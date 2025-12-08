AsymBio Commences Commercial Operations at Fengxian Base, Strengthening Global Biopharmaceutical CDMO Capabilities

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AsymBio, a technology-driven global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and a subsidiary of Asymchem Group (stock code: 002821.SZ / 6821.HK), today announced the official start of commercial production at its Shanghai Fengxian Commercial Manufacturing Base. This milestone expands AsymBio's integrated, end-to-end biologics CDMO services and reinforces its commitment to accelerating the commercialization of innovative therapies worldwide.

Fengxian Base

Building on the success of its Shanghai Jinshan Base and Zhangjiang Center for Biological Technology and Innovation, the 130,000-square-meter Fengxian facility serves as a strategic hub within AsymBio's global network. It is designed to provide flexible, scalable support across all clinical phases, enabling tailored CDMO solutions from early development through commercial production.

Advanced Capabilities for Emerging Therapeutics

The Fengxian base is equipped to manufacture a broad portfolio of next-generation biotherapeutics, including ADCs, dual-payload ADCs, RDCs, APCs, PDCs, AOCs, as well as monoclonal, bispecific, and multispecific antibodies and recombinant proteins.

Phase IA: Dedicated to antibody manufacturing, featuring single-use bioreactors (200L, 500L, and 2000L) with a total drug substance capacity of 66,000 liters. A 20 m² lyophilizer supports production of up to one million vials of lyophilized antibody drug product annually.





Phase IB: Focused on bioconjugate manufacturing, equipped with 200L and 500L reactors for all clinical phases. The drug product area includes clinical-scale lines (10 m² and 15 m² lyophilizers) and commercial-scale lines (two 20 m² lyophilizers), enabling annual output of up to two million vials.

Leadership Perspective

Rui Yang, CEO of AsymBio, stated:

"The launch of our Fengxian Base marks a strategic milestone in AsymBio's global expansion. By integrating our Jinshan and Fengxian hubs, we significantly enhance production capacity and service capabilities, delivering efficient, reliable solutions to clients worldwide. This facility strengthens supply chain resilience and reaffirms our commitment to advancing biopharmaceutical innovation."

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

The Fengxian facility operates under a quality management system that is designed to meet the standards of major global regulatory authorities. It employs advanced biomanufacturing technology that facilitates cost reduction and more flexible solutions compared to the traditional stainless-steel system. The site also adheres to Asymchem's ESG strategy and EHS management principles.

About AsymBio

AsymBio, a strategic business of Asymchem Group, focuses exclusively on biopharmaceutical CDMO services. Leveraging advanced technology platforms and extensive project experience, AsymBio delivers one-stop solutions for global clients across a diverse range of novel biotherapeutics. Its capabilities span early-stage research, process development, toxicology batches, clinical batches, and commercial-scale manufacturing.

Compliance Notes

