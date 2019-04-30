AsylumConnect Scales First Ever App for LGBTQ Asylum Seekers to Canada

NEW YORK, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AsylumConnect, a tech nonprofit providing the first dynamic web app for LGBTQ asylum, is launching in Canada. As more LGBTQ asylum seekers turn to Canada for safety, this international expansion is vital.

Thousands of LGBTQ people are seeking asylum in Canada, and the country's acceptance rate of asylum seekers is the highest in 27 years . With this AsylumConnect expansion, LGBTQ asylum seekers will now be able to search for verified LGBTQ-and asylum-friendly services across Canadian provinces and access translated legal guides on the LGBTQ asylum process.

"At AsylumConnect, we've received messages from LGBTQ asylum seekers searching for information and support in Canada," says Katie Sgarro, co-founder and president of AsylumConnect. "Our app will now be able to connect them with safe local services."

Launched in the U.S. in 2016, AsylumConnect's app has helped more than 10,000 unique users connect with verified LGBTQ- and asylum-friendly services in the U.S. Nonprofits and lawyers also use AsylumConnect to gather verified referrals for LGBTQ clients.

AsylumConnect is the first and only app designed to address the holistic needs of persecuted LGBTQ people. LGBTQ asylum seekers use AsylumConnect as a free one-stop-shop to meet their needs in all aspects of their lives, including: housing, legal, food, medical, mental health, community, translation, transportation, education, employment, and more.

Without AsylumConnect's information on where it is safe to go for help, LGBTQ asylum seekers face increased risk of homelessness, homophobic or transphobic service providers, or no option besides giving up on their asylum claim and facing deportation.

"In addition to facing challenges as asylum seekers, LGBTQ asylum seekers face unique obstacles due to their LGBTQ identity," says Sgarro. "From discrimination in social services to mitigating prejudice from fellow asylum seekers, LGBTQ asylum seekers must navigate a double stigma. Many struggle to access services in their new home which are both immigrant-friendly and LGBTQ-affirming. AsylumConnect eliminates this uncertainty."

AsylumConnect is listed as a LGBTQ resettlement resource by Seattle.gov's Office of Immigrants & Refugee Affairs, Trevor Project, Rainbow Railroad, UNHCR, and more.

