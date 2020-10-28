AsylumConnect Launches First Tech Resource Platform For LGBTQ+ Asylum Seekers in Mexico

AsylumConnect's expansion into Mexico is in response to the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP). Tweet this

"People fleeing persecution due to LGBTQ+ status cannot wait safely in Mexico without trusted information on their local options. Our free, on-demand technology can now connect LGBTQ+ asylum seekers, undocumented immigrants and other queer people in need with verified affirming services in Mexico such as free lawyers, community centers, support groups, doctors, and housing to ensure their survival," said Katie Sgarro, AsylumConnect co-founder and executive director.

LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and other marginalized LGBTQ+ people use AsylumConnect's free resource website and mobile app to find verified safe LGBTQ+ affirming and immigrant friendly legal, medical, mental health and social services in seconds, 24/7. Lawyers also use the free technology to efficiently gather verified client referrals.

AsylumConnect's latest expansion introduces an improved user experience and features designed for those seeking resources in Mexico:

Border towns : at launch, the app can connect users to verified affirming services in over 20 towns, with a focus on the U.S.- Mexico border and Mexico City

: at launch, the app can connect users to verified affirming services in over 20 towns, with a focus on the U.S.- border and Translation : at launch, native translations in English (with over 100 additional languages available via Google Translate) and native Spanish translations coming later this year

: at launch, native translations in English (with over 100 additional languages available via Google Translate) and native Spanish translations coming later this year Crime map : new map on Mexico homepage documents general crime across the country

: new map on homepage documents general crime across the country Improved user experience : fresh designs throughout the app

: fresh designs throughout the app Anonymity : designed to protect users' privacy online

: designed to protect users' privacy online Search filters: filter out services that require specific documentation

Since launching in 2016, AsylumConnect's free technology has connected over 28,000 users to verified LGBTQ+ and immigrant friendly services in the United States. The organization now hopes to facilitate the safe navigation of LGBTQ+ people resettling in Mexico, traveling through Mexico or waiting at the Mexican border to seek asylum in the U.S.

About AsylumConnect

AsylumConnect is a nonprofit organization providing the world's first tech resource platform designed for people fleeing persecution due to sexual orientation or gender identity. LGBTQ+ asylum seekers and other LGBTQ+ people in need use AsylumConnect's free resource website and mobile app to find verified safe LGBTQ+ affirming and immigrant friendly legal, medical, mental health and social services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, 24/7. Learn more at AsylumConnect.org .

