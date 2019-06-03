aSweatLife Hosts Seventh #SweatworkingWeek, Encouraging Chicagoans to Move For The Fun of it

CHICAGO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health and wellness media company aSweatLife announced its seventh curated week of fitness events - #SweatworkingWeek. Events will be open to the public June 9-14 and will encourage an exploration of fitness concepts across Chicago as well as including a national hiking kick-off in five markets.

Each day of #SweatworkingWeek is packed with experiences meant to infuse fun into fitness routines. To encourage attendees to adventure into new studios, aSweatLife will feature gyms and studios new to Chicago. Studios include Yoga2.0, boxing studio Shadowbox, GOAT Climb and Cryo, Ethos Training Systems, and the New York City studios Y7 and 305 Fitness.

Interested Chicagoans can purchase tickets to each event individually and can explore the daily schedule at asweatlife.com/sweatworkingweek.

Unique events on the #SweatworkingWeek schedule include:

A hiking event will kick off the week in five markets, gathering groups in Chicago, Austin, Denver, Los Angeles and New York City.

Rollerblading at Maggie Daley Park skating ribbon: After a quick tutorial, we'll cruise the skating ribbon while making new friends.

Try a fun take on a water aerobics workout with Outdoor Voices at FFC West Loop: This workout will take water aerobics into the 21st century with this strength-building HIIT workout and music by a live DJ.

Move your feet in a soccer workout with the Chicago Red Stars: The Chicago Red Stars will push us to try our feet at soccer skills and drills. We'll learn soccer basics, practice dribbling and passing, and maybe even take a few shots on goal.

Take on a fitness crawl at Maggie Daley Park: You'll sweat your way through the city's park with workouts featuring Bare Feet Power Yoga, The Barre Code, Shred415 and SALT.

Try 305 Fitness for the first time in Chicago: 305 Fitness is a dance cardio party that's as much community as it is class. "Non-dancers" will have a blast as well as seasoned pros.

Try Y7 Yoga for the first time in Chicago: Flow through yoga sequences that will open, stretch and restore your body from the inside out while linking breath to movement.

