shay Moser, W. P. Carey School of Business

[email protected], 480-965-3963

SOURCE W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University

Related Links

https://wpcarey.asu.edu

